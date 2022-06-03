scriptjoe Biden said minimum age purchasing weapons should raise 18 to 21 | अमरीका में हथियार खरीदने को लेकर जो बाइडेन ने कहा- बस बहुत हुआ, हथियार खरीदने की न्यूनतम उम्र 18 से बढ़ाकर 21 साल हो | Patrika News

अमरीका में हथियार खरीदने को लेकर जो बाइडेन ने कहा- बस बहुत हुआ, हथियार खरीदने की न्यूनतम उम्र 18 से बढ़ाकर 21 साल हो

US President Joe Biden: अमरीकी राष्ट्रपति जो बाइडेन का कहना है कि बस , बस बहुत हुआ! अगर हम हथियार खरीदने पर प्रतिबंध नहीं लगा सकते हैं तो उसे खरीदने की उम्र 18 साल से बढ़ाकर 21 साल होनी चाहिए। इसके साथ ही उच्च क्षमता वाली बंदूकों पर प्रतिबंध लगना चाहिए।

Published: June 03, 2022 10:41:54 am

US President Joe Biden: अमरीका में हाल ही में हुई बंदूक हिंसा की घटनाओं के बाद अमरीकी राष्ट्रपति जो बाइडेन कांग्रेस (अमरीकी सिनेट) से भावुक अपील करते हुए राष्ट्र के नाम एक संबोधन दिया, जिसमें उन्होंने कहा हमें हमला करने वाले हथियारों पर प्रतिबंध लगाने की आवश्यकता है। वहीं यदि हम इस पर प्रतिबंध नहीं लगा सकते तो हमें इसे खरीदने की उम्र 18 साल से बढ़ाकर 21 करने करनी चाहिए। इसके साथ ही ज्यादा क्षमता वाली बंदूकों पर प्रतिबंध लगाना चाहिए।
joe-biden-said-minimum-age-purchasing-weapons-should-raise-18-to-21.jpg
इसके साथ ही राष्ट्रपति जो बाइडेन ने आगे मैं यह किसी के अधिकारों को छिनने के बारे में नहीं कह रहा हूं। यह बच्चों की सुरक्षा के बारे में, परिवारों की रक्षा के बारे में, हमारी स्वतंत्रता की रक्षा के बारे में और समुदायों की रक्षा के बारे में कह रहा हूं। आपको बता दें कि अमरीका में हाल ही में टेक्सास में फायरिंग की घटना हुई है, जिसमें 18 छात्र और तीन शिक्षक सहित 23 लोगों की मौत हो गई। इस घटना के बाद अमरीकी राष्ट्रपति जो बाइडेन ने इसके खिलाफ बड़े एक्शन लेने की बात कही थी।

1994 के कानून को फिर से लागू करने की जरूरत
अमरीकी राष्ट्रपति जो बाइडेन ने कहा हमें हमला करने वाले हथियारों और उच्च क्षमता वाली मैगजीन पर प्रतिबंध फिर से लगाना चाहिए, जिसे हमने 1994 में पारित किया था। यह कानून अमरीका में दस साल तक लागू रहा, जिसके बाद सामूहिक गोलीबारी में कमी आई थी। 2004 में रिपब्लिकन ने इस कानून को समाप्त कर दिया, जिसके बाद सभी प्रकार के हतियारों को फिर से बेचने की अनुमति दे दी गई। इसके बाद से सामूहिक गोलीबारी के मामले 3 गुना पढ़े हैं।

हमलावर ने स्कूल में किया था फायरिंग
24 मई को अमरीका के टेक्सास में एक एक स्कूल में हमलावर ने अंधाधुंध फायरिंग की, जिसमें 18 छात्रों और तीन शिक्षकों सहित 23 लोगों की मौत हो गई। इस कत्लेआम से पूरा अमरीका हिल गया है, जिसके बाद अमरीका ने चार दिन शोक घोषित कर दिया था। इस घटना के बाद राष्ट्रपति जो बाइडेन कहा था कि मैं यह सब देखकर थक चुका हूं। मैं सभी पेरेंट्स और लोगों से अपील करना चाहता हूं कि ये समय कुछ करने का है। हम इसे ऐसे ही भूल नहीं सकते हैं। इस दर्द को एक्शन में बदलने का वक्त है।

यह भी पढ़ें

अमरीकी राष्ट्रपति ने टेक्सास फायरिंग की घटना को बताया नरसंहार, बोले- दर्द को एक्शन में बदलने का वक्त

 
newsletter

Abhishek Kumar Tripathi

Home / World

अगली खबर

right-arrow

ब्रिटेन की महारानी एलिजाबेथ की प्लेटिनम जुबली, बॉलीवुड गाने बजाता दिखेगा मूविंग केक

ब्रिटेन की महारानी एलिजाबेथ की प्लेटिनम जुबली, बॉलीवुड गाने बजाता दिखेगा मूविंग केक

सबसे लोकप्रिय

1
सातवीं के छात्रों ने चिट्ठी में लिखा अपना दुःख, प्रिंसिपल से कहा लड़कियां class में करती हैं ऐसी हरकतें
2
जब नाग ने निगल लिया 6 फीट लंबा सांप, अजगर जैसा हो गया शरीर, नजारा देख सब रह गए हैरान
3
अब पूरा भरना पड़ेगा बिजली का बिल, बैंक खाते में आएगी सब्सिड़ी की राशि, जानिये कब से होगी शुरूआत
4
मूत्र से बनती है यह बियर, पीने से पहले देख लें ब्रांड का नाम
5
सातवें वेतनमान पर कोर्ट का बड़ा फैसला- कर्मचारियों को एक जनवरी 2016 से दिया जाए लाभ
6
इन 3 नाम के बच्चों का दिमाग होता है काफी तेज, कम उम्र में ही बना लेते हैं करियर

शानदार खबरें

भारतीय रेसलर Veer Mahaan की WWE से हुई छुट्टी, मेन इवेंट में तोड़फोड़ के बाद हाहाकार!
भारतीय रेसलर Veer Mahaan की WWE से हुई छुट्टी, मेन इवेंट में तोड़फोड़ के बाद हाहाकार!
इन 3 नाम के बच्चों का दिमाग होता है काफी तेज, कम उम्र में ही बना लेते हैं करियर
इन 3 नाम के बच्चों का दिमाग होता है काफी तेज, कम उम्र में ही बना लेते हैं करियर
जब नाग ने निगल लिया 6 फीट लंबा सांप, अजगर जैसा हो गया शरीर, नजारा देख सब रह गए हैरान
जब नाग ने निगल लिया 6 फीट लंबा सांप, अजगर जैसा हो गया शरीर, नजारा देख सब रह गए हैरान
Sidhu moose wala murder case : मुजफ्फरनगर के सुंदर ने मुहैया कराई थी 1800 गोलियां प्रति मिनट दागने वाली रशियन राइफल
Sidhu moose wala murder case : मुजफ्फरनगर के सुंदर ने मुहैया कराई थी 1800 गोलियां प्रति मिनट दागने वाली रशियन राइफल
Monsoon Alert: राजस्थान में 60 फीसदी क्षेत्र में सामान्य से ज्यादा होगी बरसात
Monsoon Alert: राजस्थान में 60 फीसदी क्षेत्र में सामान्य से ज्यादा होगी बरसात
shareबड़ी खबरेंshareचुनाव 2022shareअगली खबर

Newsletters

epatrikaGet the daily edition

Follow Us

epatrikaepatrikaepatrikaepatrikaepatrika

Download Partika Apps

epatrikaepatrika

Top Categories

बॉलीवुड
बिजनेस
फाइनेंस
कार
धर्म/ज्योतिष
स्वास्थ्य
राष्ट्रीय
राजनीति
घरेलू और प्राकृतिक उपचार
उत्तर प्रदेश समाचार

Trending Topics

यूपी विधानसभा चुनाव 2022भारतीय राष्ट्रीय कांग्रेसकोरोना वायरसअमित शाहनरेन्द्र मोदीयोगी आदित्यनाथ

Trending Stories

नाम ज्योतिष: अपनी पत्नी पर खूब प्रेम लुटाते हैं इस नाम के लड़केFoods Cause Blood Poisoning: खून को 'जहरीला' बनाती हैं खाने की ये 10 चीजें, हार्ट अटैक से लेकर किडनी फेल होने तक का है खतराIAS: भविष्य दो साल तक रहे कमरे में, नतीजा आईएएस में 29 वीं रैंकऐसे होती है स्मार्ट बिजली चोरी, मीटर को ही करते हैं रिमोट से कंट्रोलतपती सड़क पर क्यों दौड़ाए बाइक, जब 50,000 में घर ला सकते हैं Maruti Alto कार! जानिए क्या है डीलशनि देव इन 3 राशियों पर रहते हैं मेहरबान, इनमें से दो राशियों पर चल रही है शनि साढ़े सातीअब दिन के महज 266 रुपये खर्च करके घर ले आएं बेस्ट माइलेज Maruti WagonR, एक लीटर पेट्रोल में चलती है 34kmजब शिल्पा शेट्टी के हाथों का मेकअप करना भूले मेकअप आर्टिस्ट, असलियत देख लोग रह गए दंग

बड़ी खबरें

Jammu and Kashmir Target Killing: रात से शुरू हो गया कश्मीर से सामूहिक पलायन , आज गृह मंत्री अमित शाह की बैठक में हो सकते हैं बड़े फैसलेRSS प्रमुख मोहन भागवत ने कहा- अब और आंदोलन नहीं, हर मस्जिद में शिवलिंग की तलाश क्यों?PM Modi UP Visit: आज यूपी में मोदी, लखनऊ में इन्वेस्टर्स समिट व कानपुर में राष्ट्रपति के गांव में कार्यक्रम को करेंगे संबोधितपंजाबः सिद्धू मूसेवाला के गांव पहुंचे AAP विधायक का विरोध, CM भगंवत मान के आने पर भी संशयChampawat By Election Result: CM पुष्कर सिंह धामी ने लहराया जीत का परचम, 54121 वोट से दी विरोधियों को मातखुलासा - सोना तस्करी के नए गढ़ बने इंदौर, भोपाल, सागर और ग्वालियर...शिक्षा मंत्रियों के सम्मेलन में बोले केंद्रीय मंत्री धर्मेंद्र प्रधान, 'सभी भाषाएं राष्ट्रीय भाषाएं हैं, कोई हिंदी-इंग्लिश से कम नहीं'जम्मू-कश्मीर में फिर आतंकी हमला, बडगाम में प्रवासी मजदूरों को बनाया निशाना, एक की मौत
Privacy Policy
Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)
This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct
About Us
Grievance Policy
Copyright © 2021 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.