संयुक्त राष्ट्र महासभा में बोले एर्दोगन, कश्मीर में 'स्थायी शांति' की उम्मीद: पीएम मोदी से मुलाकात का है असर?

भारत के रुख के करीब रहा एर्दोगन का बयान उन्होंने यह भी कहा, कि संयुक्त राष्ट्र के प्रस्तावों को लागू करके इसका अंतर्राष्ट्रीयकरण करने से बचें। बयान भारत के रुख के करीब है कि दोनों देशों के बीच 1972 के शिमला समझौते के कारण कश्मीर एक द्विपक्षीय मुद्दा है और इसमें तीसरे पक्ष की भागीदारी के लिए कोई जगह नहीं है। खबर है कि भारत के विदेश मंत्री एस जयशंकर मंगलवार को तुर्की के विदेश मंत्री मेवलुत कावुसोग्लू से मिले हैं। गौर करने की बात ये है कि भारत के प्रधानमंत्री मोदी ने भी एससीओ बैठक के दौरान तुर्की के राष्ट्रपति एर्दोगन से मुलाकात की थी।

Erdogan, UNGA & Kashmir: Key quotes

2019: residents of Jammu and Kashmir are "virtually under blockade"

2020: Kashmir a "burning issue". Removal of art 370, "complicates the issues"

2021: backs resolving Kashmir via "United Nations resolutions"

2022: "Permanent peace in Kashmir" https://t.co/JqTpwjT8xn — Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) September 20, 2022

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds bilateral meeting with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on the sidelines of the SCO summit in Samarkand, Uzbekistan



(Source: DD) pic.twitter.com/2tj4AiMvUL— ANI (@ANI) September 16, 2022