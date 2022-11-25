चीन की 21 मंजिलाआवासीय इमारत में भीषण आग, 10 लोग जिंदा जले

घायलों के बचने की उम्मीद
Ten people were killed and nine others were injured after a fire broke out at a 21-floor residential building in Urumqi, capital of Northwest China’s Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region Thu night. Treatment of the injured and further investigation are underway: Xinhua pic.twitter.com/ui8aUkZwjR— China Perspective (@China_Fact) November 25, 2022
प्रशासन ने कहा है कि सभी नौ घायलों के बचने की उम्मीद है। उन्हें अस्पताल में भर्ती करवाया गया है। आग लगने के कारणों की जांच की जा रही है।
यह त्रासदी मध्य चीन में तीन दिन पहले एक औद्योगिक व्यापारिक कंपनी में आग लगने से 38 लोगों की मौत के बाद हुई है। यहां एक चिंगारी ने सूती कपड़ों को जला दिया था। आग सोमवार दोपहर मध्य चीन के हेनान प्रांत के आन्यांग शहर में एक संयंत्र में लगी थी।