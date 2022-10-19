मुश्किल में लिज ट्रस की कुर्सी: पीएम के लिए वोट देने वालों में 55% को पछतावा, टोरी सांसद अब सुनक में देख रहे उम्मीद

📊 Almost eight in 10 people - 77% - now disapprove of the Government, the highest number recorded in 11 years, according to a new YouGov poll.



A majority of people - 60% - now expect Labour to win the next general electionhttps://t.co/kYgWZsnao6 pic.twitter.com/f5lBClb5Fs — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) October 18, 2022

📊 Just 1 in 10 Brits have a favourable opinion of Liz Truss, according to a new YouGov poll.



Truss's net favourability rating has now plunged to -70, with Truss "substantially" more unpopular than her predecessor, chancellor and recent leadership rivals. pic.twitter.com/jAdja0MQIR— TLDR News UK (@TLDRNewsUK) October 18, 2022

If the Tory leadership election were being run again now, most Conservative members would back Sunak



Rishi Sunak: 55%

Liz Truss: 25%

Would not vote: 15%

Don't know: 5%



Only 50% of Truss voters stick with their original choice, 24% defect to Sunakhttps://t.co/KyjV1XshPN pic.twitter.com/gdAMbWV0FU— YouGov (@YouGov) October 18, 2022

Most Britons now expect Labour to win the next election



Labour victory: 60% (+13 from 27 Sep)

Conservative victory: 18% (-8)https://t.co/8HCgPGCbYa pic.twitter.com/MLrPd3uJbL— YouGov (@YouGov) October 18, 2022

टोरी सदस्यों के लिए सबसे चिंता की बात ये है कि अब सरकार की अलोकप्रियता को असर अगले चुनाव में पार्टी की लोकप्रियता पर भी हो रहा है। यूगव के ही एक सर्वे के अनुसार 27 सितंबर के बाद से कंजरवेटिव पार्टी की लोकप्रियता 8 प्रतिशत गिरी है जबकि लेबर पार्टी की लोकप्रियता में 13 प्रतिशत का इजाफा हुआ है। ऐसे में ब्रिटेन में की नई प्रधानमंत्री लिज ट्रस पर इस्तीफे का दबाव लगातार बढ़ता जा रहा है। अब तो उनकी पार्टी के सदस्य खुलेआम इसके पक्ष में सामने आ गए हैं। यूगव पोल के मुताबिक बड़ी संख्या में टोरी पार्टी के सदस्य बोरिस जॉनसन को फिर से ब्रिटेन का प्रधानमंत्री बनाने के पक्ष में हैं। वहीं, टोरी सदस्यों की दूसरी पसंद के रूप में ऋषि सुनक हैं। इस पोल में सबसे कम वोट लिज ट्रस को मिला है।