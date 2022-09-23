Anti-hijab protest: महसा अमीनी की मौत के 7 दिन बाद भी ईरान में प्रदर्शन जारी, 31 की मौत, अमरीका ने लगाए 'मोरल पुलिस' पर प्रतिबंध

"They're killing people."— Hadi Ghaemi (@hadighaemi) September 22, 2022
Video shows state forces in #Iran apparently shooting where people are walking. #IranProtests #IranRevolution #MahsaAmini
Join us in calling on world leaders to urge the authorities to stop using lethal force: https://t.co/QpOOWGUCV0.#مهسا_امینی pic.twitter.com/BJrVWQjbAS
Heart aching over this clip.
Funeral in Kermanshah, #Iran, for Minoo Majidi (woman), who was reportedly killed amid #IranProtests that started over #MahsaAmini.
Chanting: “Woman, life, freedom!” on Sept 22. (Source: Free Workers Union of Iran) #مهسا_امینی pic.twitter.com/w8JEvVK6mH— Jasmin Ramsey (@JasminRamsey) September 22, 2022
बेकाबू हो रहे हालात
#IranProtests: People demonstrating on Keshavarz Blvd. in Tehran, chanting “They’re lying: our enemy is here, not the US!” #مهسا_امینی #MahsaAmini #IranRevolution pic.twitter.com/kt6hLl1Qt0— IranHumanRights.org (@ICHRI) September 22, 2022
Security forces smash the doors of the house that offered protesters sanctuary from their violence in #BandarAnzali in Gilan province on September 22. Their fates are unknown.#IranProtests#IranRevolution #OpIran #Iran #MahsaAminipic.twitter.com/GfSMKcMgvC— Iran Human Rights (IHR NGO) (@IHRights) September 23, 2022
In the northern city of #Babol in Mazandaran province, unarmed protesters bravely resisted bullets to make security forces retreat on September 22.#IranRevolution #IranProtests#Iran #OpIran pic.twitter.com/tNVBVEuGMX— Iran Human Rights (IHR NGO) (@IHRights) September 23, 2022
On September 22, the office of Khamenei’s representative in #Eyvan in #Ilam province was set on fire.#IranRevolution #IranProtests #MahsaAmini
pic.twitter.com/Ygn7BzJljS— Iran Human Rights (IHR NGO) (@IHRights) September 23, 2022
महसा अमिनी का विरोध: अमेरिका ने ईरान की 'नैतिक पुलिस' पर प्रतिबंध लगाया
The US has issued sanctions against Iran's morality police for "abuse and violence" against women, after the death of Mahsa Amini in police custody. https://t.co/MbOxo6IPlf— DW News (@dwnews) September 22, 2022