पहली बार यूक्रेन की राजधानी कीव के केंद्र पर मिसाइल हमलों में 14 मौतों के बाद बोला रूस, ये तो सिर्फ तबाही का पहला चरण

संयुक्त राष्ट्र प्रमुख बोले, हमले से हैं बेहद हैरान इन हमलों पर संयुक्त राष्ट्र के प्रमुख एंटोनियो गुटारेस ने कहा है कि इस हमले से वो ‘बेहद हैरान’ हैं। वहीं, अमरीका ने कहा कि रूस ने असैन्य ठिकानों को निशाना बनाया, इनमें यूनिवर्सिटी और बच्चों के प्लेग्राउंड भी शामिल हैं। अमरीका ने यूक्रेन को मदद जारी रखने का भी भरोसा दिया है।

यूक्रेन ने आधी से अधिक मिसाइलों को कर दिया निष्क्रिय रूस के राष्ट्रपति व्लादिमीर पुतिन ने कहा कि ये हमले शनिवार को क्राइमिया को रूस से जोड़ने वाले एक मात्र पुल पर हुए धमाके का जवाब हैं। यूक्रेन ने दावा किया है कि रूस ने सोमवार को 83 मिसाइलें दागीं जिनमें से करीब 50 मिसाइल्स को एयर डिफ़ेंस सिस्टम से निष्क्रिय कर दिया गया।

इससे यूक्रेन को डरा नहीं सकते यूक्रेन के राष्ट्रपति वोलोदिमीर ज़ेलेंस्की ने एक वीडियो जारी कर कहा, ‘‘यूक्रेन को डरा नहीं सकते। इन सब चीज़ों से वो और एकजुट होगा।’’ जेलेंस्की ने कहा कि ''रूस ने एक युद्ध अपराध किया है।'' जेलेंस्की ने बताया कि रूस ने राजधानी कीव के अलावा यूक्रेन के लवीव, खारकीएव, द्नीप्रो, ज़पोरिज्ज़िया पर भी हमले किए। ये शहर पहले भी रूस के निशाने पर थे और बीते महीनों में यहां काफ़ी तबाही हुई है।

अब तक 14 की मौत, बिजली-पानी की सेवा बाधित एक अधिकारी ने बताया कि सोमवार को हुए इन हमलों में करीब 14 लोगों की मौत हुई है और कई लोग जख्मी हैं। हमलों की वजह से कई शहरों में बिजली और पानी की सप्लाई बाधित हो गई है। यूरोपियन यूनियन ने कहा कि रूस ने युद्ध अपराध किया है और उसने आतंक और क्रूरता दिखाई है।

.@ZelenskyyUa: “#Ukraine never wanted this war. We are dealing with a state that doesn’t want peace.

The world must see the truth. A missile attack on the civilian population of #Zaporizhzhia destroyed residential houses, where people slept at night, lived, didn’t attack anyone.” pic.twitter.com/q6lFSb5M1j — MFA of Ukraine 🇺🇦 (@MFA_Ukraine) October 9, 2022

Right now Ukraine is under massive missile attack from Russia. Explosions can be heard in every city of Ukraine, in Lviv, Zhytomyr and many other cities where communication and communication are blocked. I am very worried about my relatives…#UkraineUnderAttaсk pic.twitter.com/L8FQHGgFrp— Nataliia (@liya_korzh) October 10, 2022