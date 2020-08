कोरोना के डर से TV के इन सितारों ने छोड़ा शो, मेकर्स ने लगाया अनप्रोफेशनल होने का आरोप

View this post on Instagram

Let there be love, let there be peace, let there be light, let there be enlightenment, let’s all fight the evils inside us & outside us. Let’s embrace our present & strive for our future. Let’s help our climate & our planet & our fellow beings in becoming better every day. Let’s us be more considerate to all the animals & living being around us. Let us all shine bright & spread that glow to everyone & everything in & around us. HAPPY DIWLAI & HAPPY NEW YEAR 💫 #festivalseason #pledge #becomebetter #spreadawareness #bekind #begenerous #begrateful #spreadsmiles 📸 #saurabh #futurebhansali #thankyou