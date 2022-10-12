scriptCorona's 'heavily contagious' variants surfaced in China, lockdown | चीन में सामने आया कोरोना का 'भारी संक्रामक' वेरिएंट्स; WHO ने भी दी चेतावनी, शंघाई के भी कई इलाकों में लॉकडाउन | Patrika News

चीन में सामने आया कोरोना का 'भारी संक्रामक' वेरिएंट्स; WHO ने भी दी चेतावनी, शंघाई के भी कई इलाकों में लॉकडाउन

चीन में शंघाई और शेनझेन सहित अन्य बड़े चीनी शहरों ने संक्रमण बढ़ने के साथ ही COVID-19 के लिए टेस्ट की संख्या तेज कर दी गई है। मीडिया रिपोर्ट के अनुसार, कुछ स्थानीय अधिकारियों ने जल्दबाजी में स्कूलों, मनोरंजन स्थलों और पर्यटन स्थलों को भी बंद कर दिया है। साथ ही, चीन ने एक बार फिर कोविड-19 के बढ़ते प्रकोप के बीच लॉकडाउन और यात्रा प्रतिबंध लगाए हैं। बताया जा रहा है कि चीन में नए ओमीक्रोन सब-वेरिएंट बीएफ.7 और बीए.5.1.7 का पता लगाया है, जो अत्यधिक संक्रामक हैं।

जयपुर

October 12, 2022

हाईलाइट्स

चीन में 10 अक्टूबर को सामने आए 2,089 नए स्थानीय कोरोना केस
शंघाई में 2 करोड़ 50 लाख लोगों का किया गया कोरोना टेस्ट
किसी भी बड़े पैमाने पर केस सामने आने पर चीन में दी जाती है चेतावनी
china_lockdown_again-first_time_a_heavy_infectious_covid_variants_found.jpg
चीन ने एक बार फिर कोविड-19 के बढ़ते प्रकोप के बीच लॉकडाउन और यात्रा प्रतिबंध लगाए हैं। दरअसल चीन में नए ओमीक्रोन सब-वेरिएंट बीएफ.7 और बीए.5.1.7 का पता लगाया है, जो अधिक संप्रेषणीयता के साथ अत्यधिक संक्रामक बताए जा रहे हैं। नया पाया गया बीएफ.7 (जिसे बीए.2.75.2 के नाम से भी जाना जाता है) कोविड ओमीक्रोन वेरिएंट बीए.5.2.1 का एक रूप है। स्थानीय रिपोटरें के अनुसार, 4 अक्टूबर को यंताई और शोगुआन शहर में बीएफ.7 का पता चला था। ग्लोबल टाइम्स की रिपोर्ट के अनुसार, सब वेरिएंट बीए.5.1.7 पहली बार चीन में पाया गया।
नए वैरियंट पर WHO ने भी दी चेतावनी
विश्व स्वास्थ्य संगठन (डब्ल्यूएचओ) ने भी चीन में पाए गए अत्यधिक संक्रामक बीएफ.7 सब वेरिएंट के खिलाफ चेतावनी दी है। इस बीच, चीन के गोल्डन वीक के दौरान छुट्टी का खर्च सात वर्षों में अपने सबसे निचले स्तर पर आ गया है, क्योंकि व्यापक कोविड ने लोगों को यात्रा करने से हतोत्साहित किया है।
जीरो कोविड की नीति यानी जिनपिंग के प्रति वफादारी
स्थानीय अधिकारियों के लिए, जीरो-कोविड पर दोहरी मार पार्टी लाइन से आगे निकलने का एक तरीका है, राष्ट्रपति शी जिंगपिंग के प्रति अपनी वफादारी प्रदर्शित करने और किसी भी बड़े पैमाने पर प्रकोप को रोकने का एक तरीका जो पार्टी कांग्रेस से पहले उनके करियर को खतरे में डाल सकता है। इसलिए जिस तरह से नए कोविड मामले चीन में बढ़ रहे हैं, इसने कई स्थानीय अधिकारियों को इलाके में आवाजाही पर नियंत्रण कड़ा करने के लिए प्रेरित किया है।
शंघाई में भी लॉकडाउन

आधिकारिक घोषणाओं के अनुसार, शंघाई के डाउनटाउन जिलों में से तीन ने सोमवार को इंटरनेट कैफे जैसे मनोरंजन स्थलों को अस्थायी रूप से बंद करने का आदेश दिया है।
Swatantra Jain

