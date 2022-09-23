टीवी एंकर का हेडस्कार्फ लगाने से इनकार, नहीं किया ईरानी राष्ट्रपति का इंटरव्यू

And so we walked away. The interview didn’t happen. As protests continue in Iran and people are being killed, it would have been an important moment to speak with President Raisi. 7/7 pic.twitter.com/kMFyQY99Zh — Christiane Amanpour (@amanpour) September 22, 2022

40 minutes after the interview had been due to start, an aide came over. The president, he said, was suggesting I wear a headscarf, because it’s the holy months of Muharram and Safar. 3/7— Christiane Amanpour (@amanpour) September 22, 2022

I politely declined. We are in New York, where there is no law or tradition regarding headscarves. I pointed out that no previous Iranian president has required this when I have interviewed them outside Iran. 4/7— Christiane Amanpour (@amanpour) September 22, 2022