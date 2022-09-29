Pakistan में चीनी नागरिकों पर छह महीने में दूसरा हमला: कराची के डेंटल क्लिनिक में चीनी नागरिकों पर हमला, एक की मौत

Pakistan | A Chinese national was shot dead and two others were injured on Wednesday after unknown assailants opened fire on a clinic in Karachi’s Saddar area, a police official said: Pakistan media

#UPDATE | Pakistan's Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah took notice of ‘targeted attack’ on Chinese citizens at a clinic in Karachi’s Saddar area.He has summoned a report from Sindh chief secretary.A Chinese national was shot dead&2 others were injured in the attack: Pakistan media— ANI (@ANI) September 28, 2022