Explosion: बाल्टिक सागर के अंदर हुआ ये कौन सा विस्फोट, UN ने भी जताई चिंता, अंतरिक्ष से दिखा नजारा, देखें Video

The Danish military has released volatile footage of a mysterious, frothing disturbance in the Baltic Sea in the vicinity of the Nordstream pipelines pic.twitter.com/vsHtHDUQHT— Jack Posobiec XLV (@JackPosobiec) September 27, 2022
🔴LIVE: #Putin has blamed the #US for the attacks on the pipelines in the Baltic Sea.
"It's an international infrastructure... We know who benefits from the crime, the US!" says Putin. pic.twitter.com/8r7QTjzm6m— FRANCE 24 English (@France24_en) September 30, 2022
संयुक्त राष्ट्र के सहयोगी संगठन UNEP का इंटरनेशनल मीथेन एमिशन ऑब्जरवेटरी (IMEO) ने कहा है कि अत्यधिक कंसेनट्रेटेड मीथेन निकल रहा है। ये बात सही है कि यह कार्बन डाईऑक्साइड से कम समय पर्यावरण में रहता है। लेकिन नुकसान ज्यादा पहुंचाता है। IMEO के प्रमुख मैनफ्रेडी काल्टाजिरोन ने कहा कि यह बेहद बुरी घटना है।
More jaw-dropping footage of the Baltic Sea #gasleak - this on from the Swedish coast guard pic.twitter.com/rQ0tEN3zBv— Jacob Grønholt (@JacobGronholt) September 28, 2022
अब तक कि सबसे बड़ी लीक
Watch: A video released by Sweden’s coast guard shows gas leaks from the #NordStream pipelines in the Baltic Sea.https://t.co/42L7SoyuuA pic.twitter.com/IS023XZaKL— Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) September 29, 2022