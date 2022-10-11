scriptAttacks on the center of Ukraine's capital Kyiv, Russia calls doom | पहली बार यूक्रेन की राजधानी कीव के केंद्र पर मिसाइल हमलों में 14 मौतों के बाद बोला रूस, ये तो सिर्फ तबाही का पहला चरण | Patrika News

पहली बार यूक्रेन की राजधानी कीव के केंद्र पर मिसाइल हमलों में 14 मौतों के बाद बोला रूस, ये तो सिर्फ तबाही का पहला चरण

यूक्रेन के सशस्त्र बलों के जनरल स्टाफ ने कहा है कि रूस द्वारा 10 अक्टूबर को 83 से अधिक मिसाइल और हवाई हमले किए गए। इसमें से यूक्रेन ने 56 मिसाइलों और ड्रोनों को इंटरसेप्ट करने का भी दावा किया। हमलों में लगभग 20 यूक्रेनी बस्तियां प्रभावित हुईं और 14 लोगों की मौत हो गई। वहीं, रूस द्वारा पहली बार कीव के केंद्र पर मिसाइल हमले के साथ पूरे यूक्रेन के कई शहरों पर बमबारी के बाद रूस की व्यापक रूप से निंदा की गई है। अमरीका और जर्मनी ने आश्वस्त किया है कि वे जल्द यूक्रेन को मिसाइल डिफेंस सिस्टम देंगे।

यूक्रेन की राजधानी कीएव पर हुए रूस के मिसाइल हमलों की दुनिया के कई देशों ने निंदा की है। हमलों के बाद अमरीकी राष्ट्रपति जो बाइडन समेत दुनिया के कई देशों के नेताओं ने यूक्रेन के राष्ट्रपति से बात की। बाइडन ने इन हमलो को बेहद क्रूर बताया और कहा कि अमरीका यूक्रेन की मदद करता रहेगा और अडवांस एयर डिफ़ेंस सिस्टम उपलब्ध कराएगा। उधर, रूस के राष्ट्रपति व्लादिमीर पुतिन ने कहा है कि ये हमले शनिवार को कर्च ब्रिज पर हुए धमाके का जवाब हैं और वो यूक्रेन पर कहीं अधिक ‘भीषण’ हमले का आदेश देने वाले थे। वहीं रूसी सिक्योरिटी काउंसिल के डिप्टी हेड दमित्री मेतवेदेव ने कहा कि ‘‘ये महज हमले का पहला एपिसोड है। बाकी एपिसोड भी आएंगे।’’
संयुक्त राष्ट्र प्रमुख बोले, हमले से हैं बेहद हैरान

इन हमलों पर संयुक्त राष्ट्र के प्रमुख एंटोनियो गुटारेस ने कहा है कि इस हमले से वो ‘बेहद हैरान’ हैं। वहीं, अमरीका ने कहा कि रूस ने असैन्य ठिकानों को निशाना बनाया, इनमें यूनिवर्सिटी और बच्चों के प्लेग्राउंड भी शामिल हैं। अमरीका ने यूक्रेन को मदद जारी रखने का भी भरोसा दिया है।
यूक्रेन ने आधी से अधिक मिसाइलों को कर दिया निष्क्रिय

रूस के राष्ट्रपति व्लादिमीर पुतिन ने कहा कि ये हमले शनिवार को क्राइमिया को रूस से जोड़ने वाले एक मात्र पुल पर हुए धमाके का जवाब हैं। यूक्रेन ने दावा किया है कि रूस ने सोमवार को 83 मिसाइलें दागीं जिनमें से करीब 50 मिसाइल्स को एयर डिफ़ेंस सिस्टम से निष्क्रिय कर दिया गया।
इससे यूक्रेन को डरा नहीं सकते

यूक्रेन के राष्ट्रपति वोलोदिमीर ज़ेलेंस्की ने एक वीडियो जारी कर कहा, ‘‘यूक्रेन को डरा नहीं सकते। इन सब चीज़ों से वो और एकजुट होगा।’’ जेलेंस्की ने कहा कि ''रूस ने एक युद्ध अपराध किया है।'' जेलेंस्की ने बताया कि रूस ने राजधानी कीव के अलावा यूक्रेन के लवीव, खारकीएव, द्नीप्रो, ज़पोरिज्ज़िया पर भी हमले किए। ये शहर पहले भी रूस के निशाने पर थे और बीते महीनों में यहां काफ़ी तबाही हुई है।
अब तक 14 की मौत, बिजली-पानी की सेवा बाधित

एक अधिकारी ने बताया कि सोमवार को हुए इन हमलों में करीब 14 लोगों की मौत हुई है और कई लोग जख्मी हैं। हमलों की वजह से कई शहरों में बिजली और पानी की सप्लाई बाधित हो गई है। यूरोपियन यूनियन ने कहा कि रूस ने युद्ध अपराध किया है और उसने आतंक और क्रूरता दिखाई है।
पार्क समेत गैर सैन्य ठिकाने बनाए गए निशाना
अमरीका ने कहा कि इन "क्रूर" हमलों में एक विश्वविद्यालय और बच्चों के खेल के मैदान सहित गैर-सैन्य ठिकानों को निशाना बनाया गया और जारी सैन्य सहायता का वादा किया। संयुक्त राष्ट्र प्रमुख एंटोनियो गुटेरेस ने कहा कि वह इन हमलों से हैरान हैं और उनके लिए ये "गहरा सदमा" था। राजधानी कीव के निवासियों ने कहा कि रूस नागरिक क्षेत्रों को निशाना बना रहा है, जो सोमवार की सुबह यात्रियों के साथ व्यस्त थे, जिसमें बच्चों के खेल का मैदान, विश्वविद्यालय और लोकप्रिय तारास शेवचेंको पार्क शामिल थे।
