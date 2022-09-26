scriptNawaz Sharif's daughter Maryam Aurangzeb in London face Chorni slogan | पाकिस्तानी मंत्री और नवाज शरीफ की बेटी मरियम औरंगजेब को लंदन में किया बेइज्जत, 'चोरनी-चोरनी' के लगे नारे; VIDEOS | Patrika News

पाकिस्तान की सूचना मंत्री मरियम औरंगजेब को लंदन में एक कॉफी शॉप में विदेशी पाकिस्तानियों द्वारा घेर लेने और चोरनी-चोरनी लगान जाने की खबर है। इंटरनेट पर वायरल हुए एक वीडियो में कुछ विदेशी पाकिस्तानी अपने ही देश की मंत्री और पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री नवाज शरीफ की बेटी मरियम औरंगजेब के चारों ओर घूमते दिखाई दे रहे हैं मीडिया रिपोर्ट के अनुसार, ये विदेशी पाकिस्तानी, पाकिस्तान में बाढ़ की तबाही के बीच विदेश यात्रा करने के लिए मंत्री की आलोचना कर रहे थे। इन पाकिस्तानियों ने मरियम का पीछा करते हुए सड़कों पर 'चोरनी, चोरनी' के नारे भी लगाए।

जयपुर

Updated: September 26, 2022 07:59:18 am

इन दिनों लंदन की यात्रा पर गुई हुईं पाकिस्तान की सूचना मंत्री मरियम औरंगजेब उस समय मुश्किल में पड़ गई जब कुछ प्रवासी पाकिस्तानियों ने लंदन में एक कॉफी शॉप में उनको घेर लिया। लोग उनका पीछा करते हुए कॉफी शॉप में घुस गए। इस घटना से जुड़ा एक वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर तेजी से वायरल हो रहा है। वायरल हो रहे वीडियो में आप देख सकते हैं कि कैसे प्रवासी पाकिस्तानी मंत्री मरियम से घिरी हुई हैं। समाचार एजेंसी एएनआई ने एआरवाई न्यूज की रिपोर्ट के हवाले से कहा कि कॉफी शॉप पर मौजूद पाकिस्तानी पाकिस्तान में बाढ़ से हुई तबाही के बीच विदेश यात्रा करने के लिए मंत्री की आलोचना कर रहे थे। पाकिस्तानियों ने प्रधानमंत्री नवाज शरीफ की बेटी मरियम का पीछा करते हुए सड़कों पर 'चोरनी, चोरनी' के नारे लगाए।
nawaj_sharif_daughter.jpg
मारपीट की पूरी घटना का वीडियो इंटरनेट पर छोटी क्लिप में वायरल हो गया, जिसमें मरियम विदेशी पाकिस्तानी नागरिकों के विरोध पर प्रतिक्रिया नहीं दे रही हैं और खुद को अपने मोबाइल फोन पर व्यस्त रखती है। 'डॉन' की रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक इस घटना को लेकर मरियम के बचाव में पाकिस्तानी सरकार के मंत्री आए। उन्होंने कहा कि मरियम ने संयम से स्थिति को संभाला। डॉन के मुताबिक, औरंगजेब को पूर्व पाक पीएम इमरान खान के समर्थकों ने एक कॉफी शॉप में परेशान किया था।
सिर पर दुपट्टा नहीं रखने के लिए मरियम की आलोचना
पाकिस्तानी मीडिया के मुताबिक, मरियम औरंगजेब को पाकिस्तान के पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री इमरान खान के समर्थकों ने एक दुकान में परेशान किया। वीडियो में एक महिला औरंगजेब से कह रही थी कि "वहां टेलीविजन पर बड़े-बड़े दावे किए जा रहे हैं लेकिन यहां वह सिर पर दुपट्टा नहीं रखती है।"
पाकिस्तानी पत्रकार सैयद तलत हुसैन द्वारा साझा किए गए वीडियो का जवाब देते हुए मरियम औरंगजेब ने कहा कि वह यह देखकर काफी दुखी हैं कि इमरान खान की नफरत और विभाजन की राजनीति ने हमारे भाइयों और बहनों पर असर डाला है। डॉन की रिपोर्ट के अनुसार, मंत्री ने यह भी कहा कि वह रुकी हुई थीं और उग्र भीड़ के हर सवाल का जवाब दिया।
पाकिस्तान के वित्त मंत्री ने किया मरिमय का बचाव
पाकिस्तान के वित्त मंत्री और रक्षा मंत्री ने मरियम का बचाव किया है। साथ ही स्थिति को संभालने के लिए तारीफ भी की है। रक्षा मंत्री ख्वाजा आसिफ ने ट्विटर पर कहा कि ब्रिटेन जाने के बाद भी कुछ वर्गों का समय नहीं बदला है। वहां रह रहे पाकिस्तानी हमारे समाज के सबसे निचले स्तर का प्रतिनिधित्व कर रहे हैं। वहीं, योजना मंत्री अहसान इकबाल ने इस घटना को "पीटीआई गुंडों द्वारा सबसे निंदनीय और शर्मनाक कृत्य" करार दिया।
