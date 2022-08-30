scriptNASA Artemis 1: Launch of the most powerful rocket in American history | NASA Artemis 1: अमरीकी इतिहास के सबसे शक्तिशाली रॉकेट की लॉन्चिंग टली, इस कारण टल गया नासा का आर्टेमिस-1 मिशन | Patrika News

NASA Artemis 1: अमरीकी इतिहास के सबसे शक्तिशाली रॉकेट की लॉन्चिंग टली, इस कारण टल गया नासा का आर्टेमिस-1 मिशन

NASA Artemis 1: नासा के महत्वाकांक्षी नये मून राकेट (Artemis 1) के प्रक्षेपण की अंतिम तैयारियों के दौरान ईंधन के रिसाव और संभावित दरार का पता चलने से इसका सोमवार सुबह निर्धारित लॉन्च टाल दिया गया।

जयपुर

Updated: August 30, 2022 05:44:43 am

NASA Artemis 1: नासा के महत्वाकांक्षी नये मून राकेट (Artemis 1) के प्रक्षेपण की अंतिम तैयारियों के दौरान ईंधन के रिसाव और संभावित दरार का पता चलने से इसका सोमवार सुबह निर्धारित लॉन्च टाल दिया गया। NASA ने स्पेस लांच सिस्टम रॉकेट में करीब 10 लाख गैलन हाइड्रोजन और ऑक्सीजन भरने की प्रक्रिया को रिसाव के कारण बार-बार रोका और शुरू किया। फ्लोरिडा केनेडी अंतरिक्ष केंद्र के पास आंधी-तूफान के कारण ईंधन भरने की प्रक्रिया करीब एक घंटे लेट हुई। ये रिसाव उसी जगह दिखाई दिया जहां पहले भी ड्रेस रिहर्सल के दौरान सीपेज दिखाई दिया था।
nasa_artemis_1.jpg
रॉकेट के अहम हिस्से में दिखाई दी दरार

NASA के अधिकारियों ने कहा कि बाद में आर्टेमिस-1 (Artemis 1) के एक महत्वपूर्ण हिस्से में दरार या कुछ अन्य खामी दिखाई दी। इंजीनियरों ने इसका अध्ययन शुरू कर दिया है। कार्यक्रम के अनुसार आर्टेमिस-1 रॉकेट को चंद्रमा की ऑरबिट में चालक दल के साथ एक कैप्सूल स्थापित करने के मिशन पर उड़ान भरनी थी। यह लॉन्च 50 साल पहले अपोलो कार्यक्रम के खत्म होने के बाद से पहली बार चंद्रमा की सतह पर अंतरिक्ष यात्रियों को उतारने के अमेरिका के प्रयास में एक महत्वपूर्ण मील का पत्थर माना जा रहा है। नासा ने फिलहाल इस मिशन को कुछ समय के लिए स्थगित कर दिया है। दुनिया का सबसे ताकतवर और बड़ा रॉकेट फ्लोरिडा स्थिति केनेडी स्पेस सेंटर के लॉन्च पैड 39बी पर तैनात है लेकिन फिलहाल इसके काउंटडाउन को रोक दिया गया है।
नासा के लिए बेहद अहम है अर्टेमिस 1 मिशन
बता दें कि नासा का अर्टेमिस 1 अमेरिकी अंतरिक्ष एजेंसी नासा (NASA) का ये बेहद महत्वपूर्ण मिशन है। नासा स्पेस लॉन्च सिस्टम रॉकेट के जरिए ओरियन स्पेसशिप को चांद के चारों तरफ चक्कर लगाकर वापस आने के लिए भेज रहा है। इस मिशन के बाद नासा साल 2025 में इंसानों को चंद्रमा की सतह पर उतारने के लिए अर्टेमिस मिशन का अगला हिस्सा भेजने की तैयारी में है। लेकिन फिलहाल तकनीकी खामी की वजह से आर्टेमिस-1 को टाल दिया गया है। अर्टेमिस 1 (Artemis 1) मिशन का लॉन्च विंडो 29 अगस्त 2022 की शाम साढ़े छह से साढ़े आठ बजे (अमेरिकी टाइम जोन) के बीच था। मालूम हो कि रॉकेट में ईंधन के तौर पर सुपर-कोल्ड हाइड्रोजन और ऑक्सीजन भरा जाता है।
Swatantra Jain

