अमरीका में भारतवंशी को मिला लाइफटाइम अचीवमेंट अवार्ड, राष्ट्रपति बाइडेन ने किया सम्मानित

हंटर, रीपर और गार्जियन जैसे ड्रोन किए विकसित
Indian American gets Lifetime Achievement award in US— ANI Digital (@ani_digital) October 3, 2022
Read @ANI Story | https://t.co/5QZpHE7YNE#US #IndianAmerican pic.twitter.com/5J9x18PhED
भारतीय मूल के जनरल एटॉमिक्स ग्लोबल कॉरपोरेशन के मुख्य कार्यकारी अधिकारी विवेक लाल को अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति जो बाइडेन द्वारा 'लाइफटाइम अचीवमेंट अवार्ड' से सम्मानित किया गया है।
जयपुर
Published: October 03, 2022 08:03:48 am
हंटर, रीपर और गार्जियन जैसे ड्रोन किए विकसित
Indian American gets Lifetime Achievement award in US— ANI Digital (@ani_digital) October 3, 2022
Read @ANI Story | https://t.co/5QZpHE7YNE#US #IndianAmerican pic.twitter.com/5J9x18PhED
अगली खबर
सबसे लोकप्रिय
Newsletters
Follow Us
Download Partika Apps
Group Sites
Top Categories
Trending Topics
Trending Stories
बड़ी खबरें