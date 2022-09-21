संयुक्त राष्ट्र महासभा में बोले एर्दोगन, कश्मीर में 'स्थायी शांति' की उम्मीद: पीएम मोदी से मुलाकात का है असर?

Erdogan, UNGA & Kashmir: Key quotes— Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) September 20, 2022
2019: residents of Jammu and Kashmir are "virtually under blockade"
2020: Kashmir a "burning issue". Removal of art 370, "complicates the issues"
2021: backs resolving Kashmir via "United Nations resolutions"
2022: "Permanent peace in Kashmir" https://t.co/JqTpwjT8xn
#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds bilateral meeting with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on the sidelines of the SCO summit in Samarkand, Uzbekistan
(Source: DD) pic.twitter.com/2tj4AiMvUL— ANI (@ANI) September 16, 2022
एर्दोगन, यूएनजीए और कश्मीर: प्रमुख उद्धरण
Met President @RTErdogan and reviewed the full range of bilateral relations between India and Turkey including ways to deepen economic linkages for the benefit of our people. @trpresidency pic.twitter.com/wwNe1KrMCm— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 16, 2022
2020: कश्मीर एक "जलता हुआ मुद्दा"। धारा 370 को हटाना, "मुद्दों को उलझाता है"
2021: "संयुक्त राष्ट्र प्रस्तावों" के माध्यम से कश्मीर को हल करने का समर्थन किया
2022: "कश्मीर में स्थायी शांति"