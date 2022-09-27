scriptAmerica: Sikh student was handcuffed for wearing a Kirpan, action aske | America: कृपाण धारण करने पर सिख छात्र को पहनाई हथकड़ी, अब पुलिस अधिकारी पर एक्शन की मांग | Patrika News

America: कृपाण धारण करने पर सिख छात्र को पहनाई हथकड़ी, अब पुलिस अधिकारी पर एक्शन की मांग

सोशल मीडिया पर पिछले दिनों एक वीडियो वायरल हुआ कि अमरीका की पुलिस का एक अधिकारी सिख युवक से कृपाण लेने की कोशिश कर रह रहा है। नहीं देने पर अधिकारी उसे हथकड़ी लगा देता है। घटना का वीडियो शुरू में छात्र द्वारा शेयर किया गया था। जिसके बाद यह सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो गया। ...मामले में यूनिवर्सिटी प्रशासन ने गलती मानी है और अब पुलिस अधिकारी पर एक्शन की मांग की जा रही है।

जयपुर

Updated: September 27, 2022 11:51:07 am

अमरीका में एक सिख छात्र को कृपाण पहनने के लिए हिरासत में लिया गया। अमरीकी पुलिस द्वारा बदसलूकी का यह मामला नॉर्थ कैरोलिना यूनिवर्सिटी का है। सिख छात्र को कथित तौर पर पांच सिख काकरों के अभिन्न अंगों में से एक कृपाण पहनने के लिए यूनिवर्सिटी कैंपस से हिरासत में लिया गया। इस घटना का वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो रहा है। वीडियो देखा जा सकता है कि अमेरिकी पुलिस अधिकारी सिख युवक से कृपाण लेने की कोशिश कर रह रहा है। घटना का वीडियो शुरू में छात्र द्वारा शेयर किया गया था। जिसके बाद यह सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो गया।
sikh_student_arrested_over_kripan.jpg
,,,,,,,,
कृपाण पर दी सफाई, पुलिस ने नहीं सुनी
मीडिया रिपोर्ट्स के मुताबिक जब पुलिस अधिकारी सिख छात्र से कृपाण लेने की कोशिश कर रहा था तो उसने अधिकारी से कहा कि यह उसके धर्म की निशानी है, वह इसे उतार नहीं सकता। हालांकि अधिकारी ने छात्र की बात नहीं मानी और कृपाण निकालने की कोशिश करने लगा। हालांकि इस पूरी घटना के दौरान छात्र अधिकारी से कहता रहा कि वह उसकी कृपाण को न छुएं। हालांकि इस पर पुलिस अधिकारी ने कहा कि अगर वह कृपाण नहीं हटाएगा तो हथकड़ी लगानी होगी। ये देखते-देखते ही अधिकारी ने छात्र को हथकड़ी पहना दी।
छात्र के खिलाफ दी गई थी रिपोर्ट

घटना का वीडियो शेयर करते हुए छात्र ने लिखा, "मैं इसे पोस्ट नहीं करना चाहता था, लेकिन मुझे नहीं लगता कि मुझे @unccharlotte (नॉर्थ कैरोलिना यूनिवर्सिटी) से कोई सपोर्ट मिलेगा। मुझे बताया गया कि किसी ने 911 पर कॉल की थी और मेरे खिलाफ रिपोर्ट दी थी। विरोध करने पर मुझे हथकड़ी पहना दी गई क्योंकि मैंने अधिकारी को मेरे कृपाण को म्यान से बाहर निकालने से मना कर दिया था।"
शिरोमणि गुरुद्वारा प्रबंधक कमेटी ने की निंदा
शिरोमणि गुरुद्वारा प्रबंधक कमेटी (एसजीपीसी) के अध्यक्ष हरजिंदर सिंह धामी ने इस घटना की निंदा की और इसे अमरीका में भारतीय राजदूत तरनजीत सिंह के सामने उठाया। उन्होंने विदेश मंत्री एस जयशंकर से अमरीका में सिखों की धार्मिक स्वतंत्रता सुनिश्चित करने का भी आग्रह किया।
भाजपा ने भी की निंदा
इसके अलावा वीडियो को ट्विटर पर शेयर करते हुए, भारतीय जनता पार्टी के नेता मनजिंदर सिंह सिरसा ने लिखा, “सिख काकरों के बारे में जागरूकता पैदा करने के लिए कई वैश्विक अभियानों के बावजूद, उत्तरी कैरोलिना विश्वविद्यालय में कैंपस पुलिस द्वारा एक सिख युवक को उसके कृपाण के लिए हिरासत में लेना निराशाजनक है। मैं सिख छात्रों के प्रति विश्वविद्यालय के अधिकारियों के भेदभावपूर्ण रवैये की निंदा करता हूं।”
