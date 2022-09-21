scriptOur world is in great difficulty: UN Secretary -General Guterres | बहुत बड़ी मुश्किल में है हमारी दुनिया: संयुक्त राष्ट्र महासचिव गुटेरेस | Patrika News

बहुत बड़ी मुश्किल में है हमारी दुनिया: संयुक्त राष्ट्र महासचिव गुटेरेस

यूक्रेन और रूस के युद्ध तथा ताइवार क्राइसिस से पूरी दुनिया पर भयावह युद्ध के ऐसे बादल मंडरा रहे हैं, जो पूरी दुनिया को परमाणु युद्ध की ओर धकेल सकते हैं। कोई हैरानी नहीं कि संयुक्त राष्ट्र के महासचिव एंटोनियो गुटेरेस ने कहा है कि हमारी दुनिया एक बड़ी संकट में है। संयुक्त राष्ट्र महासचिव एंटोनियो गुटेरेस ने मंगलवार को महासभा की उच्च-स्तरीय बैठक की शुरूआत की, जिसमें दुनिया पर संकट के संकट को सूचीबद्ध किया गया था।

जयपुर

Updated: September 21, 2022 10:09:34 am

संयुक्त राष्ट्र प्रमुख एंटोनियो गुटेरेस ने एक बार फिर दोहराया है कि हमारी दुनिया एक बड़ी संकट में है। संयुक्त राष्ट्र महासचिव एंटोनियो गुटेरेस ने मंगलवार को महासभा की उच्च-स्तरीय बैठक की शुरूआत की, जिसमें दुनिया पर संकट के संकट को सूचीबद्ध किया गया था। उन्होंने युद्ध, संघर्ष, जलवायु परिवर्तन, भूख, वित्तीय संकट, प्रौद्योगिकी विकास की चुनौतियां, अभद्र भाषा, ग्लोबल डिवाइड और असमानताएं और बड़े पैमाने पर मानवाधिकारों का उल्लंघन को बड़ी चुनौतियों के रूप में गिनाया। उन्होंने कहा, "संयुक्त राष्ट्र चार्टर और यह जिन आदर्शों को यह संगठन प्रतिनिधित्व करता है, वे खतरे में हैं और फिर भी हम विशाल वैश्विक मुश्किलों और ढिलाई में फंस गए हैं।"
un_general_secereatary.jpg
unga_meet.jpg काला सागर के अशांत जल पर एक जहाज
उदासी के पूवार्नुमान के बीच, गुटेरेस ने महासभा कक्ष में विशाल स्क्रीन पर काला सागर के अशांत जल को नेविगेट करते हुए एक जहाज की छवि पेश की। उन्होंने संयुक्त राष्ट्र, रूस, यूक्रेन और तुर्की के संयुक्त राष्ट्र में गतिरोध को तोड़ने के लिए खाद्यान्न जहाजों को अनुमति दिए जाने को इंगित करते हुए कहा कि "सार में कहें तो, यह जहाज इस बात का प्रतीक है कि जब हम एक साथ काम करते हैं तो दुनिया क्या हासिल कर सकती है।" उन्होंने कहा, "वास्तव में, यह कार्रवाई में बहुपक्षीय कूटनीति है।"
महासभा के अध्य़क्ष ने भी गुटेरस की चिंताओं पर लगाई मुहर

असेंबली प्रसिडेंट साबा कोरीसी ने वैश्विक स्थिति और आशा पर भी गुटेरेस की चेतावनी और चिंताओं को प्रतिध्वनित किया। कोरोसी ने कहा: "दुनिया के अनाज के कटोरे से वाणिज्यिक अनाज निर्यात पर एक ऐतिहासिक समझौता आशा की उम्मीद जगाता है। उर्वरकों को आपूर्ति करने के लिए भी कूटनीति काम कर रही है ताकि आज हम जो कमी देख रहे हैं वह अगले साल का अकाल न बन जाए।"
यूक्रेन हमले की निंदा के लिए 203 दिन पूरे

उन्होंने कहा, "यूक्रेन के खिलाफ सैन्य हमले की निंदा करते हुए महासभा द्वारा एक प्रस्ताव पारित किए 203 दिन हो चुके हैं। दुर्भाग्य से, रक्तपात और पीड़ा अभी भी बंद नहीं हुई है।"
बहुत बड़ी मुश्किल में है हमारी दुनिया: संयुक्त राष्ट्र महासचिव गुटेरेस
बहुत बड़ी मुश्किल में है हमारी दुनिया: संयुक्त राष्ट्र महासचिव गुटेरेस
