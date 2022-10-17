अबकी बार, ब्रिटेन में सुनक सरकार: मार्केट की पछाड़ और IMF की लताड़ खाकर लिज ट्रस दे सकती हैं पीएम पद से इस्तीफा

October 14, 2022
I will always act in the national interest, supporting families and businesses across our country.
We are going to do things differently, charting a new course for growth - it remains the core mission of this government👇https://t.co/CYWRRz27dn— Liz Truss (@trussliz) October 16, 2022
लिट ट्रस ने 2 अक्टूबर को लिया था यू टर्न
The British people rightly want stability, which is why we are addressing the serious challenges we face in worsening economic conditions.
We have taken action to chart a new course for growth that supports and delivers for people across the United Kingdom. https://t.co/P3yglx6efZ— Liz Truss (@trussliz) October 17, 2022
टैब्लॉइड की एक रिपोर्ट बताती है कि टोरी सांसद जल्द ही संसदीय समिति के प्रमुख से ट्रस को यह सूचित करने का आग्रह करेंगे कि अब उनका 'समय समाप्त' हो गया है या उन्हें अपने नेतृत्व में तत्काल विश्वास मत की अनुमति देने के लिए नियमों को बदलने के लिए निर्देशित किया जाएगा। हालांकि रिपोर्ट में ये भी कहा गया है कि ब्रैडी फिलहाल ट्रस के निष्कासन का विरोध कर रहे हैं और उन्होंने तर्क दिया है कि नवनियुक्त हंट और ट्रस को 31 अक्टूबर को पेश होने वाले बजट में आर्थिक रणनीति निर्धारित करने का मौका मिलना चाहिए।
ट्रस को हटाने की अटकलों के बीच कई नेता और मंत्री इस कदम का विरोध भी कर रहे हैं। विदेश मंत्री जेम्स क्लीवर्ली के अनुसार, ब्रिटिश प्रधान मंत्री में बदलाव एक 'विनाशकारी रूप से बुरा विचार' होगा। क्लीवर्ली ने कहा है कि, "मुझे लगता है कि नेतृत्व बदलना एक विनाशकारी रूप से बुरा विचार होगा, न केवल राजनीतिक रूप से बल्कि आर्थिक रूप से भी, और हम पूरी तरह से अर्थव्यवस्था को बढ़ाने पर ध्यान केंद्रित करने जा रहे हैं।"
For the first time ever, the Conservatives are no longer predicted to be either the government, or the official opposition, in the next Parliament, according to Electoral Calculus' latest general election forecast. SNP now pushing them into third place. pic.twitter.com/rWRu9TK9Nm— Adam Bienkov (@AdamBienkov) October 17, 2022
If you can’t get your budget through parliament you can’t govern. This isn’t about u-turns, it’s about proper governance. It’s self-evident. #generalelectionnow— Chris Bryant (@RhonddaBryant) October 13, 2022
विपक्ष ने साधा निशाना
This is utter chaos. Three mini budgets in six weeks? They’re spinning off their heads. #GeneralElectionNow https://t.co/qvQOrUOauy— Chris Bryant (@RhonddaBryant) October 17, 2022