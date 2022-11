लंदन में प्रधानमंत्री ऋषि सुनक वेस्टमिंस्टर ट्यूब स्टेशन पर फूल बेचते आए नजर, हैरान रह गए लोग

A commuter named Lewis took a selfie with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who was selling poppies for the Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal 2022, at Westminster tube station. #RishiSunak #PoppyAppeal @SonOfTheWinds https://t.co/gM0Dr9nG5X pic.twitter.com/g7cwnjNONu

My wonderful husband @stephleroux is volunteering for @PoppyLegion at Westminster Station today. If you’re in the neighbourhood pop by and show some love for our veterans & armed forces. You might also see @RishiSunak there supporting the #PoppyAppeal. pic.twitter.com/iIUkwPWQNQ— Sara le Roux (@sara_le_roux) November 3, 2022