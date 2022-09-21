बहुत बड़ी मुश्किल में है हमारी दुनिया: संयुक्त राष्ट्र महासचिव गुटेरेस

Our world is in big trouble.— António Guterres (@antonioguterres) September 20, 2022
Let’s develop common solutions to common problems — grounded in goodwill, trust, and the rights shared by every human being.
Let’s work as one, as a coalition of the world. As united nations. pic.twitter.com/roRwCwUoay
This #UNGA my goal is to make it clear that we need cooperation and dialogue to solve our global problems - from the climate crisis to #COVID19 to high levels of inequality.
I am calling on all world leaders to put their geopolitical divides aside and work together. pic.twitter.com/DBbwYLZiPl— António Guterres (@antonioguterres) September 21, 2022
काला सागर के अशांत जल पर एक जहाज
We are gridlocked in colossal global dysfunction.
The @UN Charter and the ideals it represents are in jeopardy.
We have a duty to act.
We need concerted action everywhere anchored in respect for international law and the protection of human rights. pic.twitter.com/GDwATq56rf— António Guterres (@antonioguterres) September 20, 2022