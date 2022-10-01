सुरक्षा परिषद में यूक्रेनी क्षेत्रों पर रूसी कब्जे के निंदा प्रस्ताव से भारत ने बनाई दूरी, रूस ने किया वीटो

#WATCH | India is deeply disturbed by the recent turn of developments in Ukraine. We've always advocated that no solution can ever arrive at the cost of human lives. Prime Minister has also emphasized that this cannot be an era of war: Ruchira Kamboj, Permanent Rep to UN at UNSC pic.twitter.com/9azpZwaup4— ANI (@ANI) September 30, 2022
प्रस्ताव में घोषणा की गई है कि रूस ने यूक्रेन के अस्थाई नियंत्रण वाले क्षेत्रों लुहान्स्क, डोनेट्स्क, खेरसॉन और ज़ापोरिज्ज्या के कुछ हिस्सों में 23 से 27 सितंबर तक कराए गए "अवैध तथाकथित जनमत संग्रह" की कोई कानूनी "कोई वैधता नहीं" है और यूक्रेन के इन क्षेत्रों की स्थिति के किसी भी परिवर्तन के लिए आधार नहीं बना सकता है, जिसमें मास्को द्वारा इनमें से किसी भी क्षेत्र का "कथित विलय" शामिल है।
Prime Minister Modi has unequivocally conveyed this in his discussions with world leaders, including with Presidents of the Russian Federation and Ukraine; so has our EAM in his recent engagements at UNGA during the High-Level Week: Ruchira Kamboj, Permanent Rep to UN at UNSC