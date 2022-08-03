scriptNancy Pelosi Leaves for South Korea: We don't care about the uproar | Nancy Pelosi Leaves for South Korea: 'हम हंगामे की परवाह नहीं करते', चीनी दावों की हवा निकाल Taiwan से हवाई रास्ते से रवाना हुईं नैंसी पेलोसी | Patrika News

Nancy Pelosi Leaves for South Korea: 'हम हंगामे की परवाह नहीं करते', चीनी दावों की हवा निकाल Taiwan से हवाई रास्ते से रवाना हुईं नैंसी पेलोसी

चीन की तमाम घुड़कियों की हवा निकालती हुईं अमरीका की स्पीकर नैंसी पेलोसी हवाई रास्ते से दक्षिण कोरिया से लिए रवाना हो गईं। उनके प्लेन के ताइपेई से उड़ान भरने के बाद जापान के अमरीकी बेस से 5 एफ - 15 फाइटर जेट और तीन एयल रीफ्यूलिंग टैंकर प्लेन ने भी उड़ान भरी। ताइवान से निकलते हुए नैंसी पेलोसी ने चीन की धमकियों की कतई परवाह नहीं की और चीन को ये संदेश देते हुए दक्षिण कोरिया के लिए रवाना हो गईं कि वे हंगामे की परवाह नहीं करती। पेलोसी की इस यात्रा को चीन के गाल पर तमाचा माना जा रहा है।

Nancy Pelosi Taiwan Visit, leaves for South Korea: ताइवान (Taiwan) की यात्रा समाप्त करने के बाद अमरीकी (America) संसद की स्पीकर नैंसी पेलोसी (Nancy Pelosi) दक्षिण कोरिया (South Korea) के लिए रवाना हो गई हैं। बता दें कि पेलोसी मंगलवार को ताइवान पहुंची थीं। पेलोसी के पहुंचते ही चीन आगबबूला हो गया और ताइवान पर कई प्रतिबंध लगा दिए। चीन ने ताइवान को रेत के निर्यात के साथ वहां से फल आदि तमाम सामानों के आयात पर प्रतिबंध लगा दिया है। इतना ही नहीं चीनी सेना ने 21 सैन्य विमानों से ताइवान के दक्षिण-पश्चिमी हिस्से में उड़ान भरकर अपनी ताकत दिखाई।
pelsoi_leaves_for_korea.jpg
जारी हैं चीन की घुड़कियां

ताइवान की यात्रा समाप्त करने के बाद अमेरिकी संसद की स्पीकर नैंसी पेलोसी दक्षिण कोरिया के लिए रवाना हो गई हैं। इन सबके बीच चीन ने एक बार फिर से हमला बोला है। चीन ने कहा कि अब ताइवान स्ट्रेट के पास सैन्य अभ्यास बेहद जरूरी है।
चीन की निरंकुशता की आलोचना, ताइवान के लोकतंत्र की सराहना
ताइवान से रवाना होने से पहले पेलोसी ने कहा कि दुनिया में लोकतंत्र और निरंकुशता के बीच संघर्ष है। जैसा कि चीन समर्थन हासिल करने के लिए अपनी सॉफ्ट पावर का उपयोग करता है, हमें ताइवान के बारे में उसकी तकनीकी प्रगति के बारे में बात करनी होगी और अधिक लोकतांत्रिक बनने का साहस दिखाना होगा।
ताइवान की राष्ट्रपति साई इंग-वेन के साथ मुलाकात के बाद एक संक्षिप्त बयान में पेलोसी ने कहा, ‘‘आज विश्व के सामने लोकतंत्र और निरंकुशता के बीच एक को चुनने की चुनौती है। ताइवान और दुनियाभर में सभी जगह लोकतंत्र की रक्षा करने को लेकर अमेरिका की प्रतिबद्धता अडिग है।’’
ताइवान स्ट्रेट में शांति और स्थिरता बनाए रखने के लिए प्रतिबद्ध

वहीं ताइवान की राष्ट्रपति त्साई इंग-वेन ने कहा कि हम ताइवान स्ट्रेट में शांति और स्थिरता बनाए रखने के लिए प्रतिबद्ध है। ताइवान एक स्वतंत्र और खुले इंडो-पैसिफिक को सुनिश्चित करने के लिए क्षेत्रीय सुरक्षा तौर पर एक प्रमुख स्थिर शक्ति बना सकता है।
राजदूत तलब
चीन के उप विदेश मंत्री शी फेंग ने चीन में अमेरिकी राजदूत निकोलस बर्न्स को मंगलवार देर रात तलब किया और पेलोसी की यात्रा पर कड़ा विरोध व्यक्त किया। पेलोसी मंगलवार रात ताइपे पहुंचीं थी। पिछले 25 सालों में ताइवान की यात्रा करने वाली वह एक उच्च स्तरीय अमेरिकी अधिकारी हैं।
चीन की धमकी, अमेरिका को चुकानी होगी कीमत

चीन दावा करता है कि ताइवान उसका हिस्सा है और वह विदेशी अधिकारियों की ताइवान यात्रा का विरोध करता है। चीन की सरकारी समाचार एजेंसी ‘शिन्हुआ’ की खबर के अनुसार, शी फेंग ने कहा कि चीन के विरोध के बावजूद यात्रा जारी रखने के कारण अमेरिका को उसकी ‘‘गलतियों’’ की ‘‘कीमत चुकानी’’ होगी। खबर के अनुसार, शी फेंग ने अमेरिका से तत्काल इस मुद्दे पर स्पष्टीकरण देने, पेलोसी की ताइवान यात्रा के कारण उत्पन्न होने वाले प्रतिकूल प्रभावों को पलटने के लिए व्यावहारिक उपाय करने को कहा है। उन्होंने कहा कि अमेरिका को और गलत रास्ते पर नहीं बढ़ाना चाहिए, जिससे कि ताइवान जलडमरूमध्य में तनाव बढ़े और चीन-अमेरिका के संबंध इतने बिगड़ जाएं कि वापस पटरी पर ना आ सकें।
चीन ने फिर दी धमकी, परिणाम के लिए...इंतजार कीजिए
वहीं चीन की घुड़कियों का दौर पेलोसी की यात्रा खत्म होने के बाद भी जारी है। चीनी प्रवक्ता हुआ चुनयिंग ने कहा है कि पेलोसी की ताइवान यात्रा से उत्पन्न होने वाले किसी भी परिणाम के लिए अमेरिका और ताइवान के अलगाववादियों को पूरी जिम्मेदारी लेनी चाहिए। चीन अपनी बात रखेगा, इसलिए कृपया धैर्य और विश्वास रखें।
वहीं, पेलोसी की यात्रा के बाद ताइवान के रक्षा मंत्रालय ने भी तंज कसा है। एक ट्वीट में कहा गया है कि ताइवानी एयरपोर्ट पर हमले की खबरें सिर्फ अफवाह ही साबित हुईं।

