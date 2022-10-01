scriptBaltic Sea Methane Leak: What explosion or bomb exploded in Baltic sea | Explosion: बाल्टिक सागर के अंदर हुआ ये कौन सा विस्फोट, UN ने भी जताई चिंता, अंतरिक्ष से दिखा नजारा, देखें Video | Patrika News

Explosion: बाल्टिक सागर के अंदर हुआ ये कौन सा विस्फोट, UN ने भी जताई चिंता, अंतरिक्ष से दिखा नजारा, देखें Video

यूक्रेन-रशिया युद्ध के बीच इन दिनों एक और बेहद चिंता का विषय बाल्टिक सागर में मीथेन गैस के लीकेज को माना जा रहा है। यहाँ बताया जा रहा है कि यूरोप-रशिया के बीच नार्ड स्ट्रीम पाइपलाइन टूटने की वजह से मीथेन लीक हुई है। बताया जा रहा है कि इससे अब इतना भयानक विस्फोट हुआ है जो कई बमों के बराबर है। संयुक्त राष्ट्र भी इस घटना से बेहद चिंतित है, क्योंकि यह अब तक कि पहली और सबसे बड़ी मीथेन लीक की घटना है। इससे बाल्टिक सागर के इकोसिस्टम को बड़ा नुकसान हो रहा है।बाल्टिक सागर में अंदर से निकल रही मीथेन से बना यह घेरा करीब डेढ़ किलोमीटर व्यास का बताया जा रहा है।

जयपुर

Published: October 01, 2022 10:53:10 pm

बाल्टिक सागर (Baltic Sea) में बिछी नेचुरल गैस पाइपलाइन सिस्टम नॉर्ड स्ट्रीम (Nord Stream) फट गई है। जिसकी वजह से भयानक मीथेन लीक हो रहा है। इससे इतना बड़ा विस्फोट हुआ, जो अंतरिक्ष से भी दिखाई दिया। संयुक्त राष्ट्र पर्यावरण प्रोग्राम (UNEP) का मानना है कि ये विस्फोट कई टीएनटी बमों के बराबर है। इसकी वजह से बाल्टिक सागर के इकोसिस्टम पर बुरा असर पड़ रहा है। अगर इसे जल्दी नहीं रोका गया तो आसपास के बड़े इलाके में समुद्री जीव-जंतुओं को भारी नुकसान होगा। यहां तक कि समुद्री परिवहन पर भी असर पड़ सकता है।
methane_leak_baltic_sea.jpg
संयुक्त राष्ट्र के सहयोगी संगठन UNEP का इंटरनेशनल मीथेन एमिशन ऑब्जरवेटरी (IMEO) ने कहा है कि अत्यधिक कंसेनट्रेटेड मीथेन निकल रहा है। ये बात सही है कि यह कार्बन डाईऑक्साइड से कम समय पर्यावरण में रहता है। लेकिन नुकसान ज्यादा पहुंचाता है। IMEO के प्रमुख मैनफ्रेडी काल्टाजिरोन ने कहा कि यह बेहद बुरी घटना है।
अब तक कि सबसे बड़ी लीक
मैनफ्रेडी के मुताबिक यह मीथेन लीक की अब तक की सबसे बड़ी घटना है। दुनिया भर में मीथेन पर नजर रखने वाली सैटेलाइट GHGSat के अनुसार यहां से करीब 23 हजार किलोग्राम मीथेन हर घंटे निकल रही है। यानी यह पूरी दुनिया में हर घंटे में जलने वाले 2.85 लाख किलो कोयले के बराबर है।
Nord Stream पाइपलाइन कंपनी ने क्या कहा?

नॉर्ड स्ट्रीम पाइपलाइन की कंपनी ने कहा पिछले चार दिनों से मीथेन लीक की गति इतनी ज्यादा है कि उसे ठीक करना मुश्किल होगा। यहां जो मीथेन लीक हो रहा है वो पिछले साल दिसंबर में मेक्सिको की खाड़ी (Gulf of Mexico) में हुए ऑफशोर ऑयल एंड गैस फील्ड लीक से ज्यादा भयावह और तीव्र है।
अंतरिक्ष से दिखाई दे रही लीक

मैनफ्रेडी ने कहा कि मेक्सिको की खाड़ी में भी 100 मीट्रिक टन प्रतिघंटे की दर से मीथेन निकली थी। यह लीक भी अंतरिक्ष से दिखाई दे रहा था। 17 दिनों में इससे 40 हजार मीट्रिक टन मीथेन निकली थी। यह जानकारी पॉलीटेक्निक यूनिवर्सिटी ऑफ वैलेंसिया की स्टडी से पता चला था।
कैसे हुआ लीकेज, कोई नहीं जानता

नॉर्ड स्ट्रीम (Nord Stream) पाइपलाइन के जरिए रूस (Russia) से यूरोप (Europe) तक नेचुरल गैस की सप्लाई होती है। जब दोनों देशों से पूछा गया कि ये नुकसान कैसे हुए तो रूस के पास से कोई सही जवाब नहीं मिला। यूरोपियन संघ भी सही उत्तर नहीं दे पाया। दोनों ने कहा कि ये नुकसान तोड़फोड़ करने वालों की वजह से हुआ है। लेकिन असली वजह किसी को पता नहीं है। यूरोप और अमेरिका ने यूक्रेन पर हमला करने के लिए रूस पर कई प्रतिबंध लगा रखे हैं। हो सकता है कि इससे नाराज क्रेमलिन ने यूरोप को ईंधन सप्लाई बाधित करने के लिए यह काम किया हो।
