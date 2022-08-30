NASA Artemis 1: अमरीकी इतिहास के सबसे शक्तिशाली रॉकेट की लॉन्चिंग टली, इस कारण टल गया नासा का आर्टेमिस-1 मिशन

While we hoped to see the launch of Artemis I today, the attempt provided valuable data as we test the most powerful rocket in history. Our commitment to the Artemis Program remains firm, and we will return to the moon.— Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) August 29, 2022
नासा के लिए बेहद अहम है अर्टेमिस 1 मिशन
Engineers continue to assess #Artemis I launch attempt data. On Tuesday, Aug. 30 at 6pm ET (22:00 UTC) we’ll provide an update on the status of the @NASAArtemis flight test. Details: https://t.co/aYUGR2rT2r pic.twitter.com/lt3o6x6GXg— NASA (@NASA) August 29, 2022
बता दें कि नासा का अर्टेमिस 1 अमेरिकी अंतरिक्ष एजेंसी नासा (NASA) का ये बेहद महत्वपूर्ण मिशन है। नासा स्पेस लॉन्च सिस्टम रॉकेट के जरिए ओरियन स्पेसशिप को चांद के चारों तरफ चक्कर लगाकर वापस आने के लिए भेज रहा है। इस मिशन के बाद नासा साल 2025 में इंसानों को चंद्रमा की सतह पर उतारने के लिए अर्टेमिस मिशन का अगला हिस्सा भेजने की तैयारी में है। लेकिन फिलहाल तकनीकी खामी की वजह से आर्टेमिस-1 को टाल दिया गया है। अर्टेमिस 1 (Artemis 1) मिशन का लॉन्च विंडो 29 अगस्त 2022 की शाम साढ़े छह से साढ़े आठ बजे (अमेरिकी टाइम जोन) के बीच था। मालूम हो कि रॉकेट में ईंधन के तौर पर सुपर-कोल्ड हाइड्रोजन और ऑक्सीजन भरा जाता है।