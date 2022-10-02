नेपाल में हिमस्खलन की चपेट में आया माउंट मानसलू बेस कैम्प, पिछले हफ्ते हुई थी 2 पर्वतारोहियों की मौत

Nepal | Huge avalanche hits Manaslu Base Camp. It comes a week after the last one, which had left two persons dead.

Manaslu wind up

We had huge avalanche at base camp. Never saw such avalanche before. Everyone is safe and all our team is descending back to base camp. We will try to close our camp today and leave base camp safely.#manaslu#imagine_Nepal pic.twitter.com/7FRUcu29pZ— Mingma G (@14peaks) October 2, 2022