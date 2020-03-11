ये है दुनिया की सबसे डरावनी बिल्ली, तस्वीरें देख निकल जाएगी आपकी चीख
Xherdan है दुनिया की सबसे डरावनी बिल्ली
नई दिल्ली।आप ने बहुत सी बिल्लीयां देखी होंगी लेकिन ये बिल्ली दुनिया की की सबसे डरावनी बिल्ली मानी जाती है। इस बिल्ली का नाम Xherdan है। 6 साल की Xherdan स्विट्जरलैंड के रूटी में रहती है साथ ही सोशल मीडिया पर काफी फेमस भी है। Xherdan के शरीर पर एक भी बाल नहीं है साथ ही ये एक तरह की बिमार से ग्रसित है। इसकी वजह Xherdan के बॉडी में ढ़ेर सारी झुरियां पड़ गई है। बाल ना होने और झुरियों की वजह से ये इतनी भयावह दिखती है।
इस बिल्ली को Sandra Filipp नाम की औरत ने पाला है। 47 साल की Sandra का कहना है कि Xherdan दुनिया की सबसे क्यूट कैट। लेकिन लोग इसे एलियन के नाम से बुलाते हैं जिसकी वजह से मुझे बहुत गुस्सा होती है। ये बहुत ही स्वीट बिल्ली है। बता दें 6 साल की Xherdan इंस्टाग्राम पर स्टार है। यहां उसके 22 हजार से ज्यादा फॉलोअर्स हैं।
