सिद्धार्थ शुक्ला ने सलमान खान और चैनल द्वारा पक्षपात पर पहली बार तोड़ी चुप्पी

View this post on Instagram

As they say, all's well that ends well! And it definitely is more than well when you wake up to finally see your longstanding dream being fulfilled! Which we are sure has been truly satisfying for everybody who has been a part of #Sidhearts as well as all those lovely well-wishers who have supported him throughout! So now lets all of us happily celebrate a great victory and happy ending for the show that made our boy truly stand out! . . #TeamSidharthShukla #SidharthShukla #RealSid