NASA DART Mission: 27 सितंबर को सुबह 4.44 बजे होगी धरतीवासियों की परीक्षा, एस्टेरॉयड्स की टक्कर से बचेंगे या नहीं, यहाँ देखें Live

सिर्फ 5 प्वाइंट्स में समझिए कि कल क्या-क्या होगा?
1 day til impact!🛰️🪨— NASA's Launch Services Program (@NASA_LSP) September 25, 2022
After DART's final maneuver today, the navigation team will know the position of the target asteroid within 2 km. From there, DART will be on its own to autonomously guide itself to collision.#DARTMission will make impact Mon, Sep. 26, 2022 at 7:14pm EDT. pic.twitter.com/t4PDU3GGIq
नासा का डार्ट मिशन (Dart Mission) एयरक्राफ्ट डिडिमोस एस्टेरॉयड के चंद्रमा डाइमॉरफोस से टकराएगा। डाइमॉरफोस जाकर डिडिमोस से टकराएगा। इस तरह दोनों की दिशा में बदलाव होगा। दिशा बदलती है तो बड़ा अचीवमेंट होगा। यह स्पेसक्राफ्ट करीब 24 हजार किलोमीटर प्रतिघंटा की गति से एस्टेरॉयड से टकराएगा।
2. क्या है एस्टेरॉयड और उसके चांद का आकार
Just 1⃣ more day! DART will become the first-ever space mission to demonstrate #asteroid deflection by kinetic impactor. Are you ready to watch history in the making? 💥🛰️— NASA Asteroid Watch (@AsteroidWatch) September 25, 2022
Watch @NASA's #DARTMission LIVE tomorrow at 6pm ET. ▶️➡️ https://t.co/CRmd7X4Ku1@NASASolarSystem @JHUAPL pic.twitter.com/QMQ3YP98ym
4. आखिर नासा क्यों कर रहा है यह मिशन?
Today:— Next-Generation-Space ☮️🇺🇦❤️ (@Next_Gen_Space) September 26, 2022
5:30 p.m. EDT– live feed from NASA’s DART (Media Channel)
6 p.m. EDT – Live coverage, DART impact with the asteroid Dimorphos (Public Channel)
8 p.m.EDT – NASA’s DART post-impact press briefing (All Channels) More info 👇https://t.co/scgihVlV2p pic.twitter.com/h4w1fZs1a2
New @NASAWebb images of Mars and Neptune, astronaut Frank Rubio launches on his first trip to space, and the #DARTMission prepares to impact an asteroid.— NASA (@NASA) September 24, 2022
Get our newsletter for these stories, and more: https://t.co/MyG37QzGhO
For @NASA_Es: https://t.co/pYgVhomeWM pic.twitter.com/88TtbNAIVR
5. डार्ट पर नजर रखेगा लिसिया क्यूब्स, नासा ने दिलाया भरोसा
Tune in tomorrow to watch NASA's Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) spacecraft impact its asteroid target!
DART is the first-ever mission dedicated to investigating and demonstrating one method of asteroid deflection.
Learn how to watch HERE>> https://t.co/D1zUG0brq1— NASA Marshall (@NASA_Marshall) September 25, 2022