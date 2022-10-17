अबकी बार, ब्रिटेन में सुनक सरकार: मार्केट की पछाड़ और IMF की लताड़ खाकर लिज ट्रस दे सकती हैं पीएम पद से इस्तीफा

I will always act in the national interest, supporting families and businesses across our country. We are going to do things differently, charting a new course for growth - it remains the core mission of this government👇 https://t.co/CYWRRz27dn — Liz Truss (@trussliz) October 16, 2022

The British people rightly want stability, which is why we are addressing the serious challenges we face in worsening economic conditions.



We have taken action to chart a new course for growth that supports and delivers for people across the United Kingdom. https://t.co/P3yglx6efZ— Liz Truss (@trussliz) October 17, 2022