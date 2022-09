पूरी दुनिया पर असर डालते हैं भारत-अमरीका संबंध : एस जयशंकर, विदेश मंत्री, भारत सरकार

Appreciated meeting with senior members of US Congress who are committed to strengthening our partnership.



Apprised them of recent progress in our cooperation. @RepBera @ChrisCoons @MarkWarner @RepMcNerney @ossoff pic.twitter.com/1Ijo4qtyOL — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) September 28, 2022

An open and productive discussion today with US Secretary of State @SecBlinken .



Continued our conversation on global issues over the last two days. pic.twitter.com/gTVTS2MHqh— Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) September 27, 2022

#WATCH | There were times when less options were open to us. Today, Indian diplomacy has striven so hard over many years. We actually are one of those few countries, which have a very, very wide range of defence options before us: EAM Dr S Jaishankar pic.twitter.com/WhgRsEknVo— ANI (@ANI) September 29, 2022