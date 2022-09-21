scriptProtests outside Durga Temple in England, chanting 'Allah Hu Akbar' | इंग्लैंड में सैकड़ों नकाबपोश मुस्लिमों ने दुर्गा मंदिर को घेरा, प्रदर्शन, लगाए 'अल्लाह हू अकबर' के नारे; देखें VIDEO | Patrika News

ब्रिटेन के स्मेथविक में मंगलवार 21 सितंबर को करीब 200 लोगों ने एक हिंदू मंदिर के बाहर मार्च निकाला और विरोध प्रदर्शन किया। जब पुलिस ने व्यवस्था बहाल करने की कोशिश की तो प्रदर्शनकारियों को "अल्लाहु अकबर" के नारे लगाते हुए सुना गया। बताया जा रहा है कि यह घटना पिछले सप्ताहांत में लीसेस्टर में हिंदू और मुस्लिम समूहों के बीच झड़पों के मद्देनजर हुई है। सोशल मीडिया पर कई वीडियो वायरल हैं जिसमें मुस्लिमों की भारी भीड़ को स्पॉन लेन स्थित दुर्गा भवन हिंदू मंदिर की ओर बढ़ते हुए देखा जा सकता है।

Published: September 21, 2022 12:45:17 pm

कथित तौर पर इंग्लैंड के वेस्ट मिडलैंड्स के स्मेथविक शहर में मुस्लिम समुदाय से संबंधित लगभग 200 लोग, एक हिंदू मंदिर के बाहर मंगलवार, 20 सितंबर (जीएमटी) को योजनाबद्ध विरोध प्रदर्शन करने के लिए एकत्र हुए। सोशल मीडिया पर शेयर किए गए वीडियो में लोगों की भारी भीड़ को स्पॉन लेन स्थित दुर्गा भवन हिंदू केंद्र की ओर बढ़ते हुए दिखाया गया है। कई लोगों को 'अल्लाहु अकबर' की तर्ज पर नारे लगाते हुए सुना गया।
durga_tample.jpg
मीडिया रिपोर्ट के अनुसार, हिंदू मंदिर के बाहर मंगलवार को मुस्लिम समुदाय के 200 से अधिक नकाबपोश लोग विरोध-प्रदर्शन के लिए इकट्ठा हुए और जमकर नारेबाजी की। सोशल मीडिया में इसके कई वीडियो वायरल हो रहे हैं, जिसमें कई लोगों को 'अल्लाह हू अकबर' के नारे लगाते हुए भी सुना जा सकता है।
दीवार पर चढ़कर किए अश्लील इशारे
स्थानीय प्रशासन को जैसे ही इस घटना की जानकारी मिली तो कार्रवाई की गई। पुलिस ने प्रदर्शनकारियों को नियंत्रित करने का प्रयास किया। इस दौरान कुछ लोगों को मंदिर की दीवारों पर चढ़कर प्रदर्शन करते और अश्लील इशारे करते भी देखा गया। बर्मिंघम वर्ल्ड की एक रिपोर्ट के अनुसार, अपना मुस्लिम नाम के एक सोशल मीडिया अकाउंट के जरिए मंगलवार को दुर्गा भवन मंदिर के बाहर 'शांतिपूर्ण विरोध' का आह्वान किया गया था।
