हमास के बाद अब हिज़बुल्लाह की बारी! इज़रायली सेना करेगी ताबड़तोड़ हमले

हिज़बुल्लाह पर ताबड़तोड़ हमले करेगी इज़रायली सेना
इज़रायली रक्षा मंत्री गैलेंट ने हाल ही में जानकारी देते हुए कहा कि उनकी सेना हिज़बुल्लाह के खिलाफ हमलों को बढ़ाएगी। गैलेंट ने साफ कर दिया कि इज़रायली सेना हिज़बुल्लाह पर ताबड़तोड़ हमले करेगी और बेरूत (Beirut), दमिश्क (Damascus) के साथ ही जहाँ भी ज़रूरत होगी, हमले करेगी।
Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant says the IDF will "expand the campaign against Hezbollah”
He said Israel is turning “from defense to pursuit” that Hezbollah will be hit in Beirut, Damascus and wherever needed
