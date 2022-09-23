scriptOMG: Boeing-777 aircraft started erupting in the middle of the sky | OMG: बीच आसमान में ही Boeing-777 एयरक्राफ्ट से भड़कने लगे शोले, फिर क्या हुआ...देखें Video | Patrika News

OMG: बीच आसमान में ही Boeing-777 एयरक्राफ्ट से भड़कने लगे शोले, फिर क्या हुआ...देखें Video

United Airlines Boeing 777 Aircraft Catch Fire: नेवार्क-न्यूयॉर्क, संयुक्त राज्य अमेरिका और साओ पाउलो, ब्राजील के बीच संचालित एक यूनाइटेड एयरलाइंस बोइंग 777-200 (पंजीकृत N787UA) उड़ान ने बुधवार को नेवार्क हवाई अड्डे से उड़ान भरने के तुरंत बाद आग पकड़ ली और हवा में ही विमान से आग के गोल निकलते देखे गए। रिपोर्टों के अनुसार, पायलट अटलांटिक महासागर के ऊपर ही एक होल्डिंग पैटर्न में चले गए और नेवार्क लौट आए जहां यह प्रारंभिक प्रस्थान के 1 घंटे 30 मिनट बाद सुरक्षित उतर गया।

 

जयपुर

Updated: September 23, 2022 08:19:53 am

अमरीका के न्यूयॉर्क के नेवार्क हवाई अड्डे से एक नियमित उड़ान ने उस समय डरावना रूप ले लिया जब टेक-ऑफ के दौरान उसमें से चिंगारी निकलना शुरू हो गईं। घटना का वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर खूब वायरल हो रहा है। एयरो एक्सप्लोर ने बताया कि यह यूनाइटेड एयरलाइंस की उड़ान थी, जो नेवार्क से ब्राजील के साओ पाउलो जा रही थी। वीडियो ने उन नेटिज़न्स को झकझोर दिया है जो एयरलाइन के पुराने बेड़े के खराब रखरखाव को दोष देते रहे हैं।
boeing_777_catch_fire.jpg
विमान से देखा गया जलता हुआ मलबा
साेशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो रहे वीडियो में जलते हुए मलबे को विमान से गिरते हुए भी दिखाया गया है।एयरो एक्सप्लोरर के मुताबिक, यह यूनाइटेड एयरलाइंस की फ्लाइट थी, जो नेवार्क से ब्राजील के साओ पाउलो जा रही थी। वीडियो ने सोशल मीडिया यूजर्स को झकझोर दिया है जो एयरलाइन के पुराने बेड़े के खराब रखरखाव को दोष देते रहे हैं ।एयरो एक्सप्लोरर ने आगे कहा कि विमान बोइंग 777-200ER था। यह टेक-ऑफ के 1.5 घंटे बाद नेवार्क लौट आया, आउटलेट ने फ्लाइटराडार 24 के डेटा का हवाला देते हुए कहा कि वीडियो का फुटेज देख ट्विटर यूजर्स भड़क गए।
घटना के कारणों की जांच

घटना के कारणों का अभी पता नहीं चला है और जांच जारी है, लेकिन पुराने विमानों को लेकर चिंता है। उन आशंकाओं को दूर करने के लिए, यूनाइटेड ने दर्जनों बोइंग 737 मैक्स विमानों का ऑर्डर दिया है, जो इसे 2023 में प्राप्त होगा।
पहले भी हो चुके हैं ऐसे हादसे

बता दें, इस तरह के हादसे पहली बार दर्ज नहीं किए गए हैं। फरवरी 2018 में यूनाइटेड फ्लाइट 1175 - N773UA और जापान एयरलाइन्स फ्लाइट 904 के साथ दिसंबर 2020 में ऐसा ही हादसा हुआ था, जिसके बाद उन इंजनों को हटा दिया गया था। अब UA149 इंजन के साथ ये हादसा हुआ है।
