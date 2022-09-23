Anti-hijab protest: महसा अमीनी की मौत के 7 दिन बाद भी ईरान में प्रदर्शन जारी, 31 की मौत, अमरीका ने लगाए 'मोरल पुलिस' पर प्रतिबंध

Heart aching over this clip. Funeral in Kermanshah, #Iran , for Minoo Majidi (woman), who was reportedly killed amid #IranProtests that started over #MahsaAmini . Chanting: “Woman, life, freedom!” on Sept 22. (Source: Free Workers Union of Iran) #مهسا_امینی pic.twitter.com/w8JEvVK6mH — Jasmin Ramsey (@JasminRamsey) September 22, 2022

"They're killing people." Video shows state forces in #Iran apparently shooting where people are walking. #IranProtests #IranRevolution #MahsaAmini Join us in calling on world leaders to urge the authorities to stop using lethal force: https://t.co/QpOOWGUCV0 . #مهسا_امینی pic.twitter.com/BJrVWQjbAS

महसा अमीनी की मौत के बाद वहां हालात बेकाबू होते दिख रहे हैं। लोगों ने महसा की मौत के खिलाफ सड़कों पर उतरकर प्रदर्शन किया। धीरे-धीरे यह प्रदर्शन ईरान के 50 से ज्यादा शहरों और कस्बों में फैल चुका है। पुलिस ने प्रदर्शनकारियों को रोकने के लिए बल का प्रयोग किया। कई जगहों से प्रदर्शन के उग्र होने की भी खबरें सामने आ रही है, जहां प्रदर्शनकारियों ने पुलिस थानों और उनकी गाड़ियों को आग लगा दी।

अंतरराष्ट्रीय समुदाय सिर्फ चिंता व्यक्त करने तक न रहे सीमित एमिरी-मोघद्दाम ने कहा, “अंतर्राष्ट्रीय समुदाय द्वारा निंदा और चिंता की अभिव्यक्ति अब पर्याप्त नहीं है।” इससे पहले, कुर्द अधिकार समूह हेंगॉ ने कहा था कि कुर्दिस्तान प्रांत और ईरान के उत्तर के कुर्द-आबादी वाले अन्य क्षेत्रों में बुधवार रात आठ लोगों सहित 15 लोग मारे गए थे।13 सितंबर को पुलिस ने महसा अमीनी को हिरासत में लिया थाबता दें, ईरान में 22 साल की महसा अमीनी को हिजाब न पहनने के कारण पुलिस ने 13 सितंबर को हिरासत में लिया था। आरोप है कि पुलिस ने हिरासत में उसके साथ मारपीट की गई थी, जिसके बाद वो कोमा में चली गई। घटना के तीन दिन बाद उसकी मौत हो गई।

Security forces smash the doors of the house that offered protesters sanctuary from their violence in #BandarAnzali in Gilan province on September 22. Their fates are unknown.#IranProtests#IranRevolution #OpIran #Iran #MahsaAminipic.twitter.com/GfSMKcMgvC — Iran Human Rights (IHR NGO) (@IHRights) September 23, 2022

In the northern city of #Babol in Mazandaran province, unarmed protesters bravely resisted bullets to make security forces retreat on September 22.#IranRevolution #IranProtests#Iran #OpIran pic.twitter.com/tNVBVEuGMX— Iran Human Rights (IHR NGO) (@IHRights) September 23, 2022