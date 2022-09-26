scriptNASA DART Mission: Earthlings will be tested on Sept 27 at 4.44 am | NASA DART Mission: 27 सितंबर को सुबह 4.44 बजे होगी धरतीवासियों की परीक्षा, एस्टेरॉयड्स की टक्कर से बचेंगे या नहीं, यहाँ देखें Live | Patrika News

अमरीका की अंतरिक्ष एजेंसी नासा (NASA) धरती को किसी क्षुद्रग्रह की टक्कर से होने वाले किसी महाव‍िनाश की आशंका से बचाने के लिए भारतीय समयानुसार 27 सितंबर को सुबह 4.44 पर अंतरिक्ष में बहुत बड़ा प्रयोग करने जा रही है। इसके तहत नासा का डबल ऐस्‍टरॉइड रीडायरेक्‍शन टेस्‍ट (DART) स्‍पेसक्राफ्ट आज (भारतीय समयानुसार मंगलवार अल सुबह 4.44 बजे) आसमानी चट्टान डिमोरफोस से टकराएगा। इस दौरान नासा के स्‍पेसक्राफ्ट की स्‍पीड 6.6 किमी प्रति सेकंड होगी। नासा के मुताबिक यह स्‍पेसक्राफ्ट 33 करोड़ डॉलर से बना है।

Published: September 26, 2022 02:06:29 pm

हमारी धरती को किसी ऐसे महाविनाश से बचाने के लिए जिससे कि पृथ्वी पर डायनासोर का खात्मा हो गया बताया जाता है। माना जाता है कि ऐसा कुछ हमारी पृथ्वी के एस्टेरॉयड से टकराने पर हुआ होगा। भविष्य में ऐसी कोई हादसा पृथ्वी के साथ न हो इसके लिए नासा अंतरिक्ष में बहुत बड़ा प्रयोग करने जा रहा है। पृथ्‍वी को ऐस्‍टरॉइड के खतरे से बचाने के अभ्‍यास के तहत आज (EDT) नासा अपने डार्ट मिशन को अंजाम देगी। इसके तहत नासा का डबल ऐस्‍टरॉइड रीडायरेक्‍शन टेस्‍ट (DART) स्‍पेसक्राफ्ट आज (भारतीय समयानुसार मंगलवार अल सुबह 4.44 बजे) आसमानी चट्टान डिमोरफोस से टकराएगा। इस दौरान नासा के स्‍पेसक्राफ्ट की स्‍पीड 6.6 किमी प्रति सेकंड होगी। नासा के मुताबिक 33 करोड़ डॉलर से बना यह स्‍पेसक्राफ्ट हिंद महासागर के 1 करोड़ 10 लाख किमी ऊपर अंतरिक्ष में ऐस्‍टरॉइड डिमोरफोस से टकराएगा। डिमोरफोस ऐस्‍टरॉइड 780 मीटर चौड़े डिडयमोस ऐस्‍टरॉइड के चक्‍कर लगा रहा है। आइए जानते हैं इस मिशन के बारे में सबकुछ....
nasa_dart_mission.jpg
तारीख 27-09-2022। सुबह पौने पांच बजे के आसपास। दिन मंगलवार। नासा (NASA) का डार्ट मिशन (DART Mission) से डिडिमोस (Didymos) और उसके चंद्रमा जैसे पत्थर डाइमॉरफोस (Dimorphos) पर हमला करेगा। डार्ट मिशन यानी डबल एस्टेरॉयड रीडायरेक्शन टेस्ट (Double Asteroid Redirection Test - DART)। मकसद है स्पेसक्राफ्ट को एस्टेरॉयड (Asteroid) से टकराकर उसकी दिशा (Direction Change) बदली जाए। अगर नासा का यह मिशन सफल होता है तो भविष्य में धरती की ओर आ रहे खतरनाक एस्टेरॉयड यानी क्षुद्रग्रहों को रोका जा सकेगा। या उनकी दिशा बदल दी जाएगी। इस तरह का मनुष्य द्वारा किया गया पहला प्रयोगा होगा।
सिर्फ 5 प्वाइंट्स में समझिए कि कल क्या-क्या होगा?
1. क्या है डार्ट मिशन?
नासा का डार्ट मिशन (Dart Mission) एयरक्राफ्ट डिडिमोस एस्टेरॉयड के चंद्रमा डाइमॉरफोस से टकराएगा। डाइमॉरफोस जाकर डिडिमोस से टकराएगा। इस तरह दोनों की दिशा में बदलाव होगा। दिशा बदलती है तो बड़ा अचीवमेंट होगा। यह स्पेसक्राफ्ट करीब 24 हजार किलोमीटर प्रतिघंटा की गति से एस्टेरॉयड से टकराएगा।
लेकिन, टक्कर से ठीक पहले वह एस्टेरॉयड के डिडिमोस के वातावरण, मिट्टी, पत्थर और सरंचना की स्टडी भी करेगा। इस मिशन में काइनेटिक इम्पैक्टर टेक्नीक (Kinetic Impactor Technique) का उपयोग किया जा रहा है। यानी स्पेसक्राफ्ट टकराकर दिशा में बदलाव करने का प्रयास किया जा रहा है। अगर यह मिशन सफल होता है तो भविष्य में धरती को बचाना आसान हो जाएगा।
2. क्या है एस्टेरॉयड और उसके चांद का आकार
डिडिमोस (Didymos) का व्यास कुल 2600 फीट है। डाइमॉरफोस इसके चारों तरफ चक्कर लगाता है। उसका व्यास 525 फीट है। टक्कर के बाद दोनों पत्थरों के दिशा और गति में आए बदलावों की स्टडी की जाएगी।
3. कैसे देख सकते हैं इस इवेंट को लाइव?

अगर आप इस इवेंट को लाइव देखना चाहते हैं तो बस आपको अंग्रेजी में लिखे इन दो नीले शब्दों 'NASA Television' को नेट पर सर्च करके क्लिक करना होगा। या फिर आप NASA's Media Channel पर क्लिक करके भी इवेंट की कवरेज देख सकते हैं।
4. आखिर नासा क्यों कर रहा है यह मिशन?
नासा ने पृथ्वी के चारों तरफ 8000 से ज्यादा नीयर-अर्थ ऑब्जेक्ट्स (NEO) रिकॉर्ड किए हैं। इनमें से कुछ 460 फीट व्यास से ज्यादा के आकार वाले हैं। यानी इनमें से कोई भी धरती पर गिरता है तो वह अमेरिका के किसी भी एक राज्य को पूरी से बर्बाद कर सकता है। इसके कारण 2011 में जापान में आई भयानक सुनामी से बड़ी आपदा आ सकती है।
5. डार्ट पर नजर रखेगा लिसिया क्यूब्स, नासा ने दिलाया भरोसा
नासा ने विश्वास दिलाया है कि पृथ्वी के चारों तरफ चक्कर लगा रहे 8000 पत्थरों में से एक भी अगले 100 सालों तक धरती से नहीं टकराएंगे। लेकिन अंतरिक्ष की किसी भी वस्तु का भरोसा नहीं कर सकते। कभी भी गति, टक्कर, गुरुत्वाकर्षण या किसी अन्य कारण से किसी एस्टेरॉयड की दिशा बदली तो खैर नहीं।NASA का डार्ट मिशन नई तकनीक का उपयोग कर रहा है, असफलता पर दूसरी तकनीक खोजी जाएगी।
बता दें, इस दौरान DART स्पेसक्राफ्ट की सारी गतिविधियों पर लाइट इटैलियन क्यूबसैट फॉर इमेजिंग एस्टेरॉयड्स (LICIACube) भी साथ में जा रहा है। टकराव के समय यह यान एस्टेरॉयड के नजदीक से गुजरेगा ताकि टक्कर की फोटो ले सके।
Swatantra Jain

