अमरीका में हथियार खरीदने को लेकर जो बाइडेन ने कहा- बस बहुत हुआ, हथियार खरीदने की न्यूनतम उम्र 18 से बढ़ाकर 21 साल हो

Tonight, I'm addressing the nation on the recent tragic mass shootings, and the need for Congress to pass commonsense laws to combat the epidemic of gun violence.
We need to:
Ban assault weapons — and if we can’t, then we should raise the age to purchase them from 18 to 21.
Ban high-capacity magazines.
Strengthen background checks.
Enact safe storage laws and red flag laws.
Repeal gun manufacturers' immunity from liability.
1994 के कानून को फिर से लागू करने की जरूरत
अमरीकी राष्ट्रपति जो बाइडेन ने कहा हमें हमला करने वाले हथियारों और उच्च क्षमता वाली मैगजीन पर प्रतिबंध फिर से लगाना चाहिए, जिसे हमने 1994 में पारित किया था। यह कानून अमरीका में दस साल तक लागू रहा, जिसके बाद सामूहिक गोलीबारी में कमी आई थी। 2004 में रिपब्लिकन ने इस कानून को समाप्त कर दिया, जिसके बाद सभी प्रकार के हतियारों को फिर से बेचने की अनुमति दे दी गई। इसके बाद से सामूहिक गोलीबारी के मामले 3 गुना पढ़े हैं।
We should reinstate the ban on assault weapons and high-capacity magazines that we passed in 1994.
In the ten years it was law, mass shootings went down.
After Republicans let the law expire in 2004 — and those weapons were allowed to be sold again — mass shootings tripled.
हमलावर ने स्कूल में किया था फायरिंग
24 मई को अमरीका के टेक्सास में एक एक स्कूल में हमलावर ने अंधाधुंध फायरिंग की, जिसमें 18 छात्रों और तीन शिक्षकों सहित 23 लोगों की मौत हो गई। इस कत्लेआम से पूरा अमरीका हिल गया है, जिसके बाद अमरीका ने चार दिन शोक घोषित कर दिया था। इस घटना के बाद राष्ट्रपति जो बाइडेन कहा था कि मैं यह सब देखकर थक चुका हूं। मैं सभी पेरेंट्स और लोगों से अपील करना चाहता हूं कि ये समय कुछ करने का है। हम इसे ऐसे ही भूल नहीं सकते हैं। इस दर्द को एक्शन में बदलने का वक्त है।