ट्विटर के नए - पुराने मालिक में भिड़ंत: एलन मस्क के Twitter Mission पर बोले Jack Dorsey, कर्मियों से माफी कि इतने जल्दी इतना बड़ा बना दिया

Nov 07, 2022 05:58:54 pm

Swatantra Jain

एलन मस्क ट्विटर में जिस तरह के बदलाव ला रहे हैं उससे Elon Musk की ट्विटर के संस्थापक Jack Dorsey से Twitter पर हुई तीखी बहस हुई है। एलन मस्क (Elon Musk) ने ट्वीट किया था कि ट्विटर (Twitter) को दुनिया में सूचनाओं का और अधिक सही स्त्रोत बनने की आवश्यकता है। यही हमारा मिशन है। लेकिन डोर्सी ने पूछा कि , अधिक सही स्रोत किसके लिए। साथ ही डोर्सी ने मस्क द्वारा कर्मियों को निकाले जाने पर माफी भी मांगी।

musk_versus_dorsey_on_twitter.jpg
Elon Musk की ट्विटर के संस्थापक Jack Dorsey से Twitter पर हुई तीखी बहस हुई, मस्क के ट्विटर विजन पर उठाए सवाल
ट्विटर (Twitter) के को-फाउंडर और उसके पूर्व सीईओ जैक डोर्सी (Jack Dorsey ) ने सोमवार को इलॉन मस्क (Elon Musk) की सोशल मीडिया प्लैटफॉर्म के नए फीचर्स और ट्विटर के भविष्य को लेकर उनकी योजनाओं के बारे में खूब आलोचना की। इससे पहले मस्क ने ट्वीट किया था कि ट्विटर को दुनिया में सूचनाओं के लिए सबसे सटीक स्त्रोत बनने की ज़रूरत है। इलॉन मस्क ने ट्वीट किया था- ट्विटर को दुनिया में सूचनाओं का और अधिक सही स्त्रोत बनने की आवश्यकता है। यही हमारा मिशन है।"
इसके बाद डोर्सी ने जवाब दिया, सही किसके लिए?

किसका नाम और विजन बेहतर?
मस्क ने जवाब में लिखा, जैसा कि ट्विटर के लोग कम्यूनिटी नोट्स से आकलन करते हैं ( पहले की तरह बर्डवॉच करते हुए)...

इस पर, डॉर्सी ने जवाब दिया, "मुझे अभी भी लगता है कि...बर्डवॉच एक बेहतर नाम है और अधिक जानकारी देने वाला एक बेहतर तरीका है।" बता दें, ट्विटर का बर्डवॉच प्रोग्राम एक समग्र और, सामुदायिक नेतृत्व वाला फीचर है जो लोगों को बेहतर जानकारी देता है और मददगार संदर्भ जोड़ने में मदद करता है। यह सिर्फ यूएस के यूजर्स को ही फिलहाल उपलब्ध है।
मस्क ने नाम को बताया फेसबुकिया टाइम नाम
जब मस्क ने ट्विटर खरीदा तब उन्होंने इस प्रोग्राम को "कम्यूनिटी नोट्स" नाम दिया। मस्क ने ट्वीट किया, "बर्डवॉच से मुझे डर लगता है।" डॉर्सी ने जवाब में कहा, "कम्यूनिटी नोट्स सबसे बोरिंग फेसबुकिया टाइप नाम है।"
सभी को बर्ड नाम जोड़ने की जरूरत नहीं
एलन मस्क ने कहा, मस्क ने कहा, सभी को अपने नाम में बर्ड जोड़ने की ज़रूरत नहीं है! कई सारे बर्ड ग्रुप्स एक दूसरे से ट्विटर पर झगड़ते हैं। यहां तक कि मस्क बर्ड को ही फर्जी बता दिया।
डोर्सी ने मांगी माफी

इससे पहले इलॉन मस्क की इस कार्रवाई के बीच शनिवार को ट्विटर के संस्थापक जैक डोर्सी ने सार्वजनिक तौर पर माफी मांगी थी। उन्होंने शनिवार को एक ट्वीट कर कहा कि "ट्विटर पर पहले और वर्तमान में काम करने वाले लोग बेहद प्रतिभावान हैं। वे हमेशा एक रास्ता खोज लेंगे ,चाहे वह कितना भी कठिन समय में ही क्यों न हो। मुझे एहसास है कि बहुत से लोग मुझसे नाराज हैं। मैं मानता हूं कि हर कोई मेरी वजह से इस स्थिति में है। मैंने इस कंपनी के आकार को बहुत जल्दी ही बड़ा बना लिया, इसके लिए सबसे माफी मांगता हूं।"
कर्मियों को निकालने पर विवाद में है कंपनी
बता दें कि ट्विटर ने शुक्रवार को अपने 7,500 कर्मचारियों में से आधे को बर्खास्त कर दिया। नए मालिक एलन मस्क ने अधिग्रहण के ठीक एक हफ्ते बाद कंपनी में बड़े बदलाव की शुरुआत की। एएफपी द्वारा देखे गए एक आंतरिक दस्तावेज में कहा गया है कि "लगभग 50 प्रतिशत" कर्मचारी प्रभावित हुए हैं और इन्हें तत्काल आधार पर कंपनी के कंप्यूटर और ईमेल तक पहुंच से वंचित तक कर दिया गया है।

