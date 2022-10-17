scriptChina will enact policies to boost its birth rate, Increase population | China 20th Party Congress: चीन के सामने आबादी बढ़ाने की चुनौती, शी जिनपिंग ने नई नीति का संकल्प लिया | Patrika News

China 20th Party Congress: चीन के सामने आबादी बढ़ाने की चुनौती, शी जिनपिंग ने नई नीति का संकल्प लिया

चीन अब अपनी जनसंख्या नीति यानी वन चाइल्ड पॉलिसी के नवीनीकरण पर काम करने वाला है। राष्ट्रपति शी जिनपिंग ने रविवार को कहा कि ऐसा इसलिए क्योंकि नीति निर्माताओं को चिंता है कि आने वाले दिनों में आबादी में बड़ी गिरावट आ सकती है।

October 17, 2022

चीन अब अपनी चाइल्ड पॉलिसी के नवीनीकरण पर काम करने वाला है। राष्ट्रपति शी जिनपिंग ने रविवार को कहा कि ऐसा इसलिए क्योंकि नीति निर्माताओं को चिंता है कि आने वाले दिनों में देश की आबादी में बड़ी गिरावट आ सकती है, जिससे हमारी अर्थव्यवस्था को नुकसान पहुंच सकता है।
इससे पहले रविवार को बीजिंग में कम्युनिस्ट पार्टी की 20वीं नेशनल कांग्रेस के उद्घाटन के मौके पर शी जिनपिंग ने अपने भाषण साबित कर दिया कि वो लंबे रेस के घोड़े हैं और चीन में अभी उनका तख्तापलट करने की हिम्मत किसी में नहीं। दुनिया की दूसरी सबसे बड़ी अर्थव्यस्था वाले देश चीन के राष्ट्रपति शी जिनपिंग ने कहा कि हमे अपनी चाइल्ड पॉलिसी में बदलाव की जरूरत है। आने वाले दिनों में लोगों को बच्चों को जन्म देने के लिए प्रोत्साहित किया जाएगा।
जनसंख्या पर लाएंगे मजबूत राष्ट्रीय रणनीति
शी ने बीजिंग में कम्युनिस्ट पार्टी कांग्रेस में प्रतिनिधियों से कहा, "हम जन्म दर को बढ़ावा देने के लिए एक नीति प्रणाली स्थापित करेंगे और जनसंख्या को लेकर मजबूत राष्ट्रीय रणनीति का पालन करेंगे।"
जन्म दर और घटने का अंदेशा
गौरतलब है कि दुनिया की सबसे बड़ी आबादी वाले देश चीन में 1.4 अरब लोग रहते हैं लेकिन, पिछले कुछ सालों से जन्म दरों में गिरावट के बाद नीति निर्माताओं को अंदेशा है कि आने वाले वर्षों में जन्म दरों का और घटना तय है। जिससे चीन युवा शक्ति में पिछड़ जाएगा और हो सकता है कि अर्थव्यवस्था को संभालने में भी।
