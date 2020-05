Shri Krishna के 'नंद बाबा' शहनवाज प्रधान को कबीर खान ने किया था अंडरग्राउंड, आतंकी खतरे से बचाना था

View this post on Instagram

Serial=Shree krishna Character=Nandbaba channel=Door-darshan IT'S JUST A 7' MINUTES CLIP (not full ep also) & WE CAN SEE SO MANY EXPRESSIONS !!!! ❤ #throwback #whataperformer #greatexpressions #manymoreexpressions #couldnotfit #emotionalscene #swwapniljoshi #shahnawazpradhan ......#6dec #4DsTG #hehehe