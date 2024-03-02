script Afghanistan: भीषण बर्फबारी झेल रहे अफगानिस्तान में 15 लोगों की मौत, 10 हजार मवेशियों की भी गई जान | 15 killed, 30 injured due to severe snowfall in Afghanistan | Patrika News
Afghanistan: भीषण बर्फबारी झेल रहे अफगानिस्तान में 15 लोगों की मौत, 10 हजार मवेशियों की भी गई जान

locationनई दिल्लीPublished: Mar 02, 2024 08:49:26 am

Jyoti Sharma

लगातार तीन दिनों से हो रही बर्फबारी से अफगानिस्तान में 15 लोगों की मौत हो गई और 30 से ज्यादा लोग घायल हो गए।

अफगानिस्तान (Afghanistan) इन दिनों बर्फबारी की मार झेल रहा है, देश के कई प्रांतों में भारी बर्फबारी से बुरा हाल है। बीते दिनों से लगातार हो रही बर्फबारी के चलते 15 लोगों की मौत हो गई है और करीब 30 से ज्यादा लोग घायल हुए हैं, घायलों का अस्पताल में इलाज जारी है।
भूख से और ठंड में जमकर मर रहे जानवर

काबुल के स्थानीय समाचार पत्र के मुताबिक इस मुल्क के बल्ख और फरयाब प्रांतों से जो आंकड़े आए हैं, उसमें पशुधन को भी भारी नुकसान हुआ है, जिसमें बताया गया गया है कि हाल की बर्फबारी के चलते लगभग दस हजार जानवर मार गए हैं।
सर-ए-पुल के निवासी अब्दुल कादिर ने जानकारी देते हुए बताया कि अभी भी यहां बर्फबारी जारी है और ये बहुत भीषण है। लोग परेशान हो रहे हैं क्योंकि उनके पशुधन को नुकसान हुआ है। यहां की कई सड़कें जाम पड़ी हैं, वहां सन्नाटा पसरा हुआ है, कोई भी अपने जरूरी कामों के लिए बाहर नहीं निकल पा रहा है। उनका कहना है कि इतना सब कुछ होने के बाद भी उन्हें सरकार से कुछ सहायता नहीं मिल रही है। बर्फबारी से जूझ रहे लोगों का कहना है कि भूखे पशुओं के भोजन की जल्द व्यवस्था की जाए और सड़कों पर से जाम को हटाया जाए।
सहायता के लिए तालिबानी सरकार ने समितियों का गठन किया
वहीं अफगानिस्तान की तालिबानी सरकार का कहना है कि पशुधन मालिकों को होने वाले नुकसान का समाधान करने के लिए विभिन्न मंत्रालयों की एक समिति के गठन किया जाएगा। अधिकारियों ने बल्ख, जवजान, बदघिस, फरयाब और हेरात प्रांतों में पशुधन मालिकों को राहत आवंटित की है।
कृषि, सिंचाई और पशुधन मंत्रालय के लिए तालिबान के नियुक्त प्रवक्ता मिस्बाहुद्दीन मुस्तैन ने कहा कि ये समितियां जाम हुई सड़कों को दोबारा सुचारु कराने और प्रभावित लोगों के लिए भोजन और मवेशियों के लिए चारे का इंतजाम करेगी। इसके अलावा भारी बर्फबारी में फंसे हुए लोगों को बचाने के लिए सक्रिय रूप से काम करेगी। इन समितियों ने बदगीस, घोर, फराह, कंधार, हेलमंद, जवजान और नूरिस्तान जैसे प्रांतों में काम करना शुरु भी कर दिया है।

