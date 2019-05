'ए टेबल फोर टू' में सुरभि ज्योति और सुरभि चंदना ने खूब की मस्ती

View this post on Instagram

Watch 'Joyti and Chandu' share some of their juiciest confessions with @iradubey on #ATable4Two, out now, only on #ZEE5! @officialsurbhic @surbhijyoti #NotAFamilyShow #TATASampann. @surbhichandna_admirer @surbhichandnafcx @surbhijyoti_fc_ @surbhijyoti_manisha @surbhijyoti___lover @surbhichandnafcx