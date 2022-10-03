scriptIndian American Vivek Lal received Lifetime Achievement award in USA | अमरीका में भारतवंशी को मिला लाइफटाइम अचीवमेंट अवार्ड, राष्ट्रपति बाइडेन ने किया सम्मानित | Patrika News

अमरीका में भारतवंशी को मिला लाइफटाइम अचीवमेंट अवार्ड, राष्ट्रपति बाइडेन ने किया सम्मानित

भारतीय मूल के जनरल एटॉमिक्स ग्लोबल कॉरपोरेशन के मुख्य कार्यकारी अधिकारी विवेक लाल को अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति जो बाइडेन द्वारा 'लाइफटाइम अचीवमेंट अवार्ड' से सम्मानित किया गया है।

जयपुर

Published: October 03, 2022 08:03:48 am

अमरीकी सरकार की कंपनी जनरल एटॉमिक्स ग्लोबल कॉरपोरेशन के मुख्य कार्यकारी अधिकारी और भारतीय मूल के अमरीकी नागरिक विवेक लाल को अमरीकी राष्ट्रपति जो बाइडेन द्वारा 'लाइफटाइम अचीवमेंट अवार्ड' से सम्मानित किया गया है, जिस पर 'कृतज्ञता के साथ योगदान का स्वीकार' अंकित था। इस मौके पर 'अमेरीकॉर्प्स' (AmeriCorps) और राष्ट्रपति के कार्यालय द्वारा लाल को प्रशस्ति पत्र दिया गया, जिन्होंने कंसास के विचिटा स्टेट यूनिवर्सिटी से एयरोस्पेस इंजीनियरिंग में पीएचडी की है। आधिकारिक बयान के अनुसार, इसे संयुक्त राज्य अमरीका के राष्ट्रपति द्वारा व्यक्तिगत रूप से हस्ताक्षरित भी किया गया था। बता दें, AmeriCorps अमरीकी सरकार का ही एक हिस्सा है। संगठन का उद्देश्य ऐसी गतिविधियों को बढ़ावा देना है जो अमरीकियों को "समुदायों की सेवा" के करीब लाती हैं।
biden_honor_person_on_indian_origin.png
हंटर, रीपर और गार्जियन जैसे ड्रोन किए विकसित
एक उद्योग जगत के नेता और वैज्ञानिक समुदाय के अंतर्गत जानी मानी हस्ती, डॉ. लाल, जनरल एटॉमिक्स में मुख्य कार्यकारी के रूप में काम करते हैं। कंपनी परमाणु प्रौद्योगिकी के विशिष्ट क्षेत्रों में एक वैश्विक रूप से अग्रणी है और उसने हंटर, रीपर और गार्जियन ड्रोन जैसे अत्याधुनिक मानव रहित हवाई वाहन (यूएवी) विकसित किए हैं। लाल, एक भारतीय डिप्लोमेट के पुत्र हैं और भारतीय प्रधान मंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी की वाशिंगटन यात्रा के दौरान उनसे मिलने के लिए जिन मुट्ठी भर लोगों को उनसे मिलने के लिए आमंत्रित किया गया था, उनमें से लाल भी एक थे।
विशेष रूप से, जनरल एटॉमिक्स में अपने नेतृत्व की स्थिति से पहले, डॉ लाल ने नासा, रेथियॉन, बोइंग जैसे अन्य प्रमुख संगठनों में काम किया था। और लॉकहीड मार्टिन; उनके अनुभव और प्रशंसा को वैज्ञानिक समुदाय में और लंबे समय तक उद्योग पर नजर रखने वालों द्वारा समान रूप से अद्वितीय माना गया है। वह पेंटागन के साथ नोथ अटलांटिक संधि संगठन (नाटो) विज्ञान और प्रौद्योगिकी (एसटीओ) के लिए एक अमेरिकी तकनीकी टीम के सदस्य के रूप में सेवा कर रहे हैं। .उन्हें 2018 में फेडरल एविएशन एडमिनिस्ट्रेशन (एफएए) जैसी संस्थाओं को शामिल करते हुए परिवहन विभाग के प्रमुख अमेरिकी कैबिनेट सचिव के लिए एक महत्वपूर्ण सलाहकार भूमिका में नियुक्त किया गया था। (एएनआई)
Swatantra Jain

