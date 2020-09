ड्रग्स केस में अब टीवी स्टार Abigail Pande और Sanam Johar को NCB का समन, जानिए क्या है सुशांत से कनेक्शन

View this post on Instagram

Happy birthday to the bestest boy on the planet. Sanam, you are the kindest,sweetest, most loving and the most honest person I know. Thank you for making me believe in true love. Thank you for making me believe in soulmates. To many more trips together, pubg nights, late night pizzas and lazy afternoons. May God bless you with all the love, happiness and success baby, and may you have the best trip around the sun! ✨✨😘😘❤❤ #love #bestie #soulmate