अबकी बार, ब्रिटेन में सुनक सरकार: मार्केट की पछाड़ और IMF की लताड़ खाकर लिज ट्रस दे सकती हैं पीएम पद से इस्तीफा

चुनावी वादों के अनुसार टैक्स कटौती को लागू करने और फिर उसे वापस लेने तथा अपने वित्त मंत्री को करीब 40 दिन में ही हटाने के लिए मजबूर होने के बाद ब्रिटेन की नई प्रधानमंत्री पार्टी के अंदर और बाहर विश्वसनीयता के संकट का सामना कर रही हैं। उनके राजनीतिक आलोचकों का कहना है कि ब्रिटेन की प्रधानमंत्री अपने राजनीतिक कद के लिए जो लड़ाई लड़ रही हैं वोजल्द ही समाप्त हो सकती है। डेली मेल की रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक, 24 अक्टूबर तक यूके की पीएम को सत्ता से बेदखल किया जा सकता है।

October 17, 2022

इसी हफ्ते यूके की नई पीएम को छोड़ना पड़ सकता है पद
बढ़ती महंगाई के कुप्रबंधन को हो रही है लेकर उनकी आलोचना
लिज ट्रस के कदमों से वित्तीय बाजार में दिखी घबराहट

ब्रिटेन के वित्त मंत्री रिषी सुनक इन दिनों एक ही बात सोच रहे होंगे - मैंने पहले ही कहा था। टैक्स बढ़ोतरी और महंगाई पर रोक लगाने संबंधी जो कदम ब्रिटेन की नई प्रधानमंत्री ने अपने मिनी बजट में पिछले दिनों उठाए थे, उनसे बाजार में घबराहट है और कॉरपोरेट टैक्स में कटौती का कदम उनको वापस लेना पड़ा है। यहां तक कि 40 दिनों के भीतर ही अपने वित्त मंत्री को हटाने की शर्मिंदगी भी झेलनी पड़ रही है। इस घटनाक्रम के बाद माना जा रहा है कि यूनाइटेड किंगडम की प्रधानमंत्री लिज़ ट्रस अपने राजनीतिक कद के लिए जो लड़ाई लड़ रही थीं वो जल्द ही समाप्त हो सकती है। डेली मेल की रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक, 24 अक्टूबर तक यूके के पीएम को सत्ता से बेदखल किया जा सकता है। रिपोर्टों के अनुसार, सत्तारूढ़ कंजरवेटिव पार्टी के लगभग 100 ब्रिटिश संसद सदस्य (सांसद) ट्रस में अविश्वास पत्र ग्राहम ब्रैडी को सौंपेंगे, जो नेतृत्व प्रतियोगिता का आयोजन करने वाली पार्टी की समिति के प्रमुख हैं।
लिट ट्रस ने 2 अक्टूबर को लिया था यू टर्न
ब्रिटेन में बढ़ती मुद्रास्फीति और पाउंड के रिकॉर्ड निचले स्तर पर पहुंचने के कारण यूके के प्रधान मंत्री के रूप में ट्रस को अपनी ही चुनावी घोषणाओं में बताए गए कदमों को वापस लेना पड़ा है। बाजार की उनकी नीतियों पर तीखी प्रतिक्रिया के बाद ट्रस को बार-बार आश्वस्त करना पड़ रहा है कि वे ग्रोथ और स्टेबिलिटी को ध्यान में रखकर ही कदम उठा रही हैं। दरअसल, उनके पीएम बनने के बाद घरेलू करों और ऊर्जा बिलों में कटौती करने के उद्देश्य से 23 सितंबर को एक मिनी बजट पेश किया गया था। इसके बाद, व्यापारियों ने बढ़े हुए ऋणों की चेतावनी दी और कहा गया कि उक्त बजट का यूके की अर्थव्यवस्था पर वांछित प्रभाव नहीं पड़ा है।
नतीजतन, 2 अक्टूबर को, ट्रस ने कर कटौती के अपने केंद्रीय एजेंडे में से एक प्रमुख पर यू-टर्न घोषित कर दिया। ट्रस ने सबसे धनी लोगों के लिए उच्च दरों को समाप्त करने वाली नीति वापस ले ली। कारपोरेट टैक्स बढ़ाने पर भी कदम पीछे खींच लिए। इस सबने बाजार में उथल-पुथल मचा दी जिसने उनकी पार्टी के भीतर कई विद्रोहों को भी जन्म दिया है।
जल्द ही लेना पड़ा ट्रस को यू-टर्न

ट्रस सरकार के मिनी बजट को यूके के वित्त मंत्री के रूप में ट्रस द्वारा नियुक्त क्वासी क्वार्टेंग के तहत पेश किया गया था, जो वित्त मंत्री का पद संभालने वाले पहले अश्वेत थे। हालांकि, शुक्रवार को ट्रस ने अपने मंत्री को बर्खास्त कर दिया और जेरेमी हंट को अपना नया वित्त मंत्री नियुक्त किया, जिससे ब्रिटेन एक नए संकट में फंस गया है। बता दें, ब्रिटेन ने 2016 में यूरोपीय संघ से बाहर निकलने के बाद से अपने तीन प्रधानमंत्रियों को हटाने का रिकॉर्ड बनाया है और अब चौथे पीएम को हटाने के रास्ते पर देश चलता दिख रहा है।
कंजरवेटिव सांसद लिज़ ट्रस को हटाने के सक्रिय
टैब्लॉइड की एक रिपोर्ट बताती है कि टोरी सांसद जल्द ही संसदीय समिति के प्रमुख से ट्रस को यह सूचित करने का आग्रह करेंगे कि अब उनका 'समय समाप्त' हो गया है या उन्हें अपने नेतृत्व में तत्काल विश्वास मत की अनुमति देने के लिए नियमों को बदलने के लिए निर्देशित किया जाएगा। हालांकि रिपोर्ट में ये भी कहा गया है कि ब्रैडी फिलहाल ट्रस के निष्कासन का विरोध कर रहे हैं और उन्होंने तर्क दिया है कि नवनियुक्त हंट और ट्रस को 31 अक्टूबर को पेश होने वाले बजट में आर्थिक रणनीति निर्धारित करने का मौका मिलना चाहिए।
चुनावी वादे से पीछे हटने से पार्टी की विश्वसनीयता पर संकट

ट्रस द्वारा अपने चुनावी वायदों के महत्वपूर्ण पहलुओं से पीछे हटने के लिए मजबूर होने के बाद, पार्टी नेताओं के बीच असंतोष बढ़ता दिख रहा है। बता दें सितंबर 2022 में कंजर्वेटिव पार्टी का नेतृत्व जीतने से पहले ट्रस ने कई करों को खत्म या कम करने का वादा किया था। इसके अलावा, जो सबसे अधिक चिंताजनक है वो ये कि कंजरवेटिव पार्टी जनमत सर्वेक्षणों में विपक्षी लेबर पार्टी से पीछे है। एक चुनावी सर्वेक्षण में तो कंजरवेटिव पार्टी लोकप्रियता में पहली बार तीसरे स्थान पर खिसकती नजर आ रही है।
लिज़ ट्रस को बाहर नहीं किया जा सकता
ट्रस को हटाने की अटकलों के बीच कई नेता और मंत्री इस कदम का विरोध भी कर रहे हैं। विदेश मंत्री जेम्स क्लीवर्ली के अनुसार, ब्रिटिश प्रधान मंत्री में बदलाव एक 'विनाशकारी रूप से बुरा विचार' होगा। क्लीवर्ली ने कहा है कि, "मुझे लगता है कि नेतृत्व बदलना एक विनाशकारी रूप से बुरा विचार होगा, न केवल राजनीतिक रूप से बल्कि आर्थिक रूप से भी, और हम पूरी तरह से अर्थव्यवस्था को बढ़ाने पर ध्यान केंद्रित करने जा रहे हैं।"
विपक्ष ने साधा निशाना
विपक्षी लेबर पार्टी के एक वरिष्ठ सांसद क्रिस ब्रायंट ने ट्विटर पर टोरी पार्टी के तीखी आलोचना की है। कहा है कि छह सप्ताह में तीन बजट तो किसी का भी दिमाग चकरा सकता है। क्रिस ने लिखा है कि, "यदि आप संसद के माध्यम से अपना बजट पारित नहीं करा सकते हैं तो आप शासन नहीं कर सकते।" क्रिस ने आगे लिखा है कि "यह यू-टर्न के बारे में नहीं है, यह शासन की क्षमता के बारे में है।"
आईएमएफ ने भी उठाए सवाल

मीडिया रिपोर्ट के अनुसार. इस बीच जब ये सब हो रहा था तो संयुक्त राज्य अमरीका की यात्रा पर पहुंचे पूर्व वित्त मंत्री क्वासी क्वार्टेंग को आईएमएफ के प्रमुख द्वारा "नीतिगत सुसंगतता" के महत्व के बारे में बताया गया। यह रेखांकित करते हुए कि संस्थागत स्थिरता और उचित प्रबंधन की दिशा में ब्रिटेन की प्रतिष्ठा कितनी गिर गई है।
