Anti-hijab protest: महसा अमीनी की मौत के 7 दिन बाद भी ईरान में प्रदर्शन जारी, 31 की मौत, अमरीका ने लगाए 'मोरल पुलिस' पर प्रतिबंध

ईरान में महसा अमीनी की मौत के सात दिन बाद भी विरोध प्रदर्शन कम होने के बजाए बढ़ता ही जा रहा है। खबर है कि आंदोलनकारियों पर पुलिस की सख्ती के कारण अब तक इस विरोध-प्रदर्शन के दौरान 31 लोगों की मौत हो चुका है। अब पूरी दुनिया में इस हिजाब विरोधी प्रदर्शन के कारण ईरान की किरकिरी हो रही है। यही नहीं, अमरीका ने एक कदम आगे बढ़ाते हुए अब ईरान की मोरल पुलिस को प्रतिबंधित कर दिया है और साथ ही सिक्योरिटी से जुड़े सात नेताओं को प्रतिबंधों की सूची में डाल दिया है।

Published: September 23, 2022 09:32:52 am

ईरान में महसा अमीनी की मौत के बाद भड़के विरोध प्रदर्शनों पर इस्लामिक रिपब्लिक पुलिस की कार्रवाई में 31 नागरिक मारे गए हैं। ओस्लो स्थित एक एनजीओ ने गुरुवार (22 सितंबर, 2022) को यह दावा किया। ईरान ह्यूमन राइट्स (IHR) के निदेशक महमूद अमीरी-मोघद्दाम ने एक बयान में कहा, “ईरान के लोग अपने मौलिक अधिकारों और मानवीय गरिमा को हासिल करने के लिए सड़कों पर आए हैं और सरकार गोलियों से उनके शांतिपूर्ण विरोध का जवाब दे रही है।”
IHR ने कहा कि उसने 30 से अधिक शहरों और अन्य शहरी केंद्रों में हो रहे विरोध प्रदर्शनों की पुष्टि की है। जो प्रदर्शनकारियों और नागरिक समाज के कार्यकर्ताओं की सामूहिक गिरफ्तारी का भी संकेत दे रही है।उत्तरी प्रांत कुर्दिस्तान, जहां महसा अमीनी का जन्म हुआ वहां पर सबसे पहले उसकी मौत के विरोध प्रदर्शन शुरू हुए, लेकिन अब यह पूरे देश में फैल गया है। आईएचआर ने कहा कि प्रदर्शन में उत्तरी मजांदरान प्रांत के अमोल शहर में बुधवार रात को ही 11 लोग मारे गए और उसी प्रांत के बाबोल में छह लोगों की मौत हुई। इसके अलावा तबरीज में विरोध प्रदर्शन में एक व्यक्ति की मौत की पुष्टि की गई है।
iran_protest_continue.jpg
भारी सख्ती के बाद भी विरोध प्रदर्शन और तेज ही होते जा रहे हैं और महिलाओं समेत प्रदर्शनकारी सड़कों पर डटे हुए हैं।

बेकाबू हो रहे हालात
महसा अमीनी की मौत के बाद वहां हालात बेकाबू होते दिख रहे हैं। लोगों ने महसा की मौत के खिलाफ सड़कों पर उतरकर प्रदर्शन किया। धीरे-धीरे यह प्रदर्शन ईरान के 50 से ज्यादा शहरों और कस्बों में फैल चुका है। पुलिस ने प्रदर्शनकारियों को रोकने के लिए बल का प्रयोग किया। कई जगहों से प्रदर्शन के उग्र होने की भी खबरें सामने आ रही है, जहां प्रदर्शनकारियों ने पुलिस थानों और उनकी गाड़ियों को आग लगा दी।
अंतरराष्ट्रीय समुदाय सिर्फ चिंता व्यक्त करने तक न रहे सीमित

एमिरी-मोघद्दाम ने कहा, “अंतर्राष्ट्रीय समुदाय द्वारा निंदा और चिंता की अभिव्यक्ति अब पर्याप्त नहीं है।” इससे पहले, कुर्द अधिकार समूह हेंगॉ ने कहा था कि कुर्दिस्तान प्रांत और ईरान के उत्तर के कुर्द-आबादी वाले अन्य क्षेत्रों में बुधवार रात आठ लोगों सहित 15 लोग मारे गए थे।13 सितंबर को पुलिस ने महसा अमीनी को हिरासत में लिया थाबता दें, ईरान में 22 साल की महसा अमीनी को हिजाब न पहनने के कारण पुलिस ने 13 सितंबर को हिरासत में लिया था। आरोप है कि पुलिस ने हिरासत में उसके साथ मारपीट की गई थी, जिसके बाद वो कोमा में चली गई। घटना के तीन दिन बाद उसकी मौत हो गई।
महसा अमिनी का विरोध: अमेरिका ने ईरान की 'नैतिक पुलिस' पर प्रतिबंध लगाया
ईरानी महिलाओं और प्रदर्शनकारियों के खिलाफ हिंसा के विरोध में संयुक्त राज्य अमेरिका ने गुरुवार को नैतिकता पुलिस पर "ईरानी महिलाओं के खिलाफ दुर्व्यवहार, हिंसा और शांतिपूर्ण ईरानी प्रदर्शनकारियों के अधिकारों के उल्लंघन" का आरोप लगाते हुए प्रतिबंध लगा दिए।
अमेरिकी ट्रेजरी विभाग की एक शाखा, विदेशी संपत्ति नियंत्रण कार्यालय द्वारा लगाए गए प्रतिबंधों ने ईरान के सुरक्षा संगठनों के सात वरिष्ठ नेताओं को भी निशाना बनाया है। बता दें, महिलाओं के लिए ईरान में सख्त ड्रेस कोड के तहत "अनुचित" तरीके से हेडस्कार्फ़ पहनने के आरोप में गिरफ्तार होने के बाद 22 वर्षीय महिला की पुलिस हिरासत में मौत हो गई थी।
अमरीका के ट्रेजरी जेनेट येलेन ने कहा कि अमिनी की मौत के लिए नैतिकता पुलिस "जिम्मेदार" थी क्योंकि उसने प्रतिबंधों की घोषणा की थी। ट्रेजरी सचिव ने कहा कि, "महसा अमिनी एक साहसी महिला थीं, जिनकी नैतिक पुलिस हिरासत में मौत ईरानी शासन के सुरक्षा बलों द्वारा अपने ही लोगों के खिलाफ क्रूरता का एक और कृत्य था।"
यूएन के मंच से बोले रईसी, हो रही है जांच

गुरुवार को संयुक्त राष्ट्र महासभा के मंच से इतर बोलते हुए, ईरानी राष्ट्रपति इब्राहिम रईसी ने कहा कि महसा अमिनी की मौत की जांच की जरूरत है, लेकिन पश्चिमी शक्तियों पर चिंता व्यक्त करने के लिए पाखंड का भी आरोप लगाया।
Swatantra Jain

