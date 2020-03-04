सिद्धार्थ शुक्ला ने सलमान खान और चैनल द्वारा पक्षपात पर पहली बार तोड़ी चुप्पी

नई दिल्ली: बिग बॉस 13 (Big Boss 13) के विजेता सिद्धार्थ शुक्ला (Sidharth Shukla) रहे थे। ऐसे में कई लोगों ने शो के होस्ट सलमान खान (Salman Khan) और चैनल पर पक्षपात का आरोप लगाया था। बीच में खबर ये भी आई थी कि चैनल की एक कर्मचारी ने इसी पक्षपात के चलते नौकरी छोड़ने की बात कही थी, जिसके बाद चैनल ने अपनी सफाई में कहा था कि वो कर्मचारी उनकी है ही नहीं। अब पक्षपात के सवालों पर खुद सिद्धार्थ शुक्ला ने अपनी चुप्पी तोड़ी है। सिद्धार्थ से एक इंटरव्यू में सलमान द्वारा उनके फेवर को लेकर सवाल किया गया जिसपर उन्होंने कहा कि हारने के बाद लोगों को कुछ तो कहना है इसलिए वो जानबूझकर ऐसे बयान दे रहे हैं।
View this post on Instagram
As they say, all's well that ends well! And it definitely is more than well when you wake up to finally see your longstanding dream being fulfilled! Which we are sure has been truly satisfying for everybody who has been a part of #Sidhearts as well as all those lovely well-wishers who have supported him throughout! So now lets all of us happily celebrate a great victory and happy ending for the show that made our boy truly stand out! . . #TeamSidharthShukla #SidharthShukla #RealSid
सिद्धार्थ शुक्ला ने इंटरव्यू में कहा कि- 'मुझे नहीं लगता कि सलमान खान ने मुझे फेवर किया। सलमान खान हमेशा मुझ पर सख्त थे। मुझे कई नॉमिनेशन में डाला गया जबिक झगड़े के लिए मुझे उकसाया जाता था, जिसपर रिएक्ट करने पर मुझे नॉमिनेट किया गया।' इसके बाद जब सिद्धार्थ शुक्ला से पूछा गया कि चैनल पर कुछ लोगों ने पक्षपात करने का आरोप लगाया है तो इसपर उन्होंने कहा कि 'हारने के बाद लोगों को कुछ तो कहना है इसलिए वो जानबूझकर ऐसे बयान दे रहे हैं। चैनल कैसे पक्षपात कर सकता है।'
View this post on Instagram
Patience is a test and one of the hardest of all! Remaining calm and composed requires a lot of patience, which our Sidharth has truly had despite all the challenges that have come his way! Silence is a test and remember not to take his silence for his weakness, its his strength as he watches and observes, gives the other person their space to do what they wish, as their actions are owned by them! . . #TeamSidharthShukla #SidharthShukla #RealSid #Patience #Silence #BB13 #BiggBoss #BiggBoss13 #SidMania
आपको बता दें कि सिद्धार्थ शुक्ला ने 'बिग बॉस 13’ की ट्रॉफी अपने नाम की थी। आसिम रियाज (Asim Riaz) फर्स्ट रनर अप रहे थे, वहीं शहनाज गिल (Shehnaaz Gill) थर्ड आई थीं। लेकिन सिद्धार्थ का विनर बनना कुछ लोगों का रास नहीं आया था, जिसके बाद उन्होंने चैनल और सलमान खान पर भी पक्षपात करने का आरोप लगाया था।
View this post on Instagram
When you fly high people will throw stones at you.. don’t look down. Just fly higher so the stones won’t reach you! And most importantly keep that smile on because you have always got our back! Kill it Sid!!!! . . #TeamSidharthShukla #SidharthShukla #BiggBoss #BiggBoss13 #BB13 #RealSid #KeepingUpWithSid @voot @colorstv @endemolshineind . . Photo: @photoeekaysid Location credit:@bombayadda MUA: @sam_mkup_artist