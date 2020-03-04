सिद्धार्थ शुक्ला ने सलमान खान और चैनल द्वारा पक्षपात पर पहली बार तोड़ी चुप्पी

Sunita Adhikari
| Updated: 04 Mar 2020, 02:30:25 PM (IST)
सिद्धार्थ शुक्ला ने सलमान खान और चैनल द्वारा पक्षपात पर पहली बार तोड़ी चुप्पी

  • बिग बॉस 13 (Big Boss 13) के विजेता सिद्धार्थ शुक्ला (Sidharth Shukla) रहे थे। ऐसे में कई लोगों ने शो के होस्ट सलमान खान (Salman Khan) और चैनल पर पक्षपात का आरोप लगाया था।

नई दिल्ली: बिग बॉस 13 (Big Boss 13) के विजेता सिद्धार्थ शुक्ला (Sidharth Shukla) रहे थे। ऐसे में कई लोगों ने शो के होस्ट सलमान खान (Salman Khan) और चैनल पर पक्षपात का आरोप लगाया था। बीच में खबर ये भी आई थी कि चैनल की एक कर्मचारी ने इसी पक्षपात के चलते नौकरी छोड़ने की बात कही थी, जिसके बाद चैनल ने अपनी सफाई में कहा था कि वो कर्मचारी उनकी है ही नहीं। अब पक्षपात के सवालों पर खुद सिद्धार्थ शुक्ला ने अपनी चुप्पी तोड़ी है। सिद्धार्थ से एक इंटरव्यू में सलमान द्वारा उनके फेवर को लेकर सवाल किया गया जिसपर उन्होंने कहा कि हारने के बाद लोगों को कुछ तो कहना है इसलिए वो जानबूझकर ऐसे बयान दे रहे हैं।

यह भी पढ़ें: शहनाज के साथ शादी के सवाल पर सिद्धार्थ ने दिया ऐसा जवाब कि टूट गया सिडनाज के फैंस का दिल

सिद्धार्थ शुक्ला ने इंटरव्यू में कहा कि- 'मुझे नहीं लगता कि सलमान खान ने मुझे फेवर किया। सलमान खान हमेशा मुझ पर सख्त थे। मुझे कई नॉमिनेशन में डाला गया जबिक झगड़े के लिए मुझे उकसाया जाता था, जिसपर रिएक्ट करने पर मुझे नॉमिनेट किया गया।' इसके बाद जब सिद्धार्थ शुक्ला से पूछा गया कि चैनल पर कुछ लोगों ने पक्षपात करने का आरोप लगाया है तो इसपर उन्होंने कहा कि 'हारने के बाद लोगों को कुछ तो कहना है इसलिए वो जानबूझकर ऐसे बयान दे रहे हैं। चैनल कैसे पक्षपात कर सकता है।'

यह भी पढ़ें: शहनाज और सिद्धार्थ शुक्ला कर रहे हैं कबीर सिंह के इस रोमांटिक गाने पर डांस, देखें वीडियो

आपको बता दें कि सिद्धार्थ शुक्ला ने 'बिग बॉस 13’ की ट्रॉफी अपने नाम की थी। आसिम रियाज (Asim Riaz) फर्स्ट रनर अप रहे थे, वहीं शहनाज गिल (Shehnaaz Gill) थर्ड आई थीं। लेकिन सिद्धार्थ का विनर बनना कुछ लोगों का रास नहीं आया था, जिसके बाद उन्होंने चैनल और सलमान खान पर भी पक्षपात करने का आरोप लगाया था।

