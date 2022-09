Alert: अमरीका ने अपने नागरिकों से तुरंत रूस छोड़ने को कहा

Russia: On Sept. 21 the Russian govt began mobilizing its citizens to the armed forces in support of its invasion of Ukraine. Russia may refuse to acknowledge dual nationals’ U.S. citizenship, conscript dual nationals for military service… (1/2) pic.twitter.com/TPDFdRiEps

…deny their access to U.S. consular assistance, and prevent their departure from Russia. U.S. citizens should not travel to Russia and those residing or travelling in Russia should depart Russia immediately while limited commercial travel options remain. https://t.co/VRJGjT0Bo6— Travel - State Dept (@TravelGov) September 28, 2022