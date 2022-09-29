scriptChinese nationals attacked at dental clinic in Karachi, one dead | Pakistan में चीनी नागरिकों पर छह महीने में दूसरा हमला: कराची के डेंटल क्लिनिक में चीनी नागरिकों पर हमला, एक की मौत | Patrika News

Pakistan में चीनी नागरिकों पर छह महीने में दूसरा हमला: कराची के डेंटल क्लिनिक में चीनी नागरिकों पर हमला, एक की मौत

पाकिस्तान में कुछ चीनी नागिरकों पर हमले की खबर है। कराची के सदर इलाके में एक डेंटल क्लिनिक के अंदर बुधवार को एक अज्ञात हमलावर द्वारा की गई गोलीबारी में एक चीनी नागरिक की मौत हो गई और दो अन्य घायल हो गए। एक पुलिस अधिकारी ने इसकी जानकारी दी।

Published: September 29, 2022 11:35:14 am

कराची के सदर इलाके में एक डेंटल क्लिनिक के अंदर बुधवार को एक अज्ञात हमलावर द्वारा की गई गोलीबारी में एक चीनी नागरिक की मौत हो गई और दो अन्य घायल हो गए। एक पुलिस अधिकारी ने इसकी जानकारी दी। एसएसपी दक्षिण असद रजा ने संवाददाताओं से कहा कि एक व्यक्ति की मौत हो गई और दो लोग घायल हो गए, जिन्हें इलाज के लिए अस्पताल ले जाया गया। पाकिस्तानी मीडिया की रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक उन्होंने पुष्टि की कि तीनों चीनी लोग थे। अधिकारी के अनुसार, हमलावर 30 साल की उम्र का है जिसने पतलून और नीले रंग की शर्ट पहनी हुई थी। रजा ने मीडिया को बताया कि वह बीमारी का नाटक करते हुए क्लिनिक में दाखिल हुआ और उसने गोलियां चला दीं।
पुलिस ने की पीड़ितों की पहचान

प्रेस विज्ञप्ति जारी कर पुलिस ने पीड़ितों की पहचान 25 वर्षीय रोनिल डी रायमंड चॉ, 72 वर्षीय मार्गेड और 74 वर्षीय रिचर्ड के रूप में हुई। वहीं अस्पताल के डॉक्टर ने कहा कि, गोली से जख्मी एक युवक को डॉ. रूथ पफौ सिविल अस्पताल लाया गया, जिसकी पहले ही मौत हो चुकी थी। डॉक्टर सैयद ने कहा कि दो अन्य एक पुरुष और एक महिला घायल हैं। जिनका जिन्ना पोस्ट-ग्रेजुएट मेडिकल सेंटर में इलाज किया जा रहा है। डॉक्टर के मुताबिक, दोनों घायल विदेशियों की हालत गंभीर है क्योंकि उनके पेट में गोली लगी है।
No data to display. सिंध के मुख्यमंत्री ने लिया संज्ञान
इस बीच एक प्रवक्ता के अनुसार सिंध के मुख्यमंत्री मुराद अली शाह ने हत्या का संज्ञान लिया है। सीएम ने कराची के अतिरिक्त आईजीपी से विस्तृत रिपोर्ट मांगी है। आधिकारिक बयान के अनुसार, शाह ने हमलावरों की तत्काल गिरफ्तारी का भी आदेश दिया और कहा कि ऐसी घटनाएं सहनीय नहीं हैं। यह घटना हाल ही में देश में चीनी नागरिकों पर हुए हमलों की ताजा घटना है। डॉन की रिपोर्ट के अनुसार इसके पहले भी अप्रैल में कराची विश्वविद्यालय (केयू) के कन्फ्यूशियस संस्थान के बाहर एक आत्मघाती हमले में तीन चीनी नागरिक मारे गए थे।
