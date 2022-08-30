scriptFlood in Pakistan: More than 15 percent of the population displaced | Flood in Pakistan: पाकिस्तान में बाढ़ से 15 प्रतिशत से अधिक आबादी विस्थापित, पीएम मोदी ने भी जताई चिंता | Patrika News

Flood in Pakistan: पाकिस्तान में बाढ़ से 15 प्रतिशत से अधिक आबादी विस्थापित, पीएम मोदी ने भी जताई चिंता

पाकिस्तान इन दिनों भयावह बाढ़ से हुई तबाही का सामना कर रहा है। इस तबाही से पाकिस्तान के पश्चिमी हिस्सा विशेष रूप से ग्रस्त है। पाकिस्तान का करीब दो तिहाई हिस्सा जल प्लावित हो गया है। ये तबाही देख प्रधानमंत्री मोदी ने भी चिंता जाहिर की है।

जयपुर

Updated: August 30, 2022 06:32:30 am

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने सोमवार को कहा कि वह पाकिस्तान में बाढ़ से हुई तबाही को देखकर दुखी हैं। उन्होंने पड़ोसी देश में जल्द से जल्द सामान्य स्थिति बहाल होने की उम्मीद जताई। पाकिस्तान में आई विनाशकारी बाढ़ से मरने वालों की संख्या सोमवार को 1,150 के करीब पहुंच गई।
narendra-modi.jpg
अब तक 3 करोड़ 30 लाख लोग विस्थापित
पाकिस्तान के प्रधानमंत्री शहबाज शरीफ के नेतृत्व वाली सरकार ने संकट से निपटने के लिए सहायता की अपील की है। बाढ़ से देश की लगभग 3 करोड़ 30 लाख आबादी विस्थापित हुई है। मोदी ने ट्वीट किया, ”पाकिस्तान में बाढ़ से हुई तबाही को देखकर दुख हुआ।हम पीड़ितों, घायलों और इस प्राकृतिक आपदा से प्रभावित सभी लोगों के परिवारों के प्रति अपनी हार्दिक संवेदना व्यक्त करते हैं और जल्द ही सामान्य स्थिति बहाल होने की उम्मीद करते हैं।”
मान्सटर मानसून...
पाकिस्तान के जलवायु परिवर्तन मंत्री शेरी रहमान ने कहा है कि देश के एक तिहाई हिस्सा डूब के अंदर आ चुका है। रहमान ने इसे "दशक का राक्षस मानसून" (Monster Mansoon of the Decade) कहा।
नवीनतम जानकारी के अनुसार, पाकिस्तान में बाढ़ के कारण कम से कम 1150 लोग मारे गए हैं और 2000 से ज्यादा घायल हुए हैं। पाकिस्तान के वित्त मंत्री मिफ्ताह इस्माइल ने कहा कि बाढ़ ने अर्थव्यवस्था को 10 अरब डॉलर का झटका दिया है। राष्ट्रीय आपदा प्रबंधन प्राधिकरण ने बताया कि लगभग 992,871 घर पूरी तरह या आंशिक रूप से क्षतिग्रस्त हो गए।
राष्ट्राध्यक्षों ने जाहिर की संवेदना
पाकिस्तान में बाढ़ को देखते हुए ब्रिटेन की महारानी और सऊदी अरब के प्रिंस तथा राष्ट्रपति समेत कई देशों के राष्ट्राध्यक्षों ने भी सवेंदना जाहिरी की हैं।

newsletter

Swatantra Jain

Home / World

अगली खबर

right-arrow

Pakistan Flood Crisis: महंगाई के बीच बाढ़ की मार से घुटनों पर आया पाकिस्तान, भारत से फिर व्यापार करने की गुहार, वित्त मंत्री का बयान

Pakistan Flood Crisis: महंगाई के बीच बाढ़ की मार से घुटनों पर आया पाकिस्तान, भारत से फिर व्यापार करने की गुहार, वित्त मंत्री का बयान

सबसे लोकप्रिय

1
Holiday : स्कूलों में 30 अगस्त को हुआ छुट्टी का ऐलान, जानिए सरकार ने क्या जारी किया आदेश
2
Holiday : स्कूलों में 30 अगस्त को हुआ छुट्टी का ऐलान, जानिए सरकार ने क्या जारी किया आदेश
3
Monsoon Update: राजस्थान में अगले आठ से नौ दिन तक होने वाला है ऐसा, आज यहां होगी बारिश
4
teej holiday on august 30 in government schools order issued in jharkhand | Holiday : स्कूलों में 30 अगस्त को हुआ छुट्टी का ऐलान, जानिए सरकार का क्या है आदेश | Patrika News
5
‘कितने मूर्ख लोग हैं...’, ‘दोबारा’ के कलेक्शन और रिव्यू पर भड़कीं Taapsee Pannu
6
सातवीं के छात्रों ने चिट्ठी में लिखा अपना दुःख, प्रिंसिपल से कहा लड़कियां class में करती हैं ऐसी हरकतें

शानदार खबरें

बेरोजगारों के लिए गहलोत सरकार ने खोला नौकरियों का पिटारा
बेरोजगारों के लिए गहलोत सरकार ने खोला नौकरियों का पिटारा
Monsoon Update : राजस्थान में अगले दो सप्ताह तक ऐसा रहेगा मौसम, जारी हुआ पूर्वानुमान
Monsoon Update : राजस्थान में अगले दो सप्ताह तक ऐसा रहेगा मौसम, जारी हुआ पूर्वानुमान
बंद रहेगी मीट-मटन और मांस-मछली की दुकानें, जारी हुआ आदेश
बंद रहेगी मीट-मटन और मांस-मछली की दुकानें, जारी हुआ आदेश
बीसलपुर बांध के गेट खोलने के वीडियो वायरल: गेट खोलने से पहले बजाया जाता है सायरन, पांच KM तक सुनाई देती है आवाज
बीसलपुर बांध के गेट खोलने के वीडियो वायरल: गेट खोलने से पहले बजाया जाता है सायरन, पांच KM तक सुनाई देती है आवाज
स्वप्न शास्त्र: कभी ना बताएं दूसरों को ऐसे सपने, शुभ फलों में हो सकती है कमी
स्वप्न शास्त्र: कभी ना बताएं दूसरों को ऐसे सपने, शुभ फलों में हो सकती है कमी
shareबड़ी खबरेंshareचुनाव 2022shareअगली खबर

Newsletters

epatrikaGet the daily edition

Follow Us

epatrikaepatrikaepatrikaepatrikaepatrika

Download Partika Apps

epatrikaepatrika

Top Categories

बॉलीवुड
बिजनेस
फाइनेंस
कार
धर्म/ज्योतिष
स्वास्थ्य
राष्ट्रीय
राजनीति
घरेलू और प्राकृतिक उपचार
उत्तर प्रदेश समाचार
कॉमनवेल्थ गेम्स 2022

Trending Topics

यूपी विधानसभा चुनाव 2022भारतीय राष्ट्रीय कांग्रेसकोरोना वायरसअमित शाहनरेन्द्र मोदीयोगी आदित्यनाथ

Trending Stories

बड़े जोर-शोर से Maruti ने लॉन्च की थी ये 2 कारें! अब बमुश्किल मिल रहे हैं खरीदारइंदौर से आज चलेगी नई ट्रेन, 465 रुपए में दौड़ेगी 850 किलोमीटर, इन 10 स्टेशनों पर रूकेगीस्वप्न शास्त्र: कभी ना बताएं दूसरों को ऐसे सपने, शुभ फलों में हो सकती है कमीजयपुर में बर्बरताः ट्रेन से खाना लेने उतरी महिला यात्री के साथ गैंगरेप, अर्धनग्न हालात में थाने पहुंचकर बताई आपबीतीदिव्यांग पति को सुलाने के बाद दो प्रेमियों को घर बुलाती थी बहू, लेकिन उस रात ससुर ने निर्वस्त्र पकड़ लियाOptical Illusion : इस तस्वीर में छिपे सांप को खोज पाना है बहुत मुश्किल, 2 फीसदी लोग ही हुए कामयाबStudent Union Election 2022: मंत्री की बेटी ने प्रत्याशी के पकड़े पैर, कहा: भैया नाम वापस ले लोNepa Mill: एशिया का सबसे बड़ा कागज कारखाना फिर शुरू, हजारों परिवारों को मिलेगा रोजगार

बड़ी खबरें

घर में 14 घंटे रेड के बाद अब मनीष सिसोदिया के बैंक लॉकर की जांच करेगी CBI, परिवार का एक सदस्य रहेगा मौजूदSonali Phogat Murder: '12 हजार में खरीदा ड्रग, धोखे से पिलाया' हत्या के मामले में गोवा पुलिस का बड़ा खुलासाDelhi News: LG के खिलाफ AAP, पूरी रात विधानसभा में धरना देंगे सभी विधायक"LG के खिलाफ होनी चाहिए ED रेड", AAP विधायक दुर्गेश पाठक ने उपराज्यपाल पर लगाया भ्रष्टाचार का आरोपदिल्ली-नोएडा-गुरुग्राम में हुई बारिश, उमस भरी गर्मी से लोगों को मिली राहत, तो वहीं कई जगहों पर लगा लंबा जामनया खुलासा! ज़िन्दा जलाई गई युवती ने मरने से पहले दिया बयान, कहा - 'जिस तरह मैं मर रही हूं, उसके साथ भी ऐसा ही हो'न्यू एनर्जी बिजनेस को लेकर मुकेश अंबानी की 5 बड़ी घोषणा, बताया कौन किस व्यापार का उत्तराधिकारगैंगस्टर गोल्डी बराड़ ने पंजाब के जेल मंत्री और DGP को दी धमकी, कहा- सबक सिखाएंगे
Privacy Policy
Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)
This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct
About Us
Grievance Policy
Copyright © 2021 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.