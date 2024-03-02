Afghanistan: भीषण बर्फबारी झेल रहे अफगानिस्तान में 15 लोगों की मौत, 10 हजार मवेशियों की भी गई जान

सर-ए-पुल के निवासी अब्दुल कादिर ने जानकारी देते हुए बताया कि अभी भी यहां बर्फबारी जारी है और ये बहुत भीषण है। लोग परेशान हो रहे हैं क्योंकि उनके पशुधन को नुकसान हुआ है। यहां की कई सड़कें जाम पड़ी हैं, वहां सन्नाटा पसरा हुआ है, कोई भी अपने जरूरी कामों के लिए बाहर नहीं निकल पा रहा है। उनका कहना है कि इतना सब कुछ होने के बाद भी उन्हें सरकार से कुछ सहायता नहीं मिल रही है। बर्फबारी से जूझ रहे लोगों का कहना है कि भूखे पशुओं के भोजन की जल्द व्यवस्था की जाए और सड़कों पर से जाम को हटाया जाए।
This image from #Afghanistan illustrates the severe impact of recent heavy snowfall on the nation's farmers. Meanwhile, the Taliban, just yesterday, provided millions of Afghanis to the #Haqania madrasa in #Pakistan, aiming to recruit and train more suicide bombers and fighters. pic.twitter.com/ZDYXF41OCg— Hafiz Hamim 🇦🇫 (@HafizHamim3) February 29, 2024
सहायता के लिए तालिबानी सरकार ने समितियों का गठन किया
During the past several years #Afghanistan was faced with an unprecedented drought #Alhamdulillah, today, Thursday, February 29th 24, Herat is soaked with heavy snow, which promises a green spring.— Sayed Abdul Nasir Yousofi (@NasirYousofi) February 29, 2024
Photo, our village ( Amragird) in Pashtun Zarghoon district of #Herat #snowfall pic.twitter.com/4c00xyKeZh
कृषि, सिंचाई और पशुधन मंत्रालय के लिए तालिबान के नियुक्त प्रवक्ता मिस्बाहुद्दीन मुस्तैन ने कहा कि ये समितियां जाम हुई सड़कों को दोबारा सुचारु कराने और प्रभावित लोगों के लिए भोजन और मवेशियों के लिए चारे का इंतजाम करेगी। इसके अलावा भारी बर्फबारी में फंसे हुए लोगों को बचाने के लिए सक्रिय रूप से काम करेगी। इन समितियों ने बदगीस, घोर, फराह, कंधार, हेलमंद, जवजान और नूरिस्तान जैसे प्रांतों में काम करना शुरु भी कर दिया है।
