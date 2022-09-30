scriptAnother horrific terrorist attack in Kabul within a month, Shia-Hazara | एक माह में ही काबुल में एक और भीषण आतंकी हमला, निशाने पर शिया-हजारा समुदाय, दो दर्जन से अधिक छात्रों की हत्या | Patrika News

एक माह में ही काबुल में एक और भीषण आतंकी हमला, निशाने पर शिया-हजारा समुदाय, दो दर्जन से अधिक छात्रों की हत्या

Attack On Kabul School : तालिबान ने पुष्टि की है कि अफगानिस्तान की राजधानी काबुल के पड़ोस में शिया इलाके में शुक्रवार सुबह एक विस्फोट हुआ है। स्थानीय मीडिया ने बताया कि धमाका दशती बारची इलाके में एक स्कूल के अंदर हुआ। तालिबान की ओर से गृह मंत्रालय के प्रवक्ता अब्दुल नफी ताकोर ने कहा कि धमाका तड़के सुबह आठ बजे के करीब हुआ। ता कोर ने कहा, "हमारी टीमें अधिक जानकारी के लिए विस्फोट स्थल पर रवाना हो गई हैं।" अफगान पत्रकार बिलाल सरवरी ने अपने ट्वीट थ्रेड में इस हमले की जानकारी दी है।

जयपुर

September 30, 2022 11:32:15 am

मात्र 25 दिनों में काबुल से एक और आतंकी हमले की खबर आ रही है। अफगानिस्तान से अब एक स्कूल पर भयानक आतंकवादी हमले की खबर आ रही है। अनुमान लगाया जा रहा है कि इसमें 24 लोगों की मौत हुई है जिसमें ज्यादातर स्कूली छात्र थे। इसके पहले 5 सितंबर को रशिया के दूतावास के गेट पर आतंकी हमला हुआ था जिसमें दो रशियन राजदूत समेत कई स्थानीय लोग मारे गए थे।
afghn_terror_attack.jpg
इस्लामिक स्टेट-खुरासान प्रांत ने किया हमला?

हमला पश्चिमी काबुल के दश्ते बरची में स्थित एक शैक्षिक संस्थान पर हुआ है। दावा किया जा रहा है कि इसे इस्लामिक स्टेट-खुरासान प्रांत ने अंजाम दिया है कि जिसमें ज्यादातर हजारा और शिया समुदाय के लोगों को निशाना बनाया गया। इससे पहले भी अप्रैल में काबुल के दो शैक्षिक संस्थानों में विस्फोट हुए थे जिसमें छह लोगों की मौत और कई घायल हो गए थे। ये दोनों स्कूल भी काबुल के दश्ते बरची इलाके में स्थित थे।
अब तक 24...
अफगान पत्रकार बिलाल सरवरी ने अपने ट्वीट थ्रेड में इस हमले की जानकारी दी है। उन्होंने दावा किया कि काज उच्च शिक्षा केंद्र पुलिस स्टेशन 13 से सिर्फ 200 मीटर की दूरी पर स्थित है। उन्होंने कहा कि वतन हॉस्पिटल के एक डॉक्टर ने अस्पताल के अंदर कई शवों की पुष्टि की है। सोशल मीडिया पर कई ट्वीट वायरल हो रहे हैं जिनमें कई शव देखे जा सकते हैं। सरवरी ने कहा कि इलाके में समुदाय के एक नेता ने मुझे बताया कि मैंने अब तक 24 शवों की गिनती की है। उनमें से ज्यादातर मृतक युवा छात्र थे जिनके लिए उनके माता-पिता एक बेहतर भविष्य चाहते थे।
निशाने पर शिया और हजारा समुदाय
अफगानिस्तान में आतंकी हमले थमने का नाम नहीं ले रहे हैं। अब काबुल के समीप स्थित एक स्कूल में हमला हुआ है। माना जा रहा है कि शिया और हजारा समुदाय के लोग निशाने पर थे। किसी ने तुरंत हमले की जिम्मेदारी नहीं ली है। इस तरह तालिबान द्वारा अफगानिस्तान में एक साल पहले सत्ता पर काबिज होने के बाद से हिंसा की कड़ी में एक और घटनाक्रम जुड़ गया है। अफगान पत्रकार बिलाल सरवरी ने अपने ट्वीट में दावा किया है कि निशाना बनाया गया उच्च शिक्षा केंद्र पुलिस स्टेशन से सिर्फ 200 मीटर की दूरी पर स्थित है।
चल रही थीं छात्रों की परीक्षाएं

सरवरी ने अपने ट्वीट में लिखा, 'दश्ते बरची के एक सामुदायिक नेता ने मुझसे कहा कि तालिबान पिछले एक साल में हमारे लोगों को सुरक्षा मुहैया कराने में विफल रहा है। हमले के बाद एंबुलेंस काफी देर बाद पहुंची। स्थानीय लोगों ने घायलों को अस्पताल पहुंचाने की कोशिश की।' द खुरासन डायरी ने दावा किया कि यह धमाका तब हुआ जब छात्रों की परीक्षा चल रही थी। सरवरी ने दावा किया कि सभी मृतक शिया और हजारा समुदाय के सदस्य थे।
घायलों से भरे अस्पताल, रक्तदान की अपील
शैक्षिक संस्थान के एक सदस्य के हवाले से अफगान पत्रकार ने कहा कि लड़के और लड़कियां एक बड़े क्लासरूम में पढ़ रहे थे। उन्हें तालिबान की ओर से अनिवार्य एक पर्दे से अलग-अलग किया गया था। उन्होंने कहा कि एंबुलेंस ने घायलों को इलाके के कम से कम चार अस्पतालों में पहुंचाया है। सरवरी ने अली जिन्ना हॉस्पिटल के एक डॉक्टर के हवाले से बताया कि फिलहाल और घायलों को अस्पताल में भर्ती नहीं किया जा सकता। लोगों से रक्तदान की अपील की जा रही है।
