scriptHuge avalanche hits Nepal's Manaslu Base Camp | नेपाल में हिमस्खलन की चपेट में आया माउंट मानसलू बेस कैम्प, पिछले हफ्ते हुई थी 2 पर्वतारोहियों की मौत | Patrika News

नेपाल में हिमस्खलन की चपेट में आया माउंट मानसलू बेस कैम्प, पिछले हफ्ते हुई थी 2 पर्वतारोहियों की मौत

नेपाल के मानसलू बेस कैंप पर रविवार सुबह भीषण हिमस्खलन हुआ है। जानकारी के अनुसार इलाके में बड़ा नुकसान होने की आशंका जताई गई है। बताया जा रहा है इसकी चपेट में आकर कई कैंप तबाह हुए हैं। पिछले हफ्ते भी इस इलाके में हिमस्खलन हुआ था. इसमें दो लोगों की मौत हुई थी।

Published: October 02, 2022 12:33:25 pm

नेपाल के मानसलू पर्वत बेस कैंप के पास एक बार फिर भारी हिमस्खलन हुआ है। यह हिमस्खलन रविवार को हुआ। इस घटना की पुष्टि ताशी शेरपा ने की है, जो 8163 मीटर की ऊंचाई पर दुनिया के आठवें सबसे ऊंचे पर्वत पर चढने की कोशिश कर रहे थे। ताशी ने इस घटना की एक वीडियो भी शेयर की है। अभी तक इस घटना में किसी के हताहत होने की सूचना नहीं मिली है। बेस कैंप के सूत्रों के अनुसार कुछ टेंट नष्ट हो गए हैं।
Huge avalanche hits Nepal's Manaslu Base Camp
Huge avalanche hits Nepal's Manaslu Base Camp
एक हफ्ते पहले भी यहां हिमस्खलन की घटना हुई थी, जिसमें 2 पर्वतारोहियों की मौत हो गई थी। वहीं एक दर्जन से अधिक क्लाइम्बर घायल हो गए थे। इसमें अमेरिकी पर्वतारोही हिलारी नेल्सन भी मृत पाई गई। नेपाल में स्थित माउंट मानसलू दुनिया की आठवीं सबसे ऊंची (8163 मीटर) पर्वत चोटी है। 8,163 मीटर ऊंचा यह पर्वत शिविर 3 और शिविर 4 में आए हिमस्खलन की चपेट में आ गया था।
यह भी पढ़ें

नेपाल में बड़ा हादसा: लैंडस्लाइड के कारण 17 लोगों की मौत, 6 लापता, राहत कार्य जारी


यह भी पढ़ें

नेपाल में भारी बारिश से तबाही, 2 लोगों की मौत, 11 लापता


यह भी पढ़ें

Himanchal Pradesh News: दर्दनाक हादसा! सिरमौर जिले में भूस्खलन के बाद गिरा मकान, 4 बच्चों समेत 5 की मौत, सीएम ने कही ये बात


यह भी पढ़ें

उत्तराखंडः तवाघाट-लिपुलेख नेशनल हाईवे लैंडस्लाइड के बाद से बंद, 400 यात्री फंसे

newsletter

Archana Keshri

Home / World

अगली खबर

right-arrow

संयुक्त राष्ट्र प्रमुख एंटोनियो गुटेरेस ने महात्मा गांधी को किया याद, हिंसा से दूर रहने के लिए लोगों से किया आग्रह

संयुक्त राष्ट्र प्रमुख एंटोनियो गुटेरेस ने महात्मा गांधी को किया याद, हिंसा से दूर रहने के लिए लोगों से किया आग्रह

सबसे लोकप्रिय

1
राखी सावंत को मारते हैं आदिल खान! एक्ट्रेस ने कहा- 'एक तो इसको हीरो बनाऊं और फिर...'
2
Monsoon Update : राजस्थान में 5 से 7 अक्टूबर तक बारिश, चार संभागों पर रहेगा असर, पढ़ें पूरी खबर
3
राजस्थान में इस कस्बे को नया जिला बनाने की तैयारी, दो जिलों के कस्बे मिलाकर तैयार हुई रिपोर्ट
4
KBC में महिला पटवारी से पूछा गया CG से जुड़ा 3.20 लाख का ये सवाल, लाइफ लाइन लेकर भी नहीं दे पाई सही जवाब
5
इंदौर-भोपाल का सबसे कम किराया, रोज चलती है ये गाड़ियां
6
churma made by jcb in jaipur | राजस्थान में यहां जब JCB से मिलाया 242 क्विंटल चूरमा, 6 क्विंटल काजू बादाम किशमिश डाले | Patrika News

इंडोनेशिया में फुटबॉल मैच के दौरान हुए दंगे से 150 से अधिक लोगों की मौत, सैकड़ों घायल
इंडोनेशिया में फुटबॉल मैच के दौरान हुए दंगे से 150 से अधिक लोगों की मौत, सैकड़ों घायल
Pune: नोएडा ट्विन टावर्स की तरह विस्फोटक लगाकर चांदनी चौक पुल को किया गया ध्वस्त, देखें VIDEO
Pune: नोएडा ट्विन टावर्स की तरह विस्फोटक लगाकर चांदनी चौक पुल को किया गया ध्वस्त, देखें VIDEO
दिल्ली एम्स में अब ओपीडी में दिखाने के नहीं लगेंगे पैसे, ये टेस्ट भी होंगे फ्री
दिल्ली एम्स में अब ओपीडी में दिखाने के नहीं लगेंगे पैसे, ये टेस्ट भी होंगे फ्री
गांधी जयंती: राष्ट्रपति द्रौपदी मुर्मू, पीएम मोदी, सोनिया गांधी सहित अन्य नेताओं ने बापू को दी श्रद्धांजलि
गांधी जयंती: राष्ट्रपति द्रौपदी मुर्मू, पीएम मोदी, सोनिया गांधी सहित अन्य नेताओं ने बापू को दी श्रद्धांजलि
गांधीवादी पीवी राजगोपाल का बड़ा सवाल, राष्ट्रीय पशु-पक्षी के लिए कानून, लेकिन राष्ट्रपिता के लिए क्यों नहीं
गांधीवादी पीवी राजगोपाल का बड़ा सवाल, राष्ट्रीय पशु-पक्षी के लिए कानून, लेकिन राष्ट्रपिता के लिए क्यों नहीं
IND vs SA: दूसरा टी20 जीत इतिहास रचना चाहेगा भारत, जानें कब कहां और कैसे देखें मैच
IND vs SA: दूसरा टी20 जीत इतिहास रचना चाहेगा भारत, जानें कब कहां और कैसे देखें मैच
Navi Mumbai Building Collapsed: नवी मुंबई में चार मंजिला इमारत गिरी, एक की मौत, कई लोगों के दबे होने की आशंका
Navi Mumbai Building Collapsed: नवी मुंबई में चार मंजिला इमारत गिरी, एक की मौत, कई लोगों के दबे होने की आशंका
No PUC - No Fuel: दिल्ली में इस दिन से बिना PUC के नहीं मिलेगा पेट्रोल, जानें क्या है नया नियम
No PUC - No Fuel: दिल्ली में इस दिन से बिना PUC के नहीं मिलेगा पेट्रोल, जानें क्या है नया नियम
अमरीका, ऑस्ट्रेलिया और जापान ने चीन के खिलाफ मिलकर काम करने का लिया संकल्प
अमरीका, ऑस्ट्रेलिया और जापान ने चीन के खिलाफ मिलकर काम करने का लिया संकल्प
'सबको हॉलीवुड जाना है, लेकिन मुझे टॉलीवुड..!' Salman Khan की इस बात ने फैंस को किया हैरान
'सबको हॉलीवुड जाना है, लेकिन मुझे टॉलीवुड..!' Salman Khan की इस बात ने फैंस को किया हैरान
हीरा खोजने 20 हजार लोग जा पहुंचे जंगल, मिले करोड़ों के हीरे
हीरा खोजने 20 हजार लोग जा पहुंचे जंगल, मिले करोड़ों के हीरे
गोली की रफ्तार से उमरान मलिक ने फेंकी यॉर्कर, हक्का बक्का रह गया बल्लेबाज, video वायरल
गोली की रफ्तार से उमरान मलिक ने फेंकी यॉर्कर, हक्का बक्का रह गया बल्लेबाज, video वायरल
स्वच्छता अभियान 2022 शुरू, 100 लाख किलो प्लास्टिक जमा करने का लक्ष्य
स्वच्छता अभियान 2022 शुरू, 100 लाख किलो प्लास्टिक जमा करने का लक्ष्य
shareबड़ी खबरेंshareचुनाव 2022shareअगली खबर

Newsletters

epatrikaGet the daily edition

Follow Us

epatrikaepatrikaepatrikaepatrikaepatrika

Download Partika Apps

epatrikaepatrika

Top Categories

बॉलीवुड
बिजनेस
फाइनेंस
कार
धर्म/ज्योतिष
स्वास्थ्य
राष्ट्रीय
राजनीति
घरेलू और प्राकृतिक उपचार
उत्तर प्रदेश समाचार
कॉमनवेल्थ गेम्स 2022

Trending Topics

यूपी विधानसभा चुनाव 2022भारतीय राष्ट्रीय कांग्रेसकोरोना वायरसअमित शाहनरेन्द्र मोदीयोगी आदित्यनाथ

Trending Stories

Weather Update: राजस्थान में बारिश को लेकर मौसम विभाग का आया लेटेस्ट अपडेट, पढ़ें खबरTata Blackbird मचाएगी बाजार में धूम! एडवांस फीचर्स के चलते Creta को मिलेगी बड़ी टक्करजयपुर के करीब गांव में सात दिन से सो भी नहीं पा रहे ग्रामीण, रात भर जागकर दे रहे पहरासातवीं के छात्रों ने चिट्ठी में लिखा अपना दुःख, प्रिंसिपल से कहा लड़कियां class में करती हैं ऐसी हरकतेंनए रंग में पेश हुई Maruti की ये 28Km माइलेज़ देने वाली SUV, अगले महीने भारत में होगी लॉन्चGanesh Chaturthi 2022: गणेश चतुर्थी पर गणपति जी की मूर्ति स्थापना का सबसे शुभ मुहूर्त यहां देखेंJaipur में सनकी आशिक ने कर दी बड़ी वारदात, लड़की थाने पहुंची और सुनाई हैरान करने वाली कहानीOptical Illusion: उल्लुओं के बीच में छुपी है एक बिल्ली, आपकी नजर है तेज तो 20 सेकंड में ढूंढकर दिखाये

बड़ी खबरें

इंडोनेशिया में फुटबॉल मैच के दौरान हुए दंगे से 150 से अधिक लोगों की मौत, सैकड़ों घायलPune: नोएडा ट्विन टावर्स की तरह विस्फोटक लगाकर चांदनी चौक पुल को किया गया ध्वस्त, देखें VIDEOदिल्ली एम्स में अब ओपीडी में दिखाने के नहीं लगेंगे पैसे, ये टेस्ट भी होंगे फ्रीगांधी जयंती: राष्ट्रपति द्रौपदी मुर्मू, पीएम मोदी, सोनिया गांधी सहित अन्य नेताओं ने बापू को दी श्रद्धांजलिगांधीवादी पीवी राजगोपाल का बड़ा सवाल, राष्ट्रीय पशु-पक्षी के लिए कानून, लेकिन राष्ट्रपिता के लिए क्यों नहींIND vs SA: दूसरा टी20 जीत इतिहास रचना चाहेगा भारत, जानें कब कहां और कैसे देखें मैचNavi Mumbai Building Collapsed: नवी मुंबई में चार मंजिला इमारत गिरी, एक की मौत, कई लोगों के दबे होने की आशंकाNo PUC - No Fuel: दिल्ली में इस दिन से बिना PUC के नहीं मिलेगा पेट्रोल, जानें क्या है नया नियम
Privacy Policy
Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)
This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct
About Us
Grievance Policy
Copyright © 2021 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.