Nancy Pelosi Leaves for South Korea: 'हम हंगामे की परवाह नहीं करते', चीनी दावों की हवा निकाल Taiwan से हवाई रास्ते से रवाना हुईं नैंसी पेलोसी

#WATCH | US aircraft carrying US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi departs from Taipei, Taiwan— ANI (@ANI) August 3, 2022
#WATCH | US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi embarks on a US aircraft to leave from Taiwan, after meeting Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen, in Taipei
Together with former political prisoners our delegation visited the Nat’l Human Rights Museum: a tribute to heroes who suffered & fought for Taiwan’s Democracy. Then we heard from civil society leaders on human rights. We came to listen & learn; we left inspired by their courage. pic.twitter.com/dsKa02n0Ka— Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) August 3, 2022
Our delegation had the distinct privilege of meeting with the President of Taiwan @Iingwen today.
We discussed how America & Taiwan can deepen our economic ties, further strengthen our security partnership & defend our shared democratic values. pic.twitter.com/VL509UYK4x— Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) August 3, 2022
चीन की निरंकुशता की आलोचना, ताइवान के लोकतंत्र की सराहना
It was also my high honor to receive from President @iingwen of Taiwan the Order of Propitious Clouds with Special Grand Cordon: a symbol of our treasured friendship. Make no mistake: America remains unwavering in our commitment to the people of Taiwan– now & for decades to come. pic.twitter.com/yFcVQil4TT— Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) August 3, 2022
चीन के उप विदेश मंत्री शी फेंग ने चीन में अमेरिकी राजदूत निकोलस बर्न्स को मंगलवार देर रात तलब किया और पेलोसी की यात्रा पर कड़ा विरोध व्यक्त किया। पेलोसी मंगलवार रात ताइपे पहुंचीं थी। पिछले 25 सालों में ताइवान की यात्रा करने वाली वह एक उच्च स्तरीय अमेरिकी अधिकारी हैं।
In response to rumors online, there is no missile attack from PLA against Taoyuan International Airport of R.O.C., and #TPE is working as usual. We strongly condemn this malicious act and urge netizens not to spread this disinformation. pic.twitter.com/YBFHvCHI0d— 國防部 Ministry of National Defense, R.O.C. 🇹🇼 (@MoNDefense) August 3, 2022
चीन ने फिर दी धमकी, परिणाम के लिए...इंतजार कीजिए
The US and Taiwan secessionists must assume full responsibility for any consequences arising from Pelosi's visit to Taiwan. China will keep its word, so please have patience and confidence: Chinese FM spokesperson Hua Chunying pic.twitter.com/28Yc4mfQwt— Global Times (@globaltimesnews) August 3, 2022