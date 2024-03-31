scriptहमास के बाद अब हिज़बुल्लाह की बारी! इज़रायली सेना करेगी ताबड़तोड़ हमले | Israeli army to expand attacking campaign against Hezbollah | Patrika News
Home / World

हमास के बाद अब हिज़बुल्लाह की बारी! इज़रायली सेना करेगी ताबड़तोड़ हमले

locationनई दिल्लीPublished: Mar 31, 2024 12:27:14 pm

Submitted by:

Tanay Mishra

Israel's New Plan: इज़रायल के रक्षा मंत्री योआव गैलेंट ने हाल ही में इज़रायल के नए प्लान के बारे में जानकारी दी। इससे हिज़बुल्लाह की चिंता बढ़ सकती है।

israeli_soldiers.jpg
Israeli soldiers

इज़रायल (Israel) और फिलिस्तीनी आतंकी संगठन हमास (Hamas) के बीच 7 अक्टूबर से चल रहा युद्ध अभी भी खत्म नहीं हुआ है। हमास ने युद्ध शुरू किया था पर इज़रायली सेना हमास के खिलाफ कहर बरपा रही है। गाज़ा (Gaza) और आसपास के फिलिस्तीनी इलाकों में इज़रायली सेना के हमलों में अब तक 33 हज़ार से ज़्यादा फिलिस्तीनियों की मौत हो चुकी है और गाज़ा में तबाही मच चुकी है। पर अब हमास के बाद इज़रायली सेना एक और आतंकी संगठन को निशाना बनाने वाली है। इस आतंकी संगठन का नाम हिज़बुल्लाह (Hezbollah) है।

हिज़बुल्लाह लेबनान (Lebanon) आधारित एक इस्लामिक आतंकी संगठन है। हमास के खिलाफ युद्ध के ही दौरान हिज़बुल्लाह के आतंकियों की कुछ मौकों पर इज़रायली सेना से इज़रायल-लेबनान बॉर्डर पर मुठभेड़ भी हो चुकी है। हिज़बुल्लाह को ईरान (Iran) से भी समर्थन मिलता है। ऐसे में अब इज़रायल के रक्षा मंत्री योआव गैलेंट (Yoav Gallant) ने बड़ा बयान दिया है।


हिज़बुल्लाह पर ताबड़तोड़ हमले करेगी इज़रायली सेना

इज़रायली रक्षा मंत्री गैलेंट ने हाल ही में जानकारी देते हुए कहा कि उनकी सेना हिज़बुल्लाह के खिलाफ हमलों को बढ़ाएगी। गैलेंट ने साफ कर दिया कि इज़रायली सेना हिज़बुल्लाह पर ताबड़तोड़ हमले करेगी और बेरूत (Beirut), दमिश्क (Damascus) के साथ ही जहाँ भी ज़रूरत होगी, हमले करेगी।


यह भी पढ़ें

पेरिस में आतंकी हमले की साजिश नाकाम, पुलिस ने ISIS आतंकी और सहयोगी को किया गिरफ्तार

ट्रेंडिंग वीडियो