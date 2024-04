NIA को मिली बड़ी कामयाबी, खालिस्तानी आतंकी इंदरपाल सिंह गाबा को किया गिरफ्तार

NIA has arrested Inderpal Singh Gaba, a Khalistani extremist involved in desecrating the national flag 🇮🇳 at the Indian high commission in London on March 23, 2023.

Gaba, a UK resident, was visiting India.

Another Khalistan involved in the attack, Avtar Singh Khanda (in pic) died… pic.twitter.com/WAU8uWFNLU