NASA DART Mission: 27 सितंबर को सुबह 4.44 बजे होगी धरतीवासियों की परीक्षा, एस्टेरॉयड्स की टक्कर से बचेंगे या नहीं, यहाँ देखें Live

1 day til impact!🛰️🪨



After DART's final maneuver today, the navigation team will know the position of the target asteroid within 2 km. From there, DART will be on its own to autonomously guide itself to collision.#DARTMission will make impact Mon, Sep. 26, 2022 at 7:14pm EDT. pic.twitter.com/t4PDU3GGIq