टीवी एंकर का हेडस्कार्फ लगाने से इनकार, नहीं किया ईरानी राष्ट्रपति का इंटरव्यू

And so we walked away. The interview didn’t happen. As protests continue in Iran and people are being killed, it would have been an important moment to speak with President Raisi. 7/7 pic.twitter.com/kMFyQY99Zh— Christiane Amanpour (@amanpour) September 22, 2022
40 minutes after the interview had been due to start, an aide came over. The president, he said, was suggesting I wear a headscarf, because it’s the holy months of Muharram and Safar. 3/7— Christiane Amanpour (@amanpour) September 22, 2022
I politely declined. We are in New York, where there is no law or tradition regarding headscarves. I pointed out that no previous Iranian president has required this when I have interviewed them outside Iran. 4/7— Christiane Amanpour (@amanpour) September 22, 2022
The aide made it clear that the interview would not happen if I did not wear a headscarf. He said it was “a matter of respect,” and referred to “the situation in Iran” - alluding to the protests sweeping the country. 5/7— Christiane Amanpour (@amanpour) September 22, 2022
Protests are sweeping Iran & women are burning their hijabs after the death last week of Mahsa Amini, following her arrest by the “morality police”. Human rights groups say at least 8 have been killed. Last night, I planned to ask President Raisi about all this and much more. 1/7— Christiane Amanpour (@amanpour) September 22, 2022
President Raisi “has a history of blood of his hands,” says @hdagres. “There’s a rise in repression in Iran in recent months… Iranians are fed up with the Islamic Republic and as long as things stay as they are, these protests are going to be continuing for years to come.” pic.twitter.com/vy6FpsPpmc— Christiane Amanpour (@amanpour) September 22, 2022