America's Odysseus reaching the moon | America Lunar Mission: ...तो तहस-नहस हो जाता अमेरिका का चांद के साउथ पोल पर पहुंचने का सपना
America Lunar Mission: ...तो तहस-नहस हो जाता अमेरिका का चांद के साउथ पोल पर पहुंचने का सपना

locationनई दिल्लीPublished: Feb 24, 2024 02:12:21 pm

Jyoti Sharma

चांद के दक्षिणी ध्रुव पर पहुंचने वाला यान ओडिसियस अपने मिशन को सफल करने से पहले ही चकनाचूर हो सकता था या गायब हो सकता था, जिससे अमेरिका का चांद के इस हिस्से पर पहुंचने का सपना भी टूट जाता।

संयुक्त राज्य अमेरिका (America) ने लगभग 52 साल बाद अपना पहला लूनर मिशन स्पेसक्रॉफ्ट चांद की सतह पर उतारा है और ऐसा करने वाला अब वो भारत के बाद दुनिया का दूसरा देश बन गया है। NASA के वैज्ञानिकों ने अब ये खुलासा किया है कि चांद की सतह पर पहुंचने के आखिरी वक्त पर उनकी सांसें थम गई थीं, क्योंकि स्पेसक्रॉफ्ट में एक तकनीकी खराबी आ गई थी। स्पेसक्रॉफ्ट Odysseus के लेजर आधारित रेज फाइंडर ने काम करना बंद कर दिया था।
सतह पर पैर रखते ही फिसल गया था Odysseus

स्पेसक्रॉफ्ट Odysseus को बनाने वाली प्राइवेट कंपनी इन्ट्यूटिव मशीन्स (Intutive Machines) ने बताया कि एक गलती की वजह से इतना बड़ा प्रोजेक्ट विफल हो सकता था। कंपनी के इंजीनियरों के किए गए डेटा के विश्लेषण से पता चला कि छह पैरों वाला ओडिसियस (Odysseus) चांद पर कदम रखते ही अपने पैरों पर फिसल गया था, तब उन्हें ये लग रहा था कि यान ने असमान चंद्रमा की सतह पर अपने लैंडिंग पैरों में से एक को पकड़ लिया है और थोड़ा झुका हुआ है। ये भी लग रहा था कि वो इस तरह खुद को स्थिर कर रहा है, लेकिन ऐसा नहीं था, बल्कि वो फिसल गया था।
गड़बड़ी को तुरंत किया गया रिकवर
कंपनी ने कहा कि गड़बड़ी हुई थी लेकिन उनके इंजीनियरों ने इस गड़बड़ी का तुरंत पता लगा लिया और ऐसी इमरजेंसी में भी इसे ठीक कर दिया और मिशन एक संभावित दुर्घटना से बच गयास जिससे अमेरिका एक नई और बड़ी उपलब्धि हासिल कर पाया।
अब कैसा है Odysseus
कंपनी ने मीडिया से बातचीत में कहा कि अब ओडिसियस (Odysseus) बिल्कुल ठीक है, वो चंद्रमा के दक्षिणी छोर पर 'मालापर्ट ए' नामक क्रेटर के पास ही उतरा है, जैसा कि हम चाहते थे। हम बराबर उससे कम्यूनिकेशन कर पा रहे हैं और मिशन को ऑपरेट कर पा रहे हैं, जल्द ही वहां से चांद की तस्वीरें भी आ जाएंगी।
