America: कृपाण धारण करने पर सिख छात्र को पहनाई हथकड़ी, अब पुलिस अधिकारी पर एक्शन की मांग

कृपाण पर दी सफाई, पुलिस ने नहीं सुनी
SGPC President Advocate Harjinder Singh Dhami said incident of an Amritdhari (initiated) Sikh student at @unccharlotte University of North Carolina, Charlotte, USA, being arrested by police from campus for wearing Sikh 'kirpan' & removing his kirpan is highly condemnable. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/eJPRPz4vvm— Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) (@SGPCAmritsar) September 24, 2022
शिरोमणि गुरुद्वारा प्रबंधक कमेटी (एसजीपीसी) के अध्यक्ष हरजिंदर सिंह धामी ने इस घटना की निंदा की और इसे अमरीका में भारतीय राजदूत तरनजीत सिंह के सामने उठाया। उन्होंने विदेश मंत्री एस जयशंकर से अमरीका में सिखों की धार्मिक स्वतंत्रता सुनिश्चित करने का भी आग्रह किया।
भाजपा ने भी की निंदा
#Sikh student detained for wearing #Kirpan at #US varsity; @BJP4India leader @mssirsa raises questionshttps://t.co/u5UiOf4PRB— The Tribune (@thetribunechd) September 24, 2022