चीन की 21 मंजिलाआवासीय इमारत में भीषण आग, 10 लोग जिंदा जले
चीन की 21 मंजिलाआवासीय इमारत में भीषण आग, 10 लोग जिंदा जले

Nov 25, 2022 09:44:27 am

Amit Purohit

Building fire in China: चीन के शिंजियांग (Xinjiang) उइगुर स्वायत्त क्षेत्र (Uygur Autonomous Region) की राजधानी उरुमकी (Urumqi) में एक 21 मंजिला आवासीय इमारत में आग लगने से दस लोगों की मौत हो गई और नौ अन्य घायल हो गए। घायलों का इलाज और आगे की जांच जारी है

उत्तर—पश्चिमी चीन के शिंजियांग क्षेत्र की क्षेत्रीय राजधानी उरुमकी की एक अर्पाटमेंट बिल्डिंग में गुरुवार देर रात आग लग गई। हादसे में 10 लोगों की मौत हो गई जबकि कई घायल हो गए। अधिकारियों ने शुक्रवार को यह जानकारी दी।

आग बुझाने में लगे तीन घंटे
क्षेत्र में तापमान जमाव बिंदू से नीचे चल रहा है। ऐसे में आग को बुझाने में खासी मशक्कत करनी पड़ी। फायरफाइटर आग बुझाने के लिए तीन घंटे तक जूझते रहे।
घायलों के बचने की उम्मीद
प्रशासन ने कहा है कि सभी नौ घायलों के बचने की उम्मीद है। उन्हें अस्पताल में भर्ती करवाया गया है। आग लगने के कारणों की जांच की जा रही है।
पहले हुई थी 38 की मौत
यह त्रासदी मध्य चीन में तीन दिन पहले एक औद्योगिक व्यापारिक कंपनी में आग लगने से 38 लोगों की मौत के बाद हुई है। यहां एक चिंगारी ने सूती कपड़ों को जला दिया था। आग सोमवार दोपहर मध्य चीन के हेनान प्रांत के आन्यांग शहर में एक संयंत्र में लगी थी।

