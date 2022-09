Iran Hijab Row: हिजाब के विरोध में ईरान में हिंसक हुआ प्रदर्शन, पुलिस के साथ झड़प में 5 लोगों की मौत

In a symbolic act of defiance & mourning, women began cutting their own hair in solidarity with #Mahsa_Amini - the 22 yr old killed by the Islamic Republic’s roaming hijab enforcers. Hundreds gathered in front of the @CBCToronto building to oppose the regime in #Iran . #مهسا_امینی pic.twitter.com/t4JSzDNKkq

Women of Iran-Saghez removed their headscarves in protest against the murder of Mahsa Amini 22 Yr old woman by hijab police and chanting:



death to dictator!



Removing hijab is a punishable crime in Iran. We call on women and men around the world to show solidarity. #مهسا_امینی pic.twitter.com/ActEYqOr1Q— Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) September 17, 2022