OMG: बीच आसमान में ही Boeing-777 एयरक्राफ्ट से भड़कने लगे शोले, फिर क्या हुआ...देखें Video

🚨#UPDATE: Photos shows part of some sort or debris from the United airlines 777 jet that took off from Newark airport as video shows sparks and debris were falling out of the sky officials are reporting that. Technical issues was reportedly a problem with it hydraulics system pic.twitter.com/eHLnCiLbAd— R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) September 22, 2022
United 777 returns safely to Newark Airport following a technical issue, reportedly a problem with its hydraulics. A photo appeared on social media of suspected falling debris from the aircraft.
A United 777 suffered a technical issue shortly after takeoff last night and sparks were visible trailing the aircraft. It burned fuel and returned safely to Newark. United says initial inspection points to an issue with a hydraulic pump. See playback: https://t.co/MYkYkf1DwB pic.twitter.com/qVFEDbUgEh— Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) September 22, 2022