भारत और बांग्लादेश के बीच शुरू हुई मिताली एक्सप्रेस, रेल मंत्री अश्विनी वैष्णव ने दिखाई हरी झंडी

Delhi | Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Bangladesh's Railway Minister Mohammad Nurul Islam Sujon flagged off "Mitali Express" between New Jalpaiguri (India) and Dhaka (Bangladesh) via video conferencing. pic.twitter.com/2sABqHMGsc

Mitali Express will be yet another milestone in increasing this friendship, in strengthening this bond, in improving this relationship: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw pic.twitter.com/EObfVPR840— ANI (@ANI) June 1, 2022