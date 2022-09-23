scriptAnchor refuses to wear headscarf, did not interview Iranian President | टीवी एंकर का हेडस्कार्फ लगाने से इनकार, नहीं किया ईरानी राष्ट्रपति का इंटरव्यू | Patrika News

टीवी एंकर का हेडस्कार्फ लगाने से इनकार, नहीं किया ईरानी राष्ट्रपति का इंटरव्यू

इन दिनों ईरान के राष्ट्रपति इब्राहिम रईसी संयुक्त के राष्ट्र महासभा के अधिवेशन में भाग लेने के लिए अमरीका में हैं। यहाँ एक मशहूर चैनल की चीफ इंटरनेशनल एंकर क्रिस्टीन एमनपोर ईरान के राष्ट्रपति का इंटरव्यू करने वाली थीं। पर एंकर क्रिस्टीन एमनपोर ने ईरान के राष्ट्रपति इब्राहिम रईसी के साथ इंटरव्यू रद्द कर दिया, वजह यह थी कि राष्ट्रपति रईसी चाहते थे कि क्रिस्टीन हेडस्कार्फ यानी सिर ढककर उनका इंटरव्यू करें। पर क्रिस्टीन एमनपोर इसके लिए तैयार नहीं थीं।

जयपुर

Published: September 23, 2022 12:10:47 pm

भारत में चल रहे हिजाब विवाद से लेकर ईरान में चल रहे हिजाब विवाद में अब एक और घटनाक्रम अमरीका से जुड़ गया है। अमरीका के एक प्रमुख न्यूज़ चैनल की एंकर क्रिस्टीन एमनपोर ने ईरान के राष्ट्रपति इब्राहिम रईसी के साथ इंटरव्यू रद्द कर दिया है। वजह यह थी कि राष्ट्रपति रईसी चाहते थे कि क्रिस्टीन हेडस्कार्फ यानी सिर ढककर उनका इंटरव्यू करें। एमनपोर की दलील थी कि पूर्व में किसी राष्ट्रपति ने उनसे ऐसी मांग नहीं की, जब उन्होंने ईरान के बाहर उनका इंटरव्यू किया। एमनपोर का कहना है कि रईसी के सहयोगी ने उन्हें बताया कि ऐसा 'ईरान में मौजूदा हालातों' के कारण किया गया था।
us_anchor_did_not_take_interview.jpg
गिरफ्तारी के वैन में महसा को पीटे जाने का आरोप
ईरान में पिछले शुक्रवार को कथित तौर पर हिजाब के नियमों का पालन नहीं करने पर एक महिला की पुलिस हिरासत में मौत हो गई थी। 22 साल की महसा अमीनी की शुक्रवार को मौत हो गई थी। चश्मदीदों का कहना था कि तेहरान में अमीनी की गिरफ़्तारी के बाद उन्हें वैन में पीटा गया था, हालांकि पुलिस ने इन आरोपों का खंडन किया है। ईरान में विरोध प्रदर्शन लगातार बढ़ते जा रहे हैं और सातवें दिन प्रदर्शनों की आग 80 शहरों तक फैल गई है। अधिकारियों के मुताबिक पुलिस के साथ हुई झड़पों में कम से कम 17 लोगों की मौत हुई है।
रईसी का अमरीका में नहीं हो सका कोई इंटरव्यू

रईसी संयुक्त राष्ट्र महासभा में शिरकत करने के लिए न्यूयॉर्क में थे और अमेरिकी धरती पर यह उनका पहला इंटरव्यू था। एमनपोर ने कहा कि वह इंटरव्यू लेने के लिए तैयार थी, लेकिन तभी राष्ट्रपति के एक सहायक ने इस बात पर ज़ोर दिया कि रईसी चाहते हैं कि वह (एमनपोर) बालों को ढककर रखें। एमनपोर ने बाद में ट्विटर पर लिखा, "हम न्यूयॉर्क में हैं, जहाँ हेडस्कार्फ़ पहनने को लेकर कोई नियम या परंपरा नहीं है।" उन्होंने कहा कि राष्ट्रपति रईसी के सहयोगी ने साफ़ तौर पर कहा कि इंटरव्यू नहीं होगा अगर वह हेडस्कार्फ नहीं पहनेंगी क्योंकि यह 'सम्मान का सवाल' है। इसके बाद क्रिस्टीन एमनपोर की टीम वहाँ से चली आई। क्रिस्टीन ने इसे 'अभूतपूर्व और अप्रत्याशित स्थिति' बताया।
ईरान में महिलाओं का हाल
1979 में ईरान में इस्लामी क्रांति के बाद यह क़ानून बना दिया गया था कि महिलाओं को इस्लामी तरीक़े से कपड़े पहनने होंगे। इसके बाद यह ज़रूरी हो गया कि महिलाएं चादर ओढ़ें जो उनके शरीर को ढंके रहे, साथ ही हेड स्कार्फ़ या हिजाब या बुर्क़ा पहनें। हालिया सालों में ईरान में हिजाब की अनिवार्यता को लेकर कई अभियान चलाए गए हैं लेकिन ईरान की धार्मिक मामलों की पुलिस ने ड्रेस कोड का पालन न करने के आरोपों में कई बार कड़ी कार्रवाई की है जिसके ख़िलाफ़ विरोध प्रदर्शन हुए हैं।
ईरान में विरोध प्रदर्शन के पीछे विदेशी ताकतें

वहीं हाल ही में ईरान की न्यायपालिका के प्रमुख ग़ुलाम हुसैन मोहसेनी-इजेई ने कहा था कि इस अभियान के पीछे विदेशी ताक़तें हैं। साथ ही उन्होंने ख़ुफ़िया एजेंसियों को निर्देश दिए थे कि वो तलाशें कि इसके पीछे कौन है। गर्मियों में राष्ट्रपति रईसी ने इस अभियान का सीधे तौर पर हवाला देते हुए उन्होंने वादा किया था कि 'इस्लामी समाज में संगठित भ्रष्टाचार को बढ़ावा' देने के ख़िलाफ़ वो कड़ी कार्रवाई करेंगे।
शीर्ष नेता अली ख़ामेनेई के निर्देश पर की जा रही सख्ती

बीते कुछ महीनों में ईरान के सरकारी टीवी चैनलों ने उन महिलाओं के वीडियो प्रसारित किए हैं जो स्वीकार कर रही हैं कि उन्हें सख़्त ड्रेस कोड का पालन न करने को लेकर गिरफ़्तार किया गया था। कई ईरानियों का आरोप है कि इस कड़ी कार्रवाई के पीछे शीर्ष नेता अली ख़ामेनेई हैं। उनके एक भाषण को सोशल मीडिया पर शेयर किया जा रहा है जिसमें वो धार्मिक मामलों की पुलिस की भूमिका और उसके काम करने के तरीक़े की तारीफ़ कर रहे हैं।
Swatantra Jain

Home / World

