अब PFI की राजनीतिक शाखा भी चुनाव आयोग के रडार पर, विदेशी फंडिंग की जानकारी छुपाई, बंद किया गया Twitter Handle

पीएफआई के साथ ही उससे जुड़े कई संगठन बैन हो गए हैं। पीएफआई को दुनिया से कनेक्ट करने वाले ट्विटर हैंडल और सोशल मीडिया एकाउंट भी बंद किए जा रहे हैं। पर गृह मंत्रालय की कार्रवाई से उसकी राजनीतिक इकाई एसडीपीआई बच गई है। यह एक रजिस्टर्ड पार्टी है। हालांकि यह पार्टी अब चुनाव आयोग की रडार पर है। पार्टी ने अपनी फंडिंग की सही जानकारी चुनाव आयोग को नहीं दी है।

 

जयपुर

Published: September 29, 2022 10:08:00 am

भारत सरकार ने देशविरोधी, कट्टरपंथी गतिविधियों में शामिल होने की वजह से सरकार ने पॉपुलर फ्रंट ऑफ इंडिया (PFI) को बैन कर दिया है और अब उनके सहयोगी संगठन भी सरकार के रडार पर हैं। इन संगठनों के सोशल मीडिया एकाउंट भी बंद किए जा रहे हैं। पीएफआई का ट्विटर एकाउंट बंद कर दिया गया है। वहीं केरल के पीएफआई संगठन सचिव ने कहा है कि पीएफआई को भंग कर दिया गया है और वे कानून का सम्मान करते हैं। बता दें, पीएफआई से जुड़े 8 अन्य संगठनों पर भी प्रतिबंध लगाया गया है। हालांकि पीएफआई की राजनीतिक शाखा सोशल डेमोक्रेटिक पार्टी ऑफ इंडिया (SDPI) गृह मंत्रालय की कार्रवाई से बच गई है। सूत्रों के मुताबिक एसडीपीआई और पीएफआई के गहरे संबंध हैं।
pfi-sdpi_1200x800.jpg
अब एसडीपीआई की फंडिंग की होगी जांच
मीडिया रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक गृह मंत्रालय के ऐक्शन से एसडीपीआई इसलिए छूट गई क्योंकि यह एक रजिस्टर्ड पार्टी है। हालांकि अगर पार्टी के नेता पीएफआई के साथ मिलकर काम करते हैं या फिर देश में घृणा फैलाने की कोशिश करते हैं, गलत तरीके से फंड इकट्ठा करते हैं तो उन्हें बख्शा नहीं जाएगा। गृह मंत्रालय की अधिसूचना में स्पष्ट कर दिया गया है कि भविष्य में संगठन से जुड़े लोगों पर यूएपीए के तहत सख्त कार्रवाई होगी। वहीं नोटिफिकेशन में आठ संगठनों का जिक्र किया गया था लेकिन बैन होने वाले संगठन और भी हो सकते हैं।
नहीं दी चंदे की जानकारी, एकाउंट में है करोड़ों रुपए

रजिस्टर्ड पार्टी होने की वजह से हो सकता है कि एसडीपीआई पर चुनाव आयोग कार्रवाई करे। गृह मंत्रालय के इनपुट के आधाक पर चुनाव आयोग इस पार्टी को बैन भी कर सकता है। यह पार्टी चुनाव आयोग के रडार पर पहले से ही है क्योंकि 2018-19 और 2019-20 के चंदे की जानकारी एसडीपीआई ने नहीं दी थी। पार्टी का कहना था कि इन दोनों सालों में 20 हजार रुपये से भी कम चंदा मिला है। हालांकि ऑडिटेड अकाऊंट में 5 करोड़ और 4 करोड़ की राशि दिखाई गई थी। संदेह है कि पार्टी को विदेशों, विशेषकर इस्लामिक देशों से फंडिंग मिल रही है।
चंदा ज्यादा, कम राशि की रसीद
2020-21 में पार्टी ने 2.9 करोड़ का चंदा बताया लेकिन रसीद केवल 22 लाख रुपये की दे पाए। वहीं पार्टी ने यह भी घोषित नहीं किया कि चंदा देने वाले लोग कौन हैं। पाया गया है कि तीन साल में एसडीपीआई ने कर्नाटक, तमिलनाडु और केरल से 11.78 करोड़ रुपये इकट्ठा किए हैं। बता दें कि जब पीएफआई को बैन किया गया तो एसडीपीआई ने इसे 'लोकतंत्र की हत्या' बताया है।
Swatantra Jain

