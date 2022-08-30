Flood in Pakistan: पाकिस्तान में बाढ़ से 15 प्रतिशत से अधिक आबादी विस्थापित, पीएम मोदी ने भी जताई चिंता

अब तक 3 करोड़ 30 लाख लोग विस्थापित
Saddened to see the devastation caused by the floods in Pakistan. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims, the injured and all those affected by this natural calamity and hope for an early restoration of normalcy.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 29, 2022
पाकिस्तान के जलवायु परिवर्तन मंत्री शेरी रहमान ने कहा है कि देश के एक तिहाई हिस्सा डूब के अंदर आ चुका है। रहमान ने इसे "दशक का राक्षस मानसून" (Monster Mansoon of the Decade) कहा।
नवीनतम जानकारी के अनुसार, पाकिस्तान में बाढ़ के कारण कम से कम 1150 लोग मारे गए हैं और 2000 से ज्यादा घायल हुए हैं। पाकिस्तान के वित्त मंत्री मिफ्ताह इस्माइल ने कहा कि बाढ़ ने अर्थव्यवस्था को 10 अरब डॉलर का झटका दिया है। राष्ट्रीय आपदा प्रबंधन प्राधिकरण ने बताया कि लगभग 992,871 घर पूरी तरह या आंशिक रूप से क्षतिग्रस्त हो गए।
The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques @KingSalman and HRH Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Condole President of the Islamic Republic of #Pakistan H.E @ArifAlvi, on the victims of floods that wept several regions in his Country. pic.twitter.com/euQlgBntuu— Foreign Ministry 🇸🇦 (@KSAmofaEN) August 29, 2022
राष्ट्राध्यक्षों ने जाहिर की संवेदना
The Queen has sent a message to the President of Pakistan following the floods across the country:— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) August 29, 2022