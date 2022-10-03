Hijab Protest: गृह युद्ध की ओर ईरान, प्रदर्शनकारियों ने पुलिस चीफ को मारा! अब तक 130 से ज्यादा मौतें, मंडरा रहा नरसंहार का खतरा

Security forces have attacked Sharif University in Tehran tonight. Shooting can be heard- Hope universities across the world show their solidarity with Iranian students and university staff #IranProtests2022 #MahsaAmini https://t.co/eIBQnOaXZk— M. Amiry-Moghaddam (@iranhr) October 2, 2022
More horrific news. 17 year old Nika Shakermi went missing in Tehran on 20th of September. Iran regime officials told her family in the last 24 hours that she was killed. They showed them her body but are yet to even allow them to take her for burial. #MahsaAmini https://t.co/iIMI6lvQOz pic.twitter.com/MbIpiRRCUc— Bahman Kalbasi (@BahmanKalbasi) September 30, 2022
पुलिस 15 से बीस साल की किशोरियों को भी मार रही गोलियां
خاله #نیکا_شاکرمی با تایید مرگ او میگوید خواهرزاده ۱۷ سالهاش در آخرین تماس پیش از مفقود شدنش گفته بوده که ماموران به دنبالش بودهاند.
گفتگوی خانم شاکرمی با بیبیسی را از آنچه تاکنون به خانواده گفته شده بشنوید. pic.twitter.com/JNV0kgCz2h— BBC NEWS فارسی (@bbcpersian) September 30, 2022
ईरान के चीफ जस्टिस मोहसेनी ऐजी ने स्वीकार िकया है कि पिछले लगभग दो हफ्ते से चल रहे प्रदर्शनों के कारण पुलिस बल पस्त हो गया है। एक वायरल वीडियो में ऐजी फोन पर किसी को बोल रहे हैं कि पुलिस का मनोबल टूट गया है। छुटि्टयां नहीं मिलने के कारण पुलिस वाले थक गए हैं। प्रदर्शनकारियों पर काबू नहीं पाया जा रहा है।
कहीं नर संहार पर न उतर आए पुलिस
Regime in Iran has now arrested the two journalists who first reported on Mahsa. A few days ago they went after Niloufar Hamedi who reported from the hospital and today they arrested Elahe Mohamadi who went to Mahsa’s town of Saqez & filled reports from the funeral. #MahsaAmini pic.twitter.com/uw6MGfKcC4— Bahman Kalbasi (@BahmanKalbasi) September 29, 2022