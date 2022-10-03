scriptHijab Protest: Iran toward civil war, protesters kill police | Hijab Protest: गृह युद्ध की ओर ईरान, प्रदर्शनकारियों ने पुलिस चीफ को मारा! अब तक 130 से ज्यादा मौतें, मंडरा रहा नरसंहार का खतरा | Patrika News

Hijab Protest: गृह युद्ध की ओर ईरान, प्रदर्शनकारियों ने पुलिस चीफ को मारा! अब तक 130 से ज्यादा मौतें, मंडरा रहा नरसंहार का खतरा

Iran Hijab Protest: ईरान में हिजाब विरोध प्रदर्शन अब गृह युद्ध की ओर बढ़ता दिख रहा है। विरोध-प्रदर्शन लगातार बढ़ता ही जा रहा है। 17 दिन बाद भी स्थिति ठीक होती नहीं दिख रही। प्रदर्शन में शामिल होने वालों की संख्या और इससे प्रभावित क्षेत्र दिनों दिन बढ़ते जा रहे हैं। अब प्रदर्शनकारी भी उग्र होते जा रहे हैं। सूत्रों के मुताबिक, प्रदर्शनकारियों ने ईरान के एक पुलिस चीफ अब्दल्लाही की हत्या कर दी है। इसके अलावा कई अन्य पुलिसकर्मियों पर भी लोगों का हमला हुआ है, जिससे वे घायल हैं। इसके अलावा अब तक तीन कर्मी रिवोल्यूशनरी गार्ड के भी मारे जाने की खबर है।

जयपुर

Published: October 03, 2022 10:32:06 am

Iran Hijab Protest: ईरान में हिजाब विरोध प्रदर्शन अब गृह युद्ध की ओर बढ़ता दिख रहा है। विरोध-प्रदर्शन लगातार बढ़ता ही जा रहा है। 17 दिन बाद भी स्थिति ठीक होती नहीं दिख रही। प्रदर्शन में शामिल होने वालों की संख्या और इससे प्रभावित क्षेत्र दिनों दिन बढ़ते जा रहे हैं। अब प्रदर्शनकारी भी उग्र होते जा रहे हैं। सूत्रों के मुताबिक, प्रदर्शनकारियों ने ईरान के एक पुलिस चीफ अब्दल्लाही की हत्या कर दी है। इसके अलावा कई अन्य पुलिसकर्मियों पर भी लोगों का हमला हुआ है, जिससे वे घायल हैं। इसके अलावा अब तक तीन कर्मी रिवोल्यूशनरी गार्ड के भी मारे जाने की खबर है।
web_tn.jpg
शरीफ यूनिवर्सिटी के अंदर पुलिस का क्रेड डाउन

हालात यहां तक बेकाबू हो चुके हैं कि अब पुलिस को ईरान की राजधानी तेहरान स्थित शरीफ यूनिवर्सिटी के अदंर जाकर प्रोटेस्टर पर धावा बोलना पड़ रहा है। इन विरोध प्रदर्शन के आगे पुलिस- प्रशासन थकता दिख रहा है और अब उन्हें अपने परिजनों की सुरक्षा की चिंता भी सताने लगी है।
पुलिस 15 से बीस साल की किशोरियों को भी मार रही गोलियां
महसा अमिनी की पुलिस हिरासत में मौत के विरोध में ईरान में देशव्यापी विरोध प्रदर्शन लगातार 17वें दिन सोमवार, 1 अक्टूबर, 2022 को भी जारी रहा। अब ये विरोध देश के सभी 31 प्रांतों के 164 शहरों में फैल गया है। इन प्रदर्शनों में अब तक अनुमानित 15,000 प्रदर्शनकारियों को गिरफ्तार कर हिरासत में लिया गया है, और सुरक्षा बलों द्वारा कम से कम 130 लोग मारे जाने की खबर है। मारे जाने वालों में 17 वर्षीय निका शकरमी जैसी लड़कियां भी हैं। निका का शव 10 दिनों बाद विकृत हालात में मिला था।
चीफ जस्टिस ने कबूला- ईरानी पुलिस बल पस्त हो गया, मनोबल भी टूट चुका
ईरान के चीफ जस्टिस मोहसेनी ऐजी ने स्वीकार िकया है कि पिछले लगभग दो हफ्ते से चल रहे प्रदर्शनों के कारण पुलिस बल पस्त हो गया है। एक वायरल वीडियो में ऐजी फोन पर किसी को बोल रहे हैं कि पुलिस का मनोबल टूट गया है। छुटि्टयां नहीं मिलने के कारण पुलिस वाले थक गए हैं। प्रदर्शनकारियों पर काबू नहीं पाया जा रहा है।
चीफ जस्टिस अहम: ईरानी सरकार में सुप्रीम नेता अयातुल्ला खमेनेई और राष्ट्रपति इब्राहीम रहीसी के बाद चीफ जस्टिस मोहसेनी ऐजी तीसरे नंबर पर है।

कहीं नर संहार पर न उतर आए पुलिस
हिजाब के खिलाफ में ईरान में शुरू हुए प्रदर्शन में शामिल होने वालों की संख्या दिनों दिन बढ़ती जा रही है। अब प्रदर्शनकारी भी उग्र होते जा रहे हैं। सूत्रों के मुताबिक, प्रदर्शनकारियों ने ईरान के एक पुलिस चीफ अब्दल्लाही की हत्या कर दी है। इसके अलावा कई अन्य पुलिसकर्मियों पर भी लोगों का हमला हुआ है, जिससे वे घायल हैं।
प्रदर्शनकारियों द्वारा पुलिस चीफ को मौत के घाट उतारने के बाद से यहां तनाव बढ़ गया है और अब ईरान के मानवाधिकार समूह को डर सता रहा है कि कहीं ईरानी सेना IRGC (ईरान रिवोल्यूशनरी गॉर्ड कोर) प्रदर्शनकारियों का नरसंहार न करने लगे। मानवाधिकार समूह हेंगाव के अनुसार, सभी कुर्द बहुल शहरों को ईरानी सुरक्षाबलों ने घेर लिया है और प्रदर्शन करने वालों पर एके-47 और शॉटगन्स से गोलियां दागी जा रहीं हैं। 17 दिन के आंदोलन में फिलाहल अब तक 133 आम लोगों की मौत हो चुकी है। हालांकि यह आंकड़ा अभी और बढ़ सकता है। वहीं मौत के साथ प्रदर्शनकारियों का गुस्सा भी बढ़ रहा है।
जाहेदान में मार दिया था इंटेलिजेंस चीफ

बता दें कि इससे पहले सिस्तान और बलोचिस्तान प्रांत की राजधानी जाहेदान में आईआरजीसी के उच्च अधिकारी को बलोच प्रदर्शनकारियों ने मार दिया था। बलोच प्रदर्शनकारी एक 15 साल की सुन्नी मुस्लिम बलोच लड़की के बलात्कार का विरोध कर रहे थे। इस हमले में कई पुलिसकर्मी घायल भी हुए थे।
नहीं टूट रहे हौसले

वहीं, दूसरी ओर हिजाब के खिलाफ प्रदर्शन कर रहे लोगों का हौसला सुरक्षाबलों के दमन और हिंसक कार्रवाई के बाद भी टूट नहीं रहा। समय के साथ और भीड़ बढ़ती ही जा रही है। लोग बेखौफ होकर ईरानी पुलिस और सैनिकों का सामना कर रहे हैं। इस आंदोलन में हर वर्ग के लोगों का साथ मिल रहा है।
Swatantra Jain

