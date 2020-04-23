शो 'पटियाला बेब्स' के बाद एक्ट्रेस ने पोस्ट शेयर कर जाहिर किया दर्द, दिल टूटने की कही बात

View this post on Instagram

Well I am still not able to sink in the fact that it’s over! A show that is sooo close to my heart, my character ‘Mini’ that I truly lived and breathed on! My amazing team, that I had been working with since 1.5 year, that became my extended family❤️ It aches my heart to bid a bye, goodbyes are tough, very tough.. But we don’t have control over certain things, like this corona lockdown, due to which we had to shutdown our show... Nevertheless, always thankful for this beautiful journey, and an amazing experience, where I got to learn and grow so much!! Thank you @rajitawriter and Vivek sir for believing in me, for giving me various shades to portray playing the same character... Your appreciation always motivated me to do even better❤️ Thank you @beingyusufansari sir, for all the guidance and advices, both on-screen and off-screen🤗 Thanks @shashank429 sir, it was lovely working with you again after years, after NBT🤗 My lovely lovely team of coactors, @sourabhraaj.jain (Billi, it was great working with you🤗) @saisha_bajaj Sai, Ash loves you! @aniruddh_dave @paridhiofficial @mohit_hiranandani93 @hunarhale @bhanusudan @rushitavaidya28 @bhawsheel @sandhyashungloo @poonamsirnaik @anooppuri2005 love you all❤️ And @aadatan_fitoori @akash.jain1890 @harshkankeshwar @kunikacc @reemstini Aap logon ke Bina Mini, Mini Nahi hoti🤗 Thank you @sonytvofficial for giving us the platform, and connecting our show with the audience! And last, but not the least, our lovely fans, #PBians #MiNeilians and #Ashnoorians ur love and support means the world!! Muahhh😘 At the end, I would just wanna say even tho the show has ended, but it will live forever in my heart!! Let’s be happy now, that this beautiful journey happened, and stay positive, spread love❤️ #PatialaBabesForever #MiniForever #MiNeil #Thankful #Grateful #Blessed #Emotional #LoveLoveLove