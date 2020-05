Lockdown में टीवी एक्ट्रेस Karishma Tanna को हुआ प्यार, जानें कौन है वो?

View this post on Instagram

You are my cupcake 🧁🥧🥮 . One thing I discovered in this lockdown is i love Cookin and baking. Here is a small video of me baking❤️ . (But still can’t ignore the situation in the outside world) makes me sad and helpless :( This is just to cheer me up 😊 Thanx @mushtaqshiekh for motivating me to make this video. Love you 💓