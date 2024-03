बुर्किना फासो में कत्लेआम, तीन गांवों में 170 लोगों को उतारा मौत के घाट

BREAKING:



170+ people massacred in 3 villages in the Yatenga province of Burkina Faso.



Men, women & children were murdered in the villages of Komsilga, Nordin & Soro, all near the border with Mali



The area & 1/3 of the country’s territory is controlled by Islamist militias



