मुश्किल में लिज ट्रस की कुर्सी: पीएम के लिए वोट देने वालों में 55% को पछतावा, टोरी सांसद अब सुनक में देख रहे उम्मीद

ब्रिटेन की नई प्रधानमंत्री लिज ट्रस से उनकी पार्टी के ही सांसद बेहद नाराज हैं और कंजर्वेटिव सदस्यों में से 83% का कहना है कि ट्रस प्रधान मंत्री के रूप में खराब प्रदर्शन कर रहे हैं, जिनमें से 72 % ने एक महीने पहले ही नेतृत्व चुनाव में उन्हें वोट दिया था। केवल 15% को लगता है कि वह अच्छा कर रही हैं। टोरी सदस्यों के एक YouGov सर्वेक्षण में पाया गया है कि यदि फिर से मतदान होता है तो अब उनमें से 55 प्रतिशत 42 वर्षीय सुनक को वोट देंगे जबकि केवल 25 प्रतिशत ट्रस के समर्थन में अब भी बने हुए हैं।

जयपुर

Published: October 19, 2022 11:15:18 am

लिज ट्रस को मंगलवार को एक और झटका लगा है। एक सर्वेक्षण में पाया गया है कि टोरी के आधे से अधिक सदस्य चाहते हैं कि वह पद छोड़ दें, बोरिस जॉनसन पदभार संभालने के लिए एक बार फिर पसंदीदा के रूप में उभर रहे हैं, एक मीडिया रिपोर्ट में कहा गया है। लेकिन अगर लिज ट्रस और सुनक के बीच में किसी को चुनना हो तो भारतीय मूल के पूर्व चांसलर ऋषि सुनक अपने प्रतिद्वंद्वी लिज़ ट्रस को हरा देंगे और अधिकांश लिज ट्रस को वोट देने वाले सांसदों को अब ट्रस को वोट देने के लिए पछतावा हो रहा । मीडिया रिपोर्ट के अनुसार, यूगाव (YouGuv) के एक धमाकेदार सर्वेक्षण से पता चला है कि पार्टी के पांच में से चार को लगता है कि पीएम खराब काम कर रही हैं और 55 फीसदी का मानना है कि उन्हें जाना चाहिए, जबकि सिर्फ 38 फीसदी ने उनके रहने का समर्थन किया है। उनके पूर्ववर्ती जॉनसन उनकी जगह के लिए पसंदीदा विकल्प बनकर उभरे हैं, जिसमें 32 प्रतिशत ने उनका समर्थन किया, जबकि 23 प्रतिशत ने ऋषि सुनक और 10 प्रतिशत ने बेन वालेस को चुना है।
rishi_sunka_or_boris_jhonson_may_replace_liz_truss_1.jpg
टोरी सदस्यों के लिए सबसे चिंता की बात ये है कि अब सरकार की अलोकप्रियता को असर अगले चुनाव में पार्टी की लोकप्रियता पर भी हो रहा है। यूगव के ही एक सर्वे के अनुसार 27 सितंबर के बाद से कंजरवेटिव पार्टी की लोकप्रियता 8 प्रतिशत गिरी है जबकि लेबर पार्टी की लोकप्रियता में 13 प्रतिशत का इजाफा हुआ है। ऐसे में ब्रिटेन में की नई प्रधानमंत्री लिज ट्रस पर इस्तीफे का दबाव लगातार बढ़ता जा रहा है। अब तो उनकी पार्टी के सदस्य खुलेआम इसके पक्ष में सामने आ गए हैं। यूगव पोल के मुताबिक बड़ी संख्या में टोरी पार्टी के सदस्य बोरिस जॉनसन को फिर से ब्रिटेन का प्रधानमंत्री बनाने के पक्ष में हैं। वहीं, टोरी सदस्यों की दूसरी पसंद के रूप में ऋषि सुनक हैं। इस पोल में सबसे कम वोट लिज ट्रस को मिला है।
वेस्टमिंस्टर भवन में अराजकता से सांसद नाराज

YouGov के एक विश्लेषण में कहा गया है, "वेस्टमिंस्टर में चल रही राजनीतिक अराजकता की सुर्खियों के बाद अब लिज ट्रस को समर्थन देने वालों में अपने वोट के लिए काफी पछतावा हो रहा है।" YouGov ने यह भी पाया कि बहुमत (55 प्रतिशत) सदस्यों का मानना है कि कई यू-टर्न के बाद अब लिज ट्रस को पार्टी के नेता और प्रधान मंत्री के पद से इस्तीफा दे देना चाहिए और केवल 38 प्रतिशत का मानना है कि उन्हें बने रहना चाहिए।ॉ
बोरिस जॉनसन फिर पहली पसंद, सुनक दूसरी पंसद

गौर करने की बात ये है कि एक बार फिर 10 डाउनिंग स्ट्रीट में शीर्ष पद संभालने के लिए सबसे लोकप्रिय विकल्प पार्टीगेट स्कैंडल-में बदनाम हो चुके पूर्व प्रधान मंत्री बोरिस जॉनसन हैं, जो एक अच्छे विकल्प के रूप में 63 प्रतिशत की पसंद बने हुए हैं, 32 प्रतिशत ने उन्हें अपने शीर्ष उम्मीदवार के रूप में रखा है। सुनक को 23 प्रतिशत ने पहली पसंद पर रखा है। यूगोव ने आंकड़ों के विश्लेषण में कहा गया है कि, "अगर लिज़ ट्रस इस तरह के दबाव के आगे झुक जाती हैं और इस्तीफा दे देती हैं, तो टोरी पार्टी के सदस्य बोरिस जॉनसन को उनकी जगह वापस लाना चाहते हैं।" सर्वे के अनुसार "तीन में से एक (32 प्रतिशत) का कहना है कि वह ही वो व्यक्ति हैं जिसे वे सबसे अधिक लेना चाहते हैं, इसके बाद पूर्व चांसलर और नेतृत्व के लिए प्रतिद्वंद्वी विकल्प सुनक के लिए 23 प्रतिशत और रक्षा सचिव बेन वालेस के लिए 10 प्रतिशत वोट मिले हैं।"
83 प्रतिशत पीएम के काम से असंतुष्ट

कंजर्वेटिव सदस्यों में से 83 प्रतिशत का कहना है कि ट्रस प्रधान मंत्री के रूप में खराब प्रदर्शन कर रही हैं, जिनमें से 72 प्रतिशत ने नेतृत्व चुनाव में उन्हें वोट दिया था, जिसमें एक महीने पहले ही उनकी जीत हुई थी। केवल 15 प्रतिशत को लगता है कि वह अच्छा कर रही है। यह सर्वेक्षण तब किया गया है जब ट्रस ने कार्यभार संभालने के कुछ ही हफ्तों में की गई "गलतियों" के लिए माफी मांगी है, जिसके अंतर्गत उनके कर-कटौती वाले पूरे आर्थिक एजेंडे को नए चांसलर जेरेमी हंट द्वारा उलट दिया गया।
12 महीने के लिए ट्रस की कुर्सी सुरक्षित

1922 समिति के नियमों के तहत, ट्रस कम से कम 12 महीनों के लिए नेतृत्व की चुनौती से सुरक्षित है। हालांकि, एक विवादास्पद मिनी-बजट के साथ अर्थव्यवस्था के उसके गलत संचालन के परिणामस्वरूप नौकरी के कुछ ही हफ्तों में रैंकों के भीतर एक विद्रोह पैदा हो गया।
