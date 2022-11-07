ट्विटर के नए - पुराने मालिक में भिड़ंत: एलन मस्क के Twitter Mission पर बोले Jack Dorsey, कर्मियों से माफी कि इतने जल्दी इतना बड़ा बना दिया

Twitter needs to become by far the most accurate source of information about the world. That’s our mission.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 7, 2022
किसका नाम और विजन बेहतर?
accurate to who?— jack (@jack) November 7, 2022
As judged by the people of Twitter via Community Notes (formerly Birdwatch)— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 7, 2022
I still think…Birdwatch is a far better name
And “more informative” a far better goal— jack (@jack) November 7, 2022
Birdwatch gives me the creeps— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 7, 2022
मस्क ने नाम को बताया फेसबुकिया टाइम नाम
Community notes is the most boring Facebook name ever— jack (@jack) November 7, 2022
Not everything needs to have “bird” in the name! Too many bird groups fighting each internally other at Twitter. Angry Birds.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 7, 2022
सभी को बर्ड नाम जोड़ने की जरूरत नहीं
Birds haven’t been real since 1986 pic.twitter.com/lR6BZj0nwX— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 7, 2022
Folks at Twitter past and present are strong and resilient. They will always find a way no matter how difficult the moment. I realize many are angry with me. I own the responsibility for why everyone is in this situation: I grew the company size too quickly. I apologize for that.— jack (@jack) November 5, 2022
कर्मियों को निकालने पर विवाद में है कंपनी
I am grateful for, and love, everyone who has ever worked on Twitter. I don't expect that to be mutual in this moment...or ever…and I understand. 💙— jack (@jack) November 5, 2022
बता दें कि ट्विटर ने शुक्रवार को अपने 7,500 कर्मचारियों में से आधे को बर्खास्त कर दिया। नए मालिक एलन मस्क ने अधिग्रहण के ठीक एक हफ्ते बाद कंपनी में बड़े बदलाव की शुरुआत की। एएफपी द्वारा देखे गए एक आंतरिक दस्तावेज में कहा गया है कि "लगभग 50 प्रतिशत" कर्मचारी प्रभावित हुए हैं और इन्हें तत्काल आधार पर कंपनी के कंप्यूटर और ईमेल तक पहुंच से वंचित तक कर दिया गया है।