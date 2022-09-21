scriptEffect of meeting PM Modi: Erdogan spoke in United Nations UNGA | संयुक्त राष्ट्र महासभा में बोले एर्दोगन, कश्मीर में 'स्थायी शांति' की उम्मीद: पीएम मोदी से मुलाकात का है असर? | Patrika News

संयुक्त राष्ट्र महासभा में बोले एर्दोगन, कश्मीर में 'स्थायी शांति' की उम्मीद: पीएम मोदी से मुलाकात का है असर?

तुर्की के राष्ट्रपति रेसेप तईप एर्दोगन का संयुक्त राष्ट्र में दिया गया भाषण चर्चा का विषय बना हुआ है। डिप्लोमैटिक सर्किल में चर्चा है कि आखिर एर्दोगन ने कश्मीर पर इतना नरम रुख क्यों अपनाया। एर्दोगन के रुख को पीएम मोदी से समरकंद में मुलाकात का असर माना जा रहा है। बता दें, तुर्की के राष्ट्रपति रेसेप तईप एर्दोगन ने मंगलवार को संयुक्त राष्ट्र महासभा की उच्च स्तरीय बैठक में अपने संबोधन में कश्मीर का मुद्दा उठाया और तटस्थ रुख अपनाते हुए वहां स्थायी शांति की उम्मीद जताई।

जयपुर

Published: September 21, 2022 11:19:22 am

तुर्की के राष्ट्रपति रेसेप तईप एर्दोगन ने मंगलवार को संयुक्त राष्ट्र महासभा की उच्च स्तरीय बैठक में अपने संबोधन में कश्मीर का मुद्दा उठाया और तटस्थ रुख अपनाते हुए वहां स्थायी शांति की उम्मीद जताई। उन्होंने कहा, भारत और पाकिस्तान ने 75 साल पहले अपनी संप्रभुता और स्वतंत्रता स्थापित करने के बाद भी एक दूसरे के बीच शांति और एकजुटता स्थापित नहीं की है और यह बहुत दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण है। उन्होंने कहा, "हम आशा और प्रार्थना करते हैं कि कश्मीर में निष्पक्ष और स्थायी शांति और समृद्धि स्थापित होगी।"
erdogan_meet_modi.jpg
भारत के रुख के करीब रहा एर्दोगन का बयान

उन्होंने यह भी कहा, कि संयुक्त राष्ट्र के प्रस्तावों को लागू करके इसका अंतर्राष्ट्रीयकरण करने से बचें। बयान भारत के रुख के करीब है कि दोनों देशों के बीच 1972 के शिमला समझौते के कारण कश्मीर एक द्विपक्षीय मुद्दा है और इसमें तीसरे पक्ष की भागीदारी के लिए कोई जगह नहीं है। खबर है कि भारत के विदेश मंत्री एस जयशंकर मंगलवार को तुर्की के विदेश मंत्री मेवलुत कावुसोग्लू से मिले हैं। गौर करने की बात ये है कि भारत के प्रधानमंत्री मोदी ने भी एससीओ बैठक के दौरान तुर्की के राष्ट्रपति एर्दोगन से मुलाकात की थी।
एर्दोगन, यूएनजीए और कश्मीर: प्रमुख उद्धरण
कश्मीर पर एर्दोगन के इस रुख डिप्लोमैटिक सर्किल में भारत की एक बड़ी जीत की तरह देखा जा रहा है। डिप्लोमैट सिद्वांत सिब्बल ने एर्दोगन के इस रुख को पिछले सालों में संयुक्त राष्ट्र में उनके बयान को अंतर करके इसकी अहमियत को समझाया है - सिब्बल ने ट्वीट किया है कि -
2019: जम्मू-कश्मीर के निवासी "वस्तुतः नाकाबंदी के अधीन हैं"
2020: कश्मीर एक "जलता हुआ मुद्दा"। धारा 370 को हटाना, "मुद्दों को उलझाता है"
2021: "संयुक्त राष्ट्र प्रस्तावों" के माध्यम से कश्मीर को हल करने का समर्थन किया
2022: "कश्मीर में स्थायी शांति"
पिछले सालों से बिल्कुल अलग बयान

पिछले साल के विपरीत, एर्दोगन के नवीनतम बयान में कश्मीर पर संयुक्त राष्ट्र के प्रस्तावों का उल्लेख नहीं किया गया था, जिसके बारे में भारत ने कहा है कि द्विपक्षीय समाधान के प्रति प्रतिबद्धता के कारण अप्रासंगिक हैं। इस तरह, एर्दोगन का यह बयान पिछले वर्षों में उनके भड़काऊ बयानों से भी काफी अलग है।
जैसा कि साफ है कि, 2020 में, उन्होंने कश्मीर की स्थिति को एक ज्वलंत मुद्दा कहा था और कश्मीर के लिए विशेष दर्जे को समाप्त करने की आलोचना की थी।

2019 में, एर्दोगन ने कहा था कि भारतीय केंद्र शासित प्रदेश में, यूएन के संकल्पों को अपनाने के बावजूद, कश्मीर अभी भी घिरा हुआ है और आठ मिलियन लोग कश्मीर में फंस गए हैं।
