शिल्पा शिंदे ने लगाए थे सिद्धार्थ शुक्ला पर मारपीट के आरोप, एक्टर ने अब दिया करारा जवाब

View this post on Instagram

“Don't chase people. Be yourself, do your own thing and work hard. The right people..the ones who really belong in your life,will come to you. And stay” - Will Smith . . #TeamSidharthShukla #SidharthShukla #RealSid #WillSmith #QOTD #Quotes #QuoteOfTheDay #StayPositive #SidMania