Hijab Protest: गृह युद्ध की ओर ईरान, प्रदर्शनकारियों ने पुलिस चीफ को मारा! अब तक 130 से ज्यादा मौतें, मंडरा रहा नरसंहार का खतरा

Security forces have attacked Sharif University in Tehran tonight. Shooting can be heard- Hope universities across the world show their solidarity with Iranian students and university staff #IranProtests2022 #MahsaAmini https://t.co/eIBQnOaXZk

More horrific news. 17 year old Nika Shakermi went missing in Tehran on 20th of September. Iran regime officials told her family in the last 24 hours that she was killed. They showed them her body but are yet to even allow them to take her for burial. #MahsaAmini https://t.co/iIMI6lvQOz pic.twitter.com/MbIpiRRCUc— Bahman Kalbasi (@BahmanKalbasi) September 30, 2022