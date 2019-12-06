OMG! यहां है ऐसा झरना जिसमें से पानी नहीं, निकलती है आग!

  • अमेरिका में मौजूद है ये झरना
  • देखने के लिए लगता है लोगों का तांता

Prakash Chand Joshi

December, 0602:30 PM

OMG! यहां है ऐसा झरना जिसमें से पानी नहीं, निकलती है आग!

नई दिल्ली: आप कई ऐसी जगह घूमने गए होंगे, जहां आपको पानी के झरने दिख होंगे। वाकई झरने होते बड़े प्यारे हैं। इन्हें देखकर किसी का मन भी इन पर जा सकता है। सोचिए ऊंचाई से गिरता पानी और उसकी आवाज मन को मोह लेती है, लेकिन क्या आपने कभी आग का झरना देखा है? चौंकिए मत जनाब, हम आपको इसके बारे में बताते हैं।

हैदराबाद एनकाउंटर के बाद लोगों ने मनाया जश्न, लेकिन इन नेताओं ने खड़े कर दिए ये बड़े सवाल

दरअसल, जिस झरने की बात हो रही है ये अमेरिका ( America ) के कैलिफोर्निया के योसोमिटी नेशनल पार्क में है। ये 1560 फीट ऊंचे कैप्टन माउंटेन से गिरता है। इस झरने को फायरफॉल भी कहा जाता है। मतलब 'आग का झरना'। इस झरने को देखने के लिए बेहद दूर-दूर से लोग आते हैं।

View this post on Instagram

Dancing Fire 🔥 It’s almost that time of the year again! When I first moved to the Bay Area I remember coming across an article about the “Firefall” phenomenon and wondering to myself if I would ever have a chance to witness it in person. Through a series of small serendipities, I somehow managed to catch Firefall my first and only trip to Yosemite so far two years ago. We originally chose this particular weekend thinking it’d be too early for Firefall and going earlier to avoid the usual craziness during this period. A photographer we came across during sunrise mentioned Firefall might be happening due to the clear sky conditions. We kept that in mind but almost passed up on the opportunity when we were adamant about searching for some epic puddle reflections. Thankfully we missed our turn (Yosemite Valley is a one way street) and then saw a large number of photographers assembled in one area. “It must be happening!” And so we abandoned reflection hunting and camped out with everyone. Best decision made ever. What unexpected adventures or experiences have you had so far? Check out my new blog post (link in profile) for a guide to shooting Firefall. . . . . #wildbayarea #wildcalifornia #visitcalifornia #passionpassport #bucketlisters #sonyimages #sonyalpha #tlpicks #awesomeearth #GS10k #instagood10k #creative_ace #cc5k #visualmobs #theimaged #shotzdelight #aov5k #omd_5k #creativeoptic #ourcolourdays #fatalframes10k #moods_in_frame #vol10k #visualambassadors #discoverer #earth_shotz #heatercentral #gramslayers

A post shared by Alice Thieu (@alicethieu) on

लेकिन आपको बता दें कि ये कोई आग का झरना नहीं है, बल्कि ये पानी का झरना है। लेकिन सूर्यास्त के असपास ये झरना इस तरह के रंग बदलने लगता है, जैसे सच में ये आग का झरना हो। इस झरने से फरवरी के आखिरी हफ्ते में अलग ही नजारा देखने को मिलता है। दरअसल, सूर्यास्त पहाड़ी की दूसरी और होता है। मतलब बिल्कुल पीछे जिससे उसकी रोशनी पानी में बिखर जाती है और इस झरने के पानी में आग की लपटें जैसी दिखाई देती है।

waterfall found in waterfall famous waterfall America California अमेरिका
Prakash Chand Joshi
और पढ़े

related story

इस मंदिर के नीचे दबा है अमेरिका की संपत्ति से 3 गुना ज्यादा खजाना! लोग खुदाई करके ले जाते हैं घर...
इस मंदिर के नीचे दबा है अमेरिका की संपत्ति से 3 गुना ज्यादा खजाना! लोग खुदाई करके ले जाते हैं घर...
इस रहस्य से आज भी नहीं उठा है पर्दा, ये शख्स हो गया था आसमान से ही गायब
इस रहस्य से आज भी नहीं उठा है पर्दा, ये शख्स हो गया था आसमान से ही गायब
डॉगी घुमाता रहा रिवर्स गियर में कार
डॉगी घुमाता रहा रिवर्स गियर में कार
OMG! शादी के 33 साल बाद उठा इस राज से पर्दा, पति-पत्नी निकले भाई-बहन
OMG! शादी के 33 साल बाद उठा इस राज से पर्दा, पति-पत्नी निकले भाई-बहन
दुनियाभर में सिर्फ 100 लोगों को है ये अजीबोगरीब बीमारी, नहाने पर लग जाती है रोक
दुनियाभर में सिर्फ 100 लोगों को है ये अजीबोगरीब बीमारी, नहाने पर लग जाती है रोक
इस वजह से यहां महिला से लिपटकर सोने आते हैं लोग, हर घंटे करती है इतनी मोटी कमाई
इस वजह से यहां महिला से लिपटकर सोने आते हैं लोग, हर घंटे करती है इतनी मोटी कमाई
इस ड्रेस को चाह कर भी छू नहीं पाएंगे, लेकिन कीमत जानकर उड़ जाएंगे होश
इस ड्रेस को चाह कर भी छू नहीं पाएंगे, लेकिन कीमत जानकर उड़ जाएंगे होश
वैज्ञानिकों ने ढूंढ़ लिया है भगवान का चेहरा, स्केच जारी कर किया ये चौंकाने वाला खुलासा
वैज्ञानिकों ने ढूंढ़ लिया है भगवान का चेहरा, स्केच जारी कर किया ये चौंकाने वाला खुलासा

Hindi News अपने मोबाइल पर पढ़ने के लिए डाउनलोड करें (Hindi News App) Get all latest Weird News in Hindi from Politics, Crime, Entertainment, Sports, Technology, Education, Health, Astrology and more News in Hindi

खबरें और लेख पढ़ने का आपका अनुभव बेहतर हो और आप तक आपकी पसंद का कंटेंट पहुंचे , यह सुनिश्चित करने के लिए हम अपनी वेबसाइट में कूकीज (Cookies) का इस्तेमाल करते हैं। हमारी वेबसाइट पर कंटेंट का प्रयोग जारी रखकर आप हमारी गोपनीयता नीति (Privacy Policy ) और कूकीज नीति (Cookies Policy ) से सहमत होते हैं।
OK
Ad Block is Banned