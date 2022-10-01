scriptIndia abstains on UN resolution condemning Russia's annexation | सुरक्षा परिषद में यूक्रेनी क्षेत्रों पर रूसी कब्जे के निंदा प्रस्ताव से भारत ने बनाई दूरी, रूस ने किया वीटो | Patrika News

सुरक्षा परिषद में यूक्रेनी क्षेत्रों पर रूसी कब्जे के निंदा प्रस्ताव से भारत ने बनाई दूरी, रूस ने किया वीटो

यूक्रेन के क्षेत्रों पर रूस के कब्जे की निंदा करने वाले संयुक्त राष्ट्र के मसौदे के प्रस्ताव से भारत ने दूरी बनाई है।
भारत ने संयुक्त राष्ट्र सुरक्षा परिषद के उस प्रस्ताव पर वोटिंग से परहेज किया जो रूस के 'अवैध जनमत संग्रह' और चार यूक्रेनी क्षेत्रों के कब्जे की निंदा करता है।

संयुक्त राष्ट्र में यूक्रेन के क्षेत्रों पर रूस के कब्जे की निंदा करने वाले संयुक्त राष्ट्र के मसौदे के प्रस्ताव से भारत ने दूरी बना ली है। भारत ने संयुक्त राष्ट्र सुरक्षा परिषद के उस प्रस्ताव के मसौदे से परहेज किया जो रूस के 'अवैध जनमत संग्रह' और चार यूक्रेनी क्षेत्रों के कब्जे की निंदा करता है।
भारत ने बनाई दूरी, रूस ने बताया अभूतपूर्व

यूएन में 15 देशों की संयुक्त राष्ट्र सुरक्षा परिषद ने शुक्रवार को अमेरिका और अल्बानिया द्वारा पेश किए गए मसौदा प्रस्ताव पर मतदान किया जो रूस के "यूक्रेन की अंतरराष्ट्रीय स्तर पर मान्यता प्राप्त सीमाओं के भीतर क्षेत्रों में अवैध तथाकथित जनमत संग्रह के संगठन" की निंदा करता है। यूएन में रूस के राजदूत, वसीली नेबेंजिया ने सुरक्षा परिषद के पांच वीटो-धारक स्थायी सदस्यों में से एक की निंदा का प्रस्ताव लाना अभूतपूर्व कदम बताया है।
भारत ने भी संयुक्त राष्ट्र सुरक्षा परिषद में पेश किए गए उस प्रस्ताव से दूरी बना ली है, जिसमें रूस के "अवैध जनमत संग्रह" और चार यूक्रेनी क्षेत्रों पर कब्जा करने की निंदा की गई थी और बातचीत की मेज पर वापसी के लिए रास्ते खोजने की आवश्यकता को रेखांकित करते हुए हिंसा को तत्काल समाप्त करने का आह्वान किया गया था।
प्रस्ताव में घोषणा की गई है कि रूस ने यूक्रेन के अस्थाई नियंत्रण वाले क्षेत्रों लुहान्स्क, डोनेट्स्क, खेरसॉन और ज़ापोरिज्ज्या के कुछ हिस्सों में 23 से 27 सितंबर तक कराए गए "अवैध तथाकथित जनमत संग्रह" की कोई कानूनी "कोई वैधता नहीं" है और यूक्रेन के इन क्षेत्रों की स्थिति के किसी भी परिवर्तन के लिए आधार नहीं बना सकता है, जिसमें मास्को द्वारा इनमें से किसी भी क्षेत्र का "कथित विलय" शामिल है।
चीन, भारत समेत 4 देश वोटिंग से दूर रहे

रूस द्वारा वीटो किए जाने के कारण यह प्रस्ताव स्वीकृत नहीं हो सका। 15 देशों की परिषद में से, 10 देशों ने प्रस्ताव के लिए मतदान किया, जबकि चीन, गैबॉन, भारत और ब्राजील ने भाग नहीं लिया।
वोट पर बोलते हुए, संयुक्त राष्ट्र में भारत की स्थायी प्रतिनिधि राजदूत रुचिरा काम्बोज ने कहा कि यूक्रेन में हाल के घटनाक्रम से भारत बहुत परेशान हैं और नई दिल्ली ने हमेशा इस बात की वकालत की है कि मानव जीवन की कीमत पर कोई समाधान कभी नहीं आ सकता है।
उन्होंने कहा, "हम आग्रह करते हैं कि हिंसा और शत्रुता को तत्काल समाप्त करने के लिए संबंधित पक्षों द्वारा सभी प्रयास किए जाएं। मतभेदों और विवादों को निपटाने के लिए संवाद ही एकमात्र जवाब है, हालांकि यह इस समय कितना भी कठिन क्यों न हो।"
