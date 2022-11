मलेशिया में पहली बार त्रिशंकु संसद: अब किंग पर नजर, भारतीयों को इस बात का डर

🇲🇾#Malaysia, general election results:



PH*: 82 seats

PN*: 73

BN*: 30

GPS*: 22

GRS*: 6

WARISAN: 3

IND: 2

KDM: 1

PBM: 1



*Coalitions



The Islamic Party (PAS-PN) will be the largest party in the country for the first time. Their party leader defended the Talibans last year.