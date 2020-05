Surbhi Chandna ने किया खुलासा, शूटिंग से 15 मिनट पहले ही सेट से कर दिया था बाहर

View this post on Instagram

I know a lot of us still are not understanding the seriousness of what all of us are going through that does include me sometimes too.. itching to go out , miss those coffee dates , miss maybe partying or eating out at restaurants.. NO Nothing is important but our lives and of those around us.. be kind be there for one another and don’t forget the ones that are not as privileged as you are.. And Find Happiness in what you have like i just did by having my ME time sipping on Hot Water Turmeric to go with my current favourite show with the clean air hitting my face #beinthemoment #stayhome #staysafe #datetime Shot By - @sanjaidhiver