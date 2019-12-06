OMG! यहां है ऐसा झरना जिसमें से पानी नहीं, निकलती है आग!
- अमेरिका में मौजूद है ये झरना
- देखने के लिए लगता है लोगों का तांता
नई दिल्ली: आप कई ऐसी जगह घूमने गए होंगे, जहां आपको पानी के झरने दिख होंगे। वाकई झरने होते बड़े प्यारे हैं। इन्हें देखकर किसी का मन भी इन पर जा सकता है। सोचिए ऊंचाई से गिरता पानी और उसकी आवाज मन को मोह लेती है, लेकिन क्या आपने कभी आग का झरना देखा है? चौंकिए मत जनाब, हम आपको इसके बारे में बताते हैं।
View this post on Instagram
This year Yosemite firefall was definitely a reminder - that even the smallest cloud can cast a big shadow-. Unfortunately it did not kick off as hoped, but Totockahnoolah (El Capitan) looks beautiful all the time, so I'm never disappointed. . . . Canon EOS-R - Sigma 50mm
View this post on Instagram
Witnessing the very rare “Fire Fall” last night was something I’ll never forget 🔥 We set off on a 27hr strike mission with no sleep to capture Yosemite covered in thick blankets of snow all day and to hopefully capture the firefall at sunset. We lucked out and scored an absolute burner! For those who don’t know: Only a couple days of the year in February, the sun sets at the perfect angle casting rays onto Yosemite’s horsetail fall. This waterfall doesn’t flow all year round and some years not even at all. But when you get lucky enough with waterflow and a perfectly clear sky, this magical phenomena occurs for just brief moments! ✨
दरअसल, जिस झरने की बात हो रही है ये अमेरिका ( America ) के कैलिफोर्निया के योसोमिटी नेशनल पार्क में है। ये 1560 फीट ऊंचे कैप्टन माउंटेन से गिरता है। इस झरने को फायरफॉल भी कहा जाता है। मतलब 'आग का झरना'। इस झरने को देखने के लिए बेहद दूर-दूर से लोग आते हैं।
View this post on Instagram
There wasn’t much water flowing tonight, but boy did the magic happen! Right at sunset the clouds parted—right to goosebumps!!! Horsetail Fall might be one of those “everyone takes a photo of it things” but standing in a small group with other photographers beaming ear-to-ear about this magic, well, it’s a pretty special thing. #Yosemite #HorsetailFall #FireFall
View this post on Instagram
Dancing Fire 🔥 It’s almost that time of the year again! When I first moved to the Bay Area I remember coming across an article about the “Firefall” phenomenon and wondering to myself if I would ever have a chance to witness it in person. Through a series of small serendipities, I somehow managed to catch Firefall my first and only trip to Yosemite so far two years ago. We originally chose this particular weekend thinking it’d be too early for Firefall and going earlier to avoid the usual craziness during this period. A photographer we came across during sunrise mentioned Firefall might be happening due to the clear sky conditions. We kept that in mind but almost passed up on the opportunity when we were adamant about searching for some epic puddle reflections. Thankfully we missed our turn (Yosemite Valley is a one way street) and then saw a large number of photographers assembled in one area. “It must be happening!” And so we abandoned reflection hunting and camped out with everyone. Best decision made ever. What unexpected adventures or experiences have you had so far? Check out my new blog post (link in profile) for a guide to shooting Firefall. . . . . #wildbayarea #wildcalifornia #visitcalifornia #passionpassport #bucketlisters #sonyimages #sonyalpha #tlpicks #awesomeearth #GS10k #instagood10k #creative_ace #cc5k #visualmobs #theimaged #shotzdelight #aov5k #omd_5k #creativeoptic #ourcolourdays #fatalframes10k #moods_in_frame #vol10k #visualambassadors #discoverer #earth_shotz #heatercentral #gramslayers
लेकिन आपको बता दें कि ये कोई आग का झरना नहीं है, बल्कि ये पानी का झरना है। लेकिन सूर्यास्त के असपास ये झरना इस तरह के रंग बदलने लगता है, जैसे सच में ये आग का झरना हो। इस झरने से फरवरी के आखिरी हफ्ते में अलग ही नजारा देखने को मिलता है। दरअसल, सूर्यास्त पहाड़ी की दूसरी और होता है। मतलब बिल्कुल पीछे जिससे उसकी रोशनी पानी में बिखर जाती है और इस झरने के पानी में आग की लपटें जैसी दिखाई देती है।
