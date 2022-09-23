OMG: बीच आसमान में ही Boeing-777 एयरक्राफ्ट से भड़कने लगे शोले, फिर क्या हुआ...देखें Video

🚨#BREAKING: Sparks and falling debris falls as A United Airlines plane as it takes off



📌#Newark | #NewJersey



Sparks and falling debris where reported from United airlines 777 as it took off from Newark Airport The Airlines had to make a emergency landing but landed safely pic.twitter.com/EArnCNtA1v — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) September 22, 2022

🚨#UPDATE: Photos shows part of some sort or debris from the United airlines 777 jet that took off from Newark airport as video shows sparks and debris were falling out of the sky officials are reporting that. Technical issues was reportedly a problem with it hydraulics system pic.twitter.com/eHLnCiLbAd— R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) September 22, 2022

United 777 returns safely to Newark Airport following a technical issue, reportedly a problem with its hydraulics. A photo appeared on social media of suspected falling debris from the aircraft.



📹 variablecraft pic.twitter.com/oezAkaFaJK— Breaking Aviation News & Videos (@aviationbrk) September 22, 2022