एक माह में ही काबुल में एक और भीषण आतंकी हमला, निशाने पर शिया-हजारा समुदाय, दो दर्जन से अधिक छात्रों की हत्या

इस्लामिक स्टेट-खुरासान प्रांत ने किया हमला? हमला पश्चिमी काबुल के दश्ते बरची में स्थित एक शैक्षिक संस्थान पर हुआ है। दावा किया जा रहा है कि इसे इस्लामिक स्टेट-खुरासान प्रांत ने अंजाम दिया है कि जिसमें ज्यादातर हजारा और शिया समुदाय के लोगों को निशाना बनाया गया। इससे पहले भी अप्रैल में काबुल के दो शैक्षिक संस्थानों में विस्फोट हुए थे जिसमें छह लोगों की मौत और कई घायल हो गए थे। ये दोनों स्कूल भी काबुल के दश्ते बरची इलाके में स्थित थे।

अब तक 24...

अफगान पत्रकार बिलाल सरवरी ने अपने ट्वीट थ्रेड में इस हमले की जानकारी दी है। उन्होंने दावा किया कि काज उच्च शिक्षा केंद्र पुलिस स्टेशन 13 से सिर्फ 200 मीटर की दूरी पर स्थित है। उन्होंने कहा कि वतन हॉस्पिटल के एक डॉक्टर ने अस्पताल के अंदर कई शवों की पुष्टि की है। सोशल मीडिया पर कई ट्वीट वायरल हो रहे हैं जिनमें कई शव देखे जा सकते हैं। सरवरी ने कहा कि इलाके में समुदाय के एक नेता ने मुझे बताया कि मैंने अब तक 24 शवों की गिनती की है। उनमें से ज्यादातर मृतक युवा छात्र थे जिनके लिए उनके माता-पिता एक बेहतर भविष्य चाहते थे।

Dozens of students have been killed this morning in #Kaaj educational center in Dasht-e Barchi west of #Kabul. I have to remind you that the same attack happened in this center in 2018 which took the lives of over 100 students. #explosion #Afghanistan pic.twitter.com/U6aOEhemLV — Jamshid Roshangar (@JamshidRoshangr) September 30, 2022

KABUL: A helpless Afghan momther is searching for her loved one following a terrorist attack inside a classroom at #Kaj center in a #Hazara dominated area west of #Kabul. Some of the dead bodies were brought to Ali Jinnah hospital. #KabulBlast #Afghanistan pic.twitter.com/0Ybjy9xIhW— Syed Zabiullah Langari (@syed2000) September 30, 2022

Dozens of students were killed& wounded in an #explosion in #Kaaj educational center in #Shia settled Dasht-e Barchi area, in PD13 of #Kabul City, today.#Taliban's interior ministry confirmed the attack but didn't provide details about the casualties. #ISKP is the main suspect. pic.twitter.com/9l0L19w33f— Afghan Analyst (@AfghanAnalyst2) September 30, 2022